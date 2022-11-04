ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NECN

Bruins' Third-Period Dominance Fueling Record-Setting Start to NHL Season

Bruins' third-period dominance fueling record-setting start to season originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. One of the traits of a true Stanley Cup contender is not letting the opponent have any hope of victory late in the game. Even if you're winning entering the third period, don't let up and...
NECN

Don Sweeney Sheds Light on Reasoning Behind Bruins Signing Mitchell Miller

Sweeney sheds light on reasoning behind Bruins signing Mitchell Miller originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Boston Bruins signed controversial defenseman prospect Mitchell Miller to an entry-level contract Friday. Miller in 2016 was convicted in juvenile court of bullying a Black classmate with developmental disabilities when he was 14...
NECN

Bruins Sign Defenseman Convicted in Racist Bullying Incident as Teen

The Boston Bruins announced Friday that they signed defenseman Mitchell Miller, who was released by the Arizona Coyotes shortly after being drafted in 2020 after reports surfaced of his conviction for bullying a Black classmate with developmental disabilities when he was 14 years old. The Bruins news release announcing Miller's...
NECN

Patrice Bergeron Gives Candid Reaction to Bruins Signing Mitchell Miller

Patrice Bergeron gives candid reaction to Bruins signing Mitchell Miller originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Boston Bruins pride themselves on culture, and no player on the current roster has done more to establish that welcoming, inclusive environment than Patrice Bergeron. It's a culture that was largely established in...
NECN

Bruins' Mitchell Miller ‘Not Eligible' for NHL at This Point, Says Gary Bettman

Bettman: Bruins prospect Mitchell Miller 'not eligible' for NHL at this point originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Boston Bruins didn't consult with the NHL before signing controversial defenseman prospect Mitchell Miller on Friday, according to league commissioner Gary Bettman. Bettman spoke with reporters Saturday at the Global Series...
NECN

‘He's a Monster': Disabled Victim's Mother Speaks Out Against Bruins' Miller

The Boston Bruins' signing of defenseman Mitchell Miller is marred in controversy over his conviction for the racist bullying of a classmate as a teenager. The mother of Isaiah Meyer-Crothers says Mitchell racially bullied her adopted son, who is developmentally disabled, for years. In middle school, he pleaded guilty to an assault charge and a violation of the Ohio Safe Schools Act.
TheDailyBeast

NHL Commissioner: Player Who Abused Black Classmate Is Ineligible

National Hockey League Commissioner Gary Bettman said Saturday that a Boston Bruins recruit, Mitchell Miller, is ineligible to play because of a past conviction for a racist attack on a high-school classmate. Miller pleaded guilty in 2016 to assaulting Isaiah Meyer-Crothers, who was developmentally challenged, and using racial slurs against the 14-year-old. The Bruins’ signing of Miller and their assignment of him to an American Hockey League affiliate in Providence did not sit well with many Boston fans, current players, or Bettman. “Nobody should think, at this point he is, or may ever be, N.H.L. eligible. And the Bruins understand that now,” the commissioner said.Read it at The New York Times
