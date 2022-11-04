Read full article on original website
Related
ksro.com
Complete Measures and Races on the 2022 Midterm Ballot
Your vote will determine the outcome of several races and measures. For all of Marin County and about half of Sonoma County, voters will pick a new assembly member for District 12. The candidates for this position are Sara Aminzadeh and Damon Connolly. Council seats are up for grabs in Santa Rosa, Windsor, Cloverdale, Healdsburg, Petaluma, Rohnert Park, Sebastopol, and Sonoma. Petaluma and Windsor voters will also decide who will be their next Mayor.
Sonoma County extends funding for secure RV parking site for homeless in Sebastopol
A program that allows unhoused people in Sonoma County to safely park their RVs while receiving wrap-around services has been extended through June after the Board of Supervisors approved $330,000 of funding Tuesday. The Horizon Shine Village safe RV parking program at 845 Gravenstein Highway North in Sebastopol provides county-approved...
ksro.com
Billboards Posted in Sonoma County Warning of Fentanyl Dangers
Billboards warning of the dangers of fentanyl use are going up across Sonoma County. The public service outreach campaign is a joint effort between the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office, High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Program, and the FDA. The agencies are trying to lower the number of deaths caused by the opioid. The D.A.’s Office says there have been 63 fentanyl-related deaths reported in Sonoma County this year. There were just four fentanyl-related deaths in the county in 2017, and 105 last year.
Santa Rosa looks to shore up strategy to keep Eel River water available for use
photo credit: Courtesy of shannon1/Wikimedia Commons PG&E has begun relinquishing its control of the Potter Valley Project. Concerned that this will reduce water supplies, Santa Rosa is exploring options. Mendocino County's century old Potter Valley Project consists of two Eel River dams, a tunnel diverting some of the Eel into the East Fork of the Russian River, and an inoperable powerhouse in need of expensive repairs. Outgoing Santa Rosa council member Tom Schwedhelm said one thing is certain. "This is going be challenging," Schwedhelm said. "It's going to be years ahead of us, but we just need to be supported being on the same...
ksro.com
Woman Dies in Overturn Crash on Highway 53 in Lake County
A Kelseyville woman is dead after a crash Saturday night north of Clearlake. The 35-year-old woman was traveling northbound on Highway 53 in her SUV when she went off the right side of the road and lost control of her vehicle. She got back onto the road but crossed into the southbound lanes and then down an embankment. Her SUV overturned multiple times. She wasn’t wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the vehicle, and pronounced dead at the scene. CHP is still investigating the cause of the crash.
eastcountytoday.net
Contra Costa County Awarded Grant to Supervise People with Multiple DUI Convictions
Martinez, Calif. – The Contra Costa County Probation Department received funds for an intensive probation supervision program for high-risk DUI offenders with multiple DUI convictions. The $398,845 grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety (OTS) will go toward check-ins with probationers to make sure they are following court-ordered...
The latest on San Jose and Oakland mayoral elections
Preliminary results for the 2022 mayoral elections in San Jose and Oakland are coming in, according to Santa Clara and Alameda counties. Read to see who is ahead.
ksro.com
Lake Sonoma is at its Lowest Capacity Ever
The water level in Lake Sonoma is now at its lowest in history. The lake is now at less than 42-percent of full capacity. Sonoma Water officials say the water level has been falling every day since January 21st of this year. On that day, it held more than 152-thousand acre-feet of water. Today, it holds more than 102-thousand acre-feet of water. But, there’s still enough water left in the reservoir to get the region through this winter, and last into next winter. Officials say there’s no imminent risk of Lake Sonoma running dry.
SFist
Big Rig Full of Shrimp Catches Fire on Dumbarton Bridge, Shuts Down Traffic For Eight Hours
A Monday morning truck fire on the South Bay’s Dumbarton Bridge stopped westbound traffic for about eight hours Monday, and the fire was on a truck full of shrimp that somehow managed to ignite. An ugly Monday on the Dumbarton Bridge, which connects Menlo Park to Fremont, as KGO...
ksro.com
The Hammerich’s of Fulton Recognized for Foster Parenting
A Sonoma County couple have been named “most outstanding foster parents” in California. Jim and Joyce Hammerich, of Fulton, were given the recognition over the weekend by RaiseAChild, a nonprofit organization that partners with counties across the state to recruit, review and train foster parents. Over the past 20 years, the couple have fostered more than 140 children and continue to this day fostering four children. If you are interested in learning more about becoming a foster parent, you can visit sonomafostercare.org and raiseachild.org.
