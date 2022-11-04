SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Statesboro High School's football game against Jenkins has been canceled after both districts were made aware of a social media threat over Snapchat. According to officials, Bulloch County's and Savannah-Chatham County's school districts are investigating threatening Snapchat messages related to the game that was scheduled to be played at Memorial Stadium.

