Michigan farm vehicle accidents on the rise

As farmers wrap up tasks for the harvest season, Michigan traffic accidents involving farm vehicles are up over last year, officials said. As of Oct. 28, there were 168 accidents involving farm vehicles, according to state police reports. By the same time in 2021, there had been about 150 accidents. In 2021, there were 195 traffic accidents and five fatalities involving farm equipment.
There Are Actually 5 TGI Fridays Still Standing in Michigan

Maybe I'm just an idiot (which is entirely possible) but, I truly thought that the majority of the TGI Friday locations had closed down. But, clearly, I am wrong. During a recent conversation with my friend, Parker, I learned that the TGI Fridays that once stood in Kalamazoo was the second largest in the country. Or, at least in Michigan. That's according to him.
Michigan DNR Offers Advice As Firearms Deer Season Nears

Hunters can expect excellent conditions for the 2022 firearm deer season, which begins Tuesday, Nov. 15. To ensure a safe season, too, Michigan Department of Natural Resources conservation officers are sharing best practices and tips to avoid the most common violations and mistakes they see every year. “Most of the...
Storm Team 8 Forecast, 6 p.m., 110622

Quiet and pleasant weather returns for the start of the work week. Quiet and pleasant weather returns for the start of the work week. Tudor Dixon makes final push ahead of Election Day. Gov. Whitmer makes final push ahead of Election Day. Storm Team 8 Forecast: Daybreak 110722. Storm Team...
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you live in Michigan and you love trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Has There Ever Been A Powerful Tsunami On Lake Michigan?

High winds will move through lower Michigan again, like they always do this time of year. It's always a good reminder to keep an eye on small pets and secure patio & deck furniture. It's one thing to let all of your leaves blow around the neighborhood, but another to cause damage to your own or someone else's house when winds will be 40 miles per hour or more--watch for tree limbs.
This is the Second Oldest City in Michigan

Yeah, most Michiganders know that our oldest city is Sault Ste. Marie...but that doesn't mean we should slack our second largest city... While Sault Ste. Marie was founded in 1668, our second oldest city, St. Ignace, was founded just three years later in 1671, and named after Saint Ignatius. Years...
Days after dipping below $4 per gallon, gas prices jump in Michigan

Gas prices in Michigan took a surprising jump Thursday. Earlier this week, many commuters across Michigan were celebrating gas prices dipping below $4 a gallon for regular unleaded. As we head into the first weekend of November, the gas price average jumped 16 cents to $4.13. Adrienne Woodland is a...
