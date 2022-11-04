Read full article on original website
Related
KCRG.com
Hail falls across eastern Iowa
Dreams have become reality for multiple local business owners in Marion. Judge finds landlord illegally withheld security deposits from Univ. of Iowa students. A judge called a Johnson County property manager "dishonest" in ruling he committed fraud against former tenants. Linn County nonprofit talks the benefits of gratitude. Updated: 11...
KCRG.com
Sunshine Circle holds annual sale at Dubuque hospital
Show You Care: Univ. of Iowa students helping raise funds for students overseas. A group of University of Iowa students is raising money for their fellow students, who are pursuing their education thousands of miles away. Thrift shops see costumer influx amid inflation. Updated: 2 hours ago. As Inflation continues...
KCRG.com
Univ. of Iowa students raise money for peers in Colombia
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - As students come in and out of Phillips Hall, some drop their cans in the bin next to the entrance. Every Monday, those recyclables mean more than just reducing a carbon footprint. It’s because of a can drive, started by third-year student Mia Gales. The...
KCRG.com
Working Iowa: Raining Rose hiring
Eastern Iowa media technology company looks to hire as company expands. Syncbak has offices in New York, but the headquarters are right here, in Marion, Iowa. With the media technology space expanding, they are looking to hire, to keep up with the company's growth. Working Iowa: Cedar Rapids Community School...
KCRG.com
Dubuque police see increase in threats of terrorism
Elon Musk is making changes to Twitter before the midterm election. Election officials say they're more prepared than ever to keep election safe. Election officials say they're more prepared than ever to protect every voter and election workers on election day. Working Iowa: Raining Rose hiring. Updated: 5 hours ago.
KCRG.com
Shops in Marion see growth
Student released from hospital after being hit by gunfire on Thursday. The school said that the student was released from the hospital Thursday night. Judge finds landlord illegally withheld security deposits from Univ. of Iowa students. Updated: 7 hours ago. A judge called a Johnson County property manager "dishonest" in...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids Public Library holds fall sale
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The local nonprofit Friends of the Cedar Rapids Public Library is holding their annual fall book sale this weekend. The sale allowed people to buy books at a discounted price. It usually raises between $10,000 to 15,000 for the Cedar Rapids Library which will go towards things like literacy programs.
KCRG.com
'Jack Splat!' entertains and informs people in Iowa City
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Children’s Museum kept its over decade-long event Jack Splat! going on Saturday in Iowa City. The event was initially held at the Iowa Children’s Museum in Coralville but moved to the parking lot near Chauncey Swan Park after the COVID-19 pandemic. While pumpkins were thrown from the top, there were also drawings and games for kids to enjoy.
KCRG.com
Breezy Ridge Quilts of Valor donates 1,000th quilt
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Breezy Ridge Quilts of Valor Group celebrated a big milestone Sunday as part of their monthly quilt awarding ceremony. They awarded their 1,000th quilt since the group’s founding. They also awarded quilts to 10 veterans from several wars, including Iraq, Afghanistan, and the Korean War. This included World War Two veteran Charles DeMaio and his son, Robert, who served in the Vietnam War.
KCRG.com
Illinois fatal shooting suspect arrested in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police arrested a suspect in Cedar Rapids in connection to a fatal shooting in Illinois. Police arrested Markeith Wright on Saturday night at the Cedar Valley Townhomes, in the 3000 block of J Street Southwest in Cedar Rapids. The shooting happened hours earlier in Belleville,...
KCRG.com
Temporary location for Marion library closes ahead of new facility opening
Show You Care: Univ. of Iowa students helping raise funds for students overseas. A group of University of Iowa students is raising money for their fellow students, who are pursuing their education thousands of miles away. Thrift shops see costumer influx amid inflation. Updated: 2 hours ago. As Inflation continues...
KCRG.com
Manchester police warn of possible door-to-door scammer
MANCHESTER, Iowa (KCRG) - Police in Manchester are warning of a possible scam involving someone going door-to-door soliciting donations supposedly for Operation Santa Claus. Police said Operation Santa Claus does not go door-to-door to ask for donations. The nonprofit said it only operates on donations from businesses and free will donations from private individuals.
KCRG.com
Thrift shops see costumer influx amid inflation
Show You Care: Univ. of Iowa students helping raise funds for students overseas. A group of University of Iowa students is raising money for their fellow students, who are pursuing their education thousands of miles away. Updated: 6 hours ago. The Breezy Ridge Quilts of Valor Group celebrated a big...
KCRG.com
First Alert Forecast: Monday Morning, November 7th, 2022
A local company which makes everything from lotion to lip balm is looking for more employees. Police arrested a suspect in Cedar Rapids in connection to a fatal shooting in Illinois. Dubuque police see increased reports of threats of terrorism. Updated: 3 hours ago. The Dubuque Police Department has seen...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids manufacturer Raining Rose looking to hire more employees
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - You might call them the best kept secret in Cedar Rapids, but there’s a good chance you’ve used one of their products. “Raining Rose is a contract manufacturer, we manufacture personal body care items,” said Nate Robson, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Raining Rose. “Mainly, lip balms, lotion, sunscreen, deodorants. We continue to expand what we currently offer, but you’ll never see the Raining Rose label on products in stores. We produce products for other brands.”
KCRG.com
Iowa thrift stores do record business during inflation
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - As inflation continues to impact businesses across the country, some thrift stores in Iowa are reporting a boom in business as families look for ways to save. Shaun Clasen was at Style Encore Sunday afternoon searching for a good thrift store find. “I like to...
KCRG.com
High-speed motorcycle chase ends in arrest in Tama
TAMA, Iowa (KCRG) - A Tama man is facing multiple charges after leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase on a motorcycle over the weekend. In a press release, police said 20-year-old Jacob May was arrested after a chase that began in Poweshiek County and ended in Tama just after midnight on Sunday.
KCRG.com
Judge finds Johnson County property manager illegally withheld security deposit from tenants
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A judge called a Johnson County property manager “dishonest” in ruling he committed fraud against former tenants. According to court records, Tracy Barkalow illegally withheld security deposits from four former University of Iowa Students and lied about it. In 2021, Shelby Clarahan and...
KCRG.com
Legendary Assistant Iowa football coach dies at 93
Police arrested a suspect in Cedar Rapids in connection to a fatal shooting in Illinois. Dubuque police see increased reports of threats of terrorism. The Dubuque Police Department has seen a great increase in a specific type of report. East Moline Police: Sgt. Lind released from ICU. Updated: 2 hours...
KCRG.com
Candy wrappers taking toll on recycling centers
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Republic Services, a solid waste, and recycling company in Linn County said people throwing candy wrappers in the recycling is a problem following Halloween. Republic Services Sales Manager Ali Hayford said plastic bags were the largest issue they face. Much like those bags, she said...
Comments / 0