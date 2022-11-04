Read full article on original website
Detroit News
Michigan farm vehicle accidents on the rise
As farmers wrap up tasks for the harvest season, Michigan traffic accidents involving farm vehicles are up over last year, officials said. As of Oct. 28, there were 168 accidents involving farm vehicles, according to state police reports. By the same time in 2021, there had been about 150 accidents. In 2021, there were 195 traffic accidents and five fatalities involving farm equipment.
This Michigan Town was Named Most Family-Friendly in the State
The north has a reputation for being friendly. Michiganders, especially. Complete strangers will go out of their way to see how your day is going, to wish you well, and the like. And not only are we friendly-friendly, but we're also family-friendly. Being family-friendly is a bit different than just...
There Are Actually 5 TGI Fridays Still Standing in Michigan
Maybe I'm just an idiot (which is entirely possible) but, I truly thought that the majority of the TGI Friday locations had closed down. But, clearly, I am wrong. During a recent conversation with my friend, Parker, I learned that the TGI Fridays that once stood in Kalamazoo was the second largest in the country. Or, at least in Michigan. That's according to him.
Nearly 100K remain without power across Michigan on day after damaging wind storms
An estimated 98,486 customers served by four different companies remained without electrical service across Michigan Sunday, Nov. 6, evening, the day after a damaging wind storm came through. The utility companies say crews are working to restore service to customers throughout the state. Consumers Energy said an estimated 80,000 outages...
radioresultsnetwork.com
Michigan DNR Offers Advice As Firearms Deer Season Nears
Hunters can expect excellent conditions for the 2022 firearm deer season, which begins Tuesday, Nov. 15. To ensure a safe season, too, Michigan Department of Natural Resources conservation officers are sharing best practices and tips to avoid the most common violations and mistakes they see every year. “Most of the...
Detroit News
50 mph wind gusts could cause power outages, dangerous driving conditions Saturday in Michigan
Detroit — High winds, with gusts of up to 50 mph, could cause power outages and dangerous driving conditions Saturday. A wind advisory started at 11 a.m. Saturday and will be in effect until to 9 p.m. Saturday for much of central and southeast Michigan, including the Metro Detroit area, the National Weather Service said.
WOOD
Storm Team 8 Forecast, 6 p.m., 110622
Quiet and pleasant weather returns for the start of the work week. Quiet and pleasant weather returns for the start of the work week. Tudor Dixon makes final push ahead of Election Day. Gov. Whitmer makes final push ahead of Election Day. Storm Team 8 Forecast: Daybreak 110722. Storm Team...
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you love trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Has There Ever Been A Powerful Tsunami On Lake Michigan?
High winds will move through lower Michigan again, like they always do this time of year. It's always a good reminder to keep an eye on small pets and secure patio & deck furniture. It's one thing to let all of your leaves blow around the neighborhood, but another to cause damage to your own or someone else's house when winds will be 40 miles per hour or more--watch for tree limbs.
wtvbam.com
As race tightens for governor, Republican Tudor Dixon to make a stop in Coldwater Monday
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – With the hours counting down until polls open Tuesday at 7:00 a.m., Michigan Republican candidate for governor Tudor Dixon will be making an appearance in Coldwater Monday afternoon. Dixon is scheduled to be at the Branch County Republican Party headquarters at 688 East Chicago Road,...
7 of the Most Charming Christmas Towns Other Than Frankenmuth You’ll Find in Michigan
When you think of Christmas in Michigan, many people immediately think of Frankenmuth. Since Frankenmuth has the world's largest Christmas store, it is understandable why that is the first location you think of. However, there are so many Christmas towns that you can visit so you can experience all of...
This is the Second Oldest City in Michigan
Yeah, most Michiganders know that our oldest city is Sault Ste. Marie...but that doesn't mean we should slack our second largest city... While Sault Ste. Marie was founded in 1668, our second oldest city, St. Ignace, was founded just three years later in 1671, and named after Saint Ignatius. Years...
wgvunews.org
Officials hope Whitmer changes her mind on Fruitport Casino this time around
Back in June, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer then denied the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians application for a new casino in Fruitport Township, after the tribe had spent roughly $30 million on development over a 12-year-planning process. “We dotted our I’s and we crossed our t’s. We did everything...
Michigan Lottery player wins $1 million as Powerball jackpot balloons to $1.9 billion
No ticket matched all six numbers to win Saturday night’s Powerball jackpot, but one Michigan Lottery player is $1 million richer after the drawing. The player matched the five white balls drawn Saturday night — 28-45-53-56-69 — to win a $1 million prize. The winning ticket was bought at the K&G Deli, 5625 Conner Street in Detroit.
ClickOnDetroit.com
DTE Energy power outages in SE Michigan: Thousands in the dark from high winds
Southeast Michigan was under a wind advisory until 9 p.m. on Saturday with gusts topping 60 mph. 21,000 DTE Energy customers were without power in Southeast Michigan. Report an outage to DTE here. Report an outage to Consumers Energy here. Track the live interactive Michigan Weather Radar here 🌧️
Consumers Energy reports outage between Holt and Okemos
The Consumers Energy Outage Map is showing roughly 800 people without power between Okemos and Holt.
Another Michigan School District Has To Deflect ‘Furries’ Rumor
A long running false rumor about kids who identify as animals and poop in litter boxes has come to the Mitten State. And NO it isn't true. The Alpena School District Says It Does NOT Have Any Students Identifying As Animals. Alpena School Superintendent David Rabbideau has gone on the...
wemu.org
Days after dipping below $4 per gallon, gas prices jump in Michigan
Gas prices in Michigan took a surprising jump Thursday. Earlier this week, many commuters across Michigan were celebrating gas prices dipping below $4 a gallon for regular unleaded. As we head into the first weekend of November, the gas price average jumped 16 cents to $4.13. Adrienne Woodland is a...
WWMT
Strong winds knock out power for more than 125,000 Consumers Energy customers
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Whipping winds swept across Michigan on Saturday, Nov. 5, causing scattered tree and powerline damage. As of 10 p.m., just over 126,000 Consumers Energy customers were without power across Michigan. Approximately 30,000 of those customers were in West Michigan. Consumers Energy crews were expected to work...
jack1065.com
$1 million winning Powerball ticket bought in Detroit; Powerball jackpot climbs to $1.9 billion
LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — No one matched all six numbers to win Saturday night’s Powerball jackpot, but one Michigan Lottery player is $1 million richer after the drawing. The player matched the five white balls drawn Saturday night – 28-45-53-56-69 – to win a $1 million prize....
