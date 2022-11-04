Read full article on original website
WTGS
Body found following home fire in Effingham County
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga (WTGS) — The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office and Effingham Fire responded to a mobile home fire in the area of 2053 Sandhill Road just before 12:30 a.m. Sunday. When emergency crews arrived on the scene, the mobile home was fully engulfed. After the fire was...
WTGS
Statesboro High School cancels football game, investigating Snapchat threat
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Statesboro High School's football game against Jenkins has been canceled after both districts were made aware of a social media threat over Snapchat. According to officials, Bulloch County's and Savannah-Chatham County's school districts are investigating threatening Snapchat messages related to the game that was scheduled to be played at Memorial Stadium.
