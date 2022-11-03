Read full article on original website
Vicki Hart Named This Month’s Central Bank of Sedalia Unsung Hero
This month's Unsung Hero is a person who works quite closely with kids in our area. Our Unsung Hero is Vicki Hart! She works closely with the Boys and Girls club, and has worked with them for fifteen years after she worked with Head Start. Her nominator, Debbie Fowler, had...
speedonthewater.com
Shotgun Wedding Hitches Key West To Lake of the Ozarks
Open until November 17 when the winner will be selected and celebrated at Performance Boat Center in Osage Beach, Mo., a Lake of the Ozarks Shootout raffle for two sporting clay shotguns has taken a great turn. From now until the winning ticket is drawn, all money raised through raffle-ticket sales will go to one of the charities—the Fort Myers Beach #WeAreFMB Resilient recovery fund—supported by the upcoming Speed On The Water “Racing To Rebuild” 2022 Key West Bash presented by CMR Construction and Roofing.
SH’s Owens Takes 33rd at State
On Saturday, Nov. 5, Sacred Heart freshman Jared Owens competed in the Class 1 state cross country championship race at Gans Creek Cross Country Course in Columbia. Even though it was raining and cloudy, the rain stopped and the sun came out just before Jared's race," Coach Kara Hill said.
KOMU
Mobile shower trailers to become available to Columbia residents within the coming year
COLUMBIA − The city of Columbia will offer portable shower trailers to the public within the year. The trailers will have free showers to those in need or as a convenience for residents in Columbia. The city initially agreed on a $110,000 budget for this project, but now has...
Sedalia Police Reports for November 7, 2022
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Early Monday morning, Officers were dispatched to assist with a traffic stop in the area of West 16th Street and South Grand Avenue. During the course of the investigation, it was determined the driver was intoxicated. Leocadio Arreguin, 33, of Sedalia, was arrested and transported to the Sedalia Police Department. There, he provided a breath sample that showed his Blood Alcohol Content was above 0.08. Arreguin was transported to the Pettis County Jail where he was booked on charges of Driving While Intoxicated, and then released.
Two-story apartment on fire in Columbia
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A two-story Columbia apartment caught on fire Sunday evening. Columbia fire was dispatched to North Garth Avenue just before 6 p.m. The two-story apartment building was engulfed and the blaze was threatening nearby houses. The response to the fire blocked off the street for a few hours. This is a developing story, The post Two-story apartment on fire in Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Pepsi Or Coke? B & B Theatres In Sedalia Has Made A Choice? Yes!
People are creatures of habit. We all have preferences. Likes and dislikes. I have found this to be especially true when it comes to our favorite beverages. Especially sodas. Remember the cola wars? Coke Vs Pepsi? Both colas have their own unique taste and the companies have their own flavors. So which one do you prefer? Well the B & B Theatres Galaxy 10 in Sedalia and nationwide have made their choice.
kmmo.com
MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF CONSERVATION ENCOURAGES WATERFOWL HUNTERS TO USE CAUTION AMIDST AVIAN INFLUENZA OUTBREAK
The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) has confirmed cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in Chariton, Jackson, St. Charles and St. Louis counties this fall. Due to ongoing waterfowl hunting seasons, waterfowl hunters should properly dispose of harvest waste. After cleaning, hunters are encouraged to place remains in trash...
Lady Roadrunners Score Victory Over Mo Valley In Season Opener
The Lady Roadrunners opened their 2022-2023 campaign with a 79-70 victory over Missouri Valley College at the Fred E. Davis Multipurpose Center. SFCC led 20-18 at the end of the first quarter and 40-35 at halftime and led the entire game. However, Missouri Valley refused to go away, forcing the Lady Roadrunners to make plays down the stretch.
939theeagle.com
Severe storms are not expected in central Missouri Friday
The National Weather Service (NWS) does not expect severe weather in mid-Missouri Friday afternoon nor tonight. NWS St. Louis meteorologist Chris Kimble tells 939 the Eagle that the chances of severe weather in Columbia and Jefferson City are low due to the lack of significant instability. Central Missouri will see high winds today. Kimble says winds up to 40 miles per hour are possible this evening across the region.