Missing North Bay woman now located
UPDATE: Police confirm Markovich has been located. COTATI, Calif. (KRON) — The Cotati Police Department reported Monday that a woman went missing while driving to Oregon. Camille Rose Markovich, 26, was last heard from in the area of Eureka, CA. Markovich was driving from Cotati to Selma, OR on Highway 101 and was last heard […]
postnewsgroup.com
Former Marin County Probation Dept. Chief Mike Daly Reflects on Work in New Film
As part of their drug awareness programming, the San Rafael Elks 1108 showed a film about former Marin County Chief Probation Officer Mike Daly at their hall at 1312 Mission Ave. on Oct. 18, 2022. In the wide-ranging interview conducted by Jeffrey Schaub, a news anchor and reporter for KCBS,...
KTVU FOX 2
Sideshows erupt throughout Bay Area: Vallejo, Richmond, Rodeo and Hayward
VALLEJO, Calif. - Illegal sideshows erupted throughout the Bay Area over the weekend in cities from Vallejo to Hayward. Police said at some points, gunfire was heard and some people pointed lasers at the drivers as well. One of the largest sideshows was in Vallejo, where police said they broke...
Why Did A Family Wait Five Days To Report The Abduction Of This 15-Year-Old California Girl?
The bold abduction of 15-year-old Latisha McCarter is an Oakland, California, cold case that has received very little attention and has never been solved. Who abducted this teen girl, and why did it take five days for loved ones to report her missing?
Bay Area police release new developments in murder of Alexis Gabe
Officials used dental records to confirm human remains found in California last week belong to 24-year-old Alexis Gabe.
ksro.com
RSV Cases Increasing in Bay Area Hospitals
Emergency rooms across the Bay area are sounding the alarm. More hospitals are overflowing with children suffering from RSV and other respiratory viruses. In fact, locations in San Francisco and Oakland have treated the highest number of sick kids recently than in the past five years, with ICUs now at capacity and beds all full. Doctors say the youngest patients are being hit much harder than COVID, calling this their pandemic.
ksro.com
Rain Ahead with Possible Dangerous Weather for Sonoma County
It’s expected to be a week of wet and possibly dangerous weather in Sonoma County. Rain and strong winds with gusts of up to 35-miles-per-hour are in the forecast through Wednesday. There’s also a chance of thunderstorms. Meanwhile, a high surf advisory has also been issued for beaches in the North Bay. A northwest swell of ten to 15 feet is expected to begin this morning, bringing breaking waves in the 15 to 20-foot range. The hazardous surf conditions, which could lead to flooding, are expected to continue through tomorrow afternoon.
The Mendocino Voice
Driver dies in solo wreck Saturday evening near Anderson Valley
MENDOCINO Co., 11/6/22 — A 30-year-old man from Santa Rosa died Saturday evening in a solo crash on Highway 128, according to the California Highway Patrol. The victim has not yet been publicly identified, but officers said in a press release Sunday afternoon that he was driving a 2011 Lexus.
1 dead, 1 rescued from storm-whipped waves in Pacifica surf
PACIFICA -- A man drowned in the churning waters off Pacifica's Linda Mar Beach and a second person was rescued as a potent storm front approached the Bay Area on Sunday.Pacifica police said officers and personnel from the North County Fire Authority responded to Linda Mar Beach on the report of a subject in the water and in distress at approximately 2:48 p.m. on Sunday.Arriving crews discovered a desperate rescue attempt by Good Samaritan beachgoers underway as they tried to help two men caught in the turbulent waters. "A beachgoer and his son were able to rescue one male subject from the water and render aid along with other beachgoers until police and medical personnel arrived," police said in a news release. "This same beachgoer re-entered the surf and assisted a second male subject in distress to the shore where he also received medical aid."Officials said despite exhaustive lifesaving efforts by paramedics, they were unable to revive one of the patients. The second man o rescued from the water was transported to a local hospital for further medical attention and was later released.
postnewsgroup.com
As Oakland Rent Strike at 3rd Avenue Building Continues, Management Hires Armed Guards
Since tenants living in the ReNew on Merritt building on 1130 3rd Ave. in Oakland started collectively withholding rent, management has hired armed guards. Rent-striking tenants say they are facing “harassment,” while management has said they hired the armed guards due to “threats” from tenants. Alexandra...
Comments / 1