Honolulu, HI

KITV.com

One person dead following fire in McCully Area

HONOLULU (KITV)- A man is dead following a structure fire near 2550 Date Street in the McCully area. The Honolulu Fire Department was called to the 2500 block of Date Street just after 5 a.m. on Sunday morning. When fire crews arrived, the fire was beginning to spread from the first to the second floor of the building. Honolulu Emergency Medical Services says a man in his seventies was found dead on arrival. Another man suffered smoke inhalation, but refused medical treatment.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

1 killed in early-morning fire at a McCully building

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - One person was killed in an early morning building fire in the McCully area Sunday morning, according to HFD. Crews responded to a two-story walk-up just after 5 a.m. located along Date Street. Nearly 40 HFD personnel from 10 units arrived to find the structure with heavy flames on the first floor reaching to the second.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

3 seriously injured after car crashes into dialysis facility in Kaimuki

Feral pigs have been going hog wild in some residential neighborhoods. Parents at Sunset Beach Elementary want the state to do more to prevent a tragedy. Parents at Sunset Beach Elementary want the state to do more to prevent a tragedy. Despite plenty of potential cases, Hawaii lags in Medicaid...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Honolulu EMS: 2 killed in small aircraft crash on Oahu’s North Shore

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two people were killed Saturday morning when a motorized glider crashed on Oahu’s North Shore. Honolulu EMS officials said the crash happened about 8:15 a.m. at Kaena Point. The two victims, both men, were pronounced dead at the scene. One of the victims was believed to...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Fire overnight destroys structure in Waianae

Your top local headlines for Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. Casey Lund continues his reporting on election security and how your ballot ultimately gets counted once it leaves your hand. Fire overnight completely destroys home in Waianae. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. A fire completely destroyed a home in Waianae overnight.
WAIANAE, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

66-year-old pedestrian dies following hit-and-run on Nimitz Highway

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police said a 66-year-old pedestrian has died after a hit-and-run on Nimitz Highway. The incident happened around 9:35 p.m. Wednesday when officials said an unknown vehicle traveling westbound collided with a man who may have been crossing or walking in the roadway. Police said the vehicle...
HONOLULU, HI

