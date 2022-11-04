ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burke County, GA

WTGS

Body found following home fire in Effingham County

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga (WTGS) — The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office and Effingham Fire responded to a mobile home fire in the area of 2053 Sandhill Road just before 12:30 a.m. Sunday. When emergency crews arrived on the scene, the mobile home was fully engulfed. After the fire was...
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, GA
WTGS

Statesboro High School cancels football game, investigating Snapchat threat

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Statesboro High School's football game against Jenkins has been canceled after both districts were made aware of a social media threat over Snapchat. According to officials, Bulloch County's and Savannah-Chatham County's school districts are investigating threatening Snapchat messages related to the game that was scheduled to be played at Memorial Stadium.
STATESBORO, GA