Holden Man Injured After Motorcycle Hits Deer
A Holden man was injured Wednesday night in a crash that occurred in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a 2022 southbound Suzuki motorcycle, driven by 23-year-old Aaron D. Morrison of Holden, was on Route W at NW 100th Road (north of Kingsville) around 9:30 p.m. when he struck a deer in the roadway. This caused the deer to travel into the path of a northbound 2004 Mazda, driven by 18-year-old Edward J. Bartkowski of Kingsville. Morrison suffered minor injuries and was transported to a hospital for treatment.
kmmo.com
OVERLAND PARK MAN CHARGED WITH A FELONY FOR DELIVERY OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE AFTER TRAFFIC STOP IN SALINE COUNTY
An Overland Park, Kansas man has been charged with a felony after a traffic stop on Interstate 70 in Saline County on Saturday, November 5, 2022. According to a probable cause statement Antonio Aguilar Ballesteros was pulled over after following a vehicle too close. When a Missouri State Highway Patrol Officer pulled the vehicle over, an odor of marijuana emanated from the vehicle. Ballesteros communicated through a translator application on the Officer’s phone that he was traveling from California to Ohio to buy another vehicle and had only had four hours of sleep on the entire trip. Ballesteros did not have a driver’s license.
mykdkd.com
Henry County Sheriff’s Report (11/7)
Burglary in the 300 block of SE 1201 Road/ report taken. Death investigation in the 800 block of SE 801 Road. Report taken, lost property in the 300 block of NE Hwy 52/ report taken. Assault in the 100 block N Main, Windsor / Report taken. Arrested Charlie Todd, 55...
Jefferson City police looking for man involved in string of weekend violence
Jefferson City police say they arrested a woman and are seeking her son on charges related to a string of violence early Sunday that included a shooting and a separate assault. The post Jefferson City police looking for man involved in string of weekend violence appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
The Best Mexican Restaurant in Missouri is in a town of 1,000
You have probably never heard of the tiny Missouri town named Stover, but you may want to grab a map and find it asap! The restaurant that was voted the Best Mexican Restaurant in all of Missouri is in little Stover, Missouri, so what makes it so special?. According to...
kjluradio.com
Medical emergency turns into narcotics incident at JC convenience store
A medical emergency at a Jefferson City convenience store ends with drug and weapon charges. JCPD was called to the Casey’s General Store on Eastland Drive Friday afternoon to investigate a medical emergency in the parking lot. When officers arrived, they found a 45-year-old man slumped over the steering wheel. As EMS was attempting to remove the man from his vehicle, officers noticed the man had a firearm.
lakeexpo.com
Halloween Candy Tainted? Lake Area Man Calls Cops, But It Was Just Bad Weed & A Stomach Bug
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. — The Morgan County Sheriff's Office has determined that a report of tainted Halloween candy was a false alarm. The Sheriff's Office says they found that the alleged poisoning was due to the person having recently had the stomach flu and smoking "old marijuana" after eating the candy.
SFCC Beats SECC, 89-29, in McD’s Classic
The Lady Roadrunners opened in the McDonald's Classic with an 89-29 victory over Southeastern Community College at the Davis Multipurpose Center. SFCC set the tone early holding Southeastern to only six points in the opening quarter. The Lady Roadrunners held Southeastern to single digits in three of the four quarters.
abc17news.com
Three people charged in relation to Moniteau County theft
MONITEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Three people are facing charges in relation to a reported theft in Moniteau County from last week. Moniteau County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a possible theft on Nov. 1. According to a press release, a landowner and neighbors saw two vehicles on a property on Hays Road just outside of Tipton.
KRMS Radio
Update On Condo Fire Last Week
More details have been released concerning a fire at a condo complex just north of Camdenton Thursday. The Mid County Fire Protection District says 6 condo units were damaged and one firefighter received minor injuries. A spokesman tells KRMS the blaze reported at around 10:30 that morning at a lake...
