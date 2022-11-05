Powerball jackpot rises to "world record" $1.6 billion for Saturday's drawing
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - The Powerball jackpot for Saturday night's drawing has jumped to $1.6 billion, the "largest in world lottery history."
The new estimated jackpot has surpassed the previous record set in 2016, a Powerball jackpot worth $1.586 billion that was won by three people.
The cash option on the prize is up to $782.4 million.
The largest jackpot won in the state was from a $758.7 million Powerball ticket sold in Chicopee in 2017.
There have now been 39 drawings in a row without an overall winner. The odds of winning Powerball are 1 in 292.2 million.
