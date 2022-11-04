Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massachusetts Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the StateTravel MavenCambridge, MA
Just Announced: The Largest Christmas Experience in New England is ClosingDianna CarneyAbington, MA
Boston Bruins Recently Signed Player's Status in Question After Conviction of Bullying an African American ClassmateThe Maine WriterBoston, MA
One Day Only: 50+ Crafters Bring Unique & Unusual Items to Marshfield!Dianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Hardin-Simmons University and Abilene ISD StatementHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Related
NHL commissioner says Bruins signee Mitchell Miller, who was involved in bullying scandal, is ineligible to play in league
NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said Saturday said Mitchell Miller, who was previously involved in a bullying scandal, is not currently eligible to play in the league, and added league officials were not consulted by the Boston Bruins before the team signed Miller.
NECN
Bruins' Third-Period Dominance Fueling Record-Setting Start to NHL Season
Bruins' third-period dominance fueling record-setting start to season originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. One of the traits of a true Stanley Cup contender is not letting the opponent have any hope of victory late in the game. Even if you're winning entering the third period, don't let up and...
How to Watch the Detroit Red Wings vs. New York Rangers - NHL (11/6/22) | Channel, Stream, Preview
After a couple of games on home ice, the Detroit Red Wings hit the road to finish up a three-game stretch against the NHL’s New York teams, wrapping up a back-to-back when they pay a visit to the New York Rangers on Sunday. The Red Wings are coming off...
NECN
Don Sweeney Sheds Light on Reasoning Behind Bruins Signing Mitchell Miller
Sweeney sheds light on reasoning behind Bruins signing Mitchell Miller originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Boston Bruins signed controversial defenseman prospect Mitchell Miller to an entry-level contract Friday. Miller in 2016 was convicted in juvenile court of bullying a Black classmate with developmental disabilities when he was 14...
NECN
Bruins Sign Defenseman Convicted in Racist Bullying Incident as Teen
The Boston Bruins announced Friday that they signed defenseman Mitchell Miller, who was released by the Arizona Coyotes shortly after being drafted in 2020 after reports surfaced of his conviction for bullying a Black classmate with developmental disabilities when he was 14 years old. The Bruins news release announcing Miller's...
NECN
Patrice Bergeron Gives Candid Reaction to Bruins Signing Mitchell Miller
Patrice Bergeron gives candid reaction to Bruins signing Mitchell Miller originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Boston Bruins pride themselves on culture, and no player on the current roster has done more to establish that welcoming, inclusive environment than Patrice Bergeron. It's a culture that was largely established in...
NECN
Bruins' Mitchell Miller ‘Not Eligible' for NHL at This Point, Says Gary Bettman
Bettman: Bruins prospect Mitchell Miller 'not eligible' for NHL at this point originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Boston Bruins didn't consult with the NHL before signing controversial defenseman prospect Mitchell Miller on Friday, according to league commissioner Gary Bettman. Bettman spoke with reporters Saturday at the Global Series...
NECN
‘He's a Monster': Disabled Victim's Mother Speaks Out Against Bruins' Miller
The Boston Bruins' signing of defenseman Mitchell Miller is marred in controversy over his conviction for the racist bullying of a classmate as a teenager. The mother of Isaiah Meyer-Crothers says Mitchell racially bullied her adopted son, who is developmentally disabled, for years. In middle school, he pleaded guilty to an assault charge and a violation of the Ohio Safe Schools Act.
NHL Odds: Red Wings vs. Rangers prediction, odds and pick – 11/6/2022
The Detroit Red Wings will face off with the New York Rangers at the world’s most famous arena as the two Eastern Conference teams clash at Madison Square Garden. It’s time to continue our NHL odds series and make a Red Wings-Rangers prediction and pick. The Red Wings...
NECN
Bruins Cut Ties With Controversial Defenseman Mitchell Miller, Apologize to Victim's Family
Following several days of controversy, the Boston Bruins announced late Sunday night they are parting ways with Mitchell Miller, who was convicted in 2016 for the racist bullying of a classmate as a teenager. This is effective immediately, according to a statement from Bruins President Cam Neely. It comes one...
Why Sheldon Keefe Split Up Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner in Maple Leafs Win Against Hurricanes
For the first time this season, Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner were split up in a game, a situational move that resulted in a win for the Toronto Maple Leafs.
NECN
18-Year-Old Leaving Celtics Game Hears Screams for Help, Saves Man Drowning Near TD Garden
A young man was leaving TD Garden with his dad late Friday night, feeling joyful as they walked to their parked car in Charlestown following a Boston Celtics win, when all of a sudden he heard something he couldn't turn away from. "The word drowning," 18-year-old Finn Conner recalled as...
NECN
Sam Hauser Proves Why He's Crucial to Celtics' Success in Win Over Knicks
Forsberg: How Sam Hauser can be a game-changer for Celtics originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. As Sam Hauser's rotation role begins to expand, it’s hard not to wonder how things might have been different if Danilo Gallinari hadn’t tore his ACL before the season. Boston’s need for...
NECN
Celtics Vs. Knicks Takeaways: Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown Lead Record-Setting Win
Celtics-Knicks takeaways: Tatum, Brown lead historic 3-point barrage originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Boston Celtics put on a show at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night. Playing on the second night of a back-to-back after defeating the Chicago Bulls in Boston on Friday, the Celtics set a season-high...
NHL
Rantanen Hat Trick Powers Avs Past Blue Jackets in Global Series
Hatut pois. Mikä voitto. (Hat's off. What a win.) The Colorado Avalanche beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 6-3 on Friday night at Nokia Arena in the first game of the 2022 NHL Global Series in Tampere, Finland. The Avalanche are now 5-4-1 on the season. For the Avalanche, Nousiainen,...
FOX Sports
Canadiens' Anderson suspended 2 games by NHL for boarding
NEW YORK (AP) — Montreal forward Josh Anderson was suspended for two games by the NHL on Sunday for boarding Vegas' Alex Pietrangelo the previous night. The play occurred midway through the third period of the Golden Knights' 6-5 win over the Canadiens on Saturday night when Anderson hit Pietrangelo into the side boards from behind after the defenseman had already given up the puck.
FOX Sports
Blues take losing streak into matchup with the Bruins
St. Louis Blues (3-6-0, eighth in the Central Division) vs. Boston Bruins (10-2-0, first in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues look to stop their six-game slide with a win against the Boston Bruins. Boston had a 51-26-5 record overall and a 28-14-2 record at home last...
NECN
Kings' De'Aaron Fox Makes Epic Buzzer-Beater Vs. Magic
Fox hits epic buzzer-beater to cap Kings' wild comeback win originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. De'Aaron Fox is playing at an All-Star level so far this season, and he backed that up with another incredible performance in the Kings' wild 126-123 overtime win against the Orlando Magic on Saturday at Amway Center.
NHL Commissioner: Player Who Abused Black Classmate Is Ineligible
National Hockey League Commissioner Gary Bettman said Saturday that a Boston Bruins recruit, Mitchell Miller, is ineligible to play because of a past conviction for a racist attack on a high-school classmate. Miller pleaded guilty in 2016 to assaulting Isaiah Meyer-Crothers, who was developmentally challenged, and using racial slurs against the 14-year-old. The Bruins’ signing of Miller and their assignment of him to an American Hockey League affiliate in Providence did not sit well with many Boston fans, current players, or Bettman. “Nobody should think, at this point he is, or may ever be, N.H.L. eligible. And the Bruins understand that now,” the commissioner said.Read it at The New York Times
Comments / 0