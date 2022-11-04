Read full article on original website
Police search for driver in Waimanalo hit-and-run that critically injured moped rider
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police are on the hunt for the driver of a sedan suspected in a hit-and-run in Waimanalo Saturday night. Traffic investigators with the Honolulu Police Department said it happened around 7:30 p.m. along Kalanianaole Highway in Waimanalo. The sedan was heading westbound when the driver rear-ended the...
1 man dead, HFD extinguishes fatal fire in McCully
On Sunday, Nov. 6 around 5:03 a.m., HFD received a 911 call about a structure fire on Date Street in McCully.
One person dead following fire in McCully Area
HONOLULU (KITV)- A man is dead following a structure fire near 2550 Date Street in the McCully area. The Honolulu Fire Department was called to the 2500 block of Date Street just after 5 a.m. on Sunday morning. When fire crews arrived, the fire was beginning to spread from the first to the second floor of the building. Honolulu Emergency Medical Services says a man in his seventies was found dead on arrival. Another man suffered smoke inhalation, but refused medical treatment.
Moped accident shuts down Kalaniana’ole Hwy
Honolulu Police said a person is in critical condition after a moped accident.
Youth injured on Koko Head Trail, airlifted to safety
Honolulu Fire Department said they rescued an adolescent hiker from Koko Head Crater Trail on Sunday, Nov. 6.
HFD rescues another hiker, this time on Olomana Peaks
Honolulu Fire Department reported the rescue of a hiker on the Olomana Three Peaks Trail Sunday, Nov. 6.
1 killed in early-morning fire at a McCully building
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - One person was killed in an early morning building fire in the McCully area Sunday morning, according to HFD. Crews responded to a two-story walk-up just after 5 a.m. located along Date Street. Nearly 40 HFD personnel from 10 units arrived to find the structure with heavy flames on the first floor reaching to the second.
Street in Kalihi shut down due to crash
Mokauea Street northbound and southbound lanes between Colburn Street and Dillingham Boulevard, according to HPD.
Motor vehicle crash prompts road closure
Honolulu Police Department says Harding Avenue is closed to Koko Head due to an accident.
2 dead after apparent aviation crash on Oahu
Honolulu Emergency Medical services said two men are dead after their aircraft crashed at Kaena Point State Park on Saturday, Nov. 5.
3 seriously injured after car crashes into dialysis facility in Kaimuki
Feral pigs have been going hog wild in some residential neighborhoods. Parents at Sunset Beach Elementary want the state to do more to prevent a tragedy. Parents at Sunset Beach Elementary want the state to do more to prevent a tragedy. Despite plenty of potential cases, Hawaii lags in Medicaid...
Neighbors talk about 70-year-old who died in McCully apartment fire
HONOLULU (KITV)- A 70-year-old McCully man is dead after a fire ripped through his apartment building in an alley near 550 Date Street Sunday morning at 5 A.M. Four others were forced from their homes from the flames. All of a sudden, I heard a pop. And there was smoke...
Back-to-back Pali crashes leave two hospitalized
Two 19-year-olds are in serious condition after two accidents that occurred on the Pali on Thursday, Nov. 3.
2 men killed in reported hang gliding crash at Kaena Point in leeward Oahu
WAIALUA, Hawaii (KITV4) - Two men are dead after reportedly crashing while hang gliding at Kaena Point, emergency officials said. According to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services (EMS), the crash occurred just past Dillingham Airfield near Kaena Point around 8:15 a.m.
Honolulu EMS: 2 killed in small aircraft crash on Oahu’s North Shore
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two people were killed Saturday morning when a motorized glider crashed on Oahu’s North Shore. Honolulu EMS officials said the crash happened about 8:15 a.m. at Kaena Point. The two victims, both men, were pronounced dead at the scene. One of the victims was believed to...
Fire overnight destroys structure in Waianae
Your top local headlines for Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. Casey Lund continues his reporting on election security and how your ballot ultimately gets counted once it leaves your hand. Fire overnight completely destroys home in Waianae. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. A fire completely destroyed a home in Waianae overnight.
Police: 3-year-old critically injured in domestic abuse incident on Hawaii Island
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 25-year-old Hawaii Island man has been charged with first-degree assault and abuse of a household member stemming from an incident that left a toddler in critical condition. Suspect Nainoa Ellis-Noa was described as the live-in boyfriend of the child’s mother. Police said the incident happened...
City to close lanes in Kakaako for storm drain investigation
After a sinkhole was discovered in Kakaako last month, the City and County of Honolulu’s Department of Design and Construction is alerting the public about lane closures along portions in Kakaako over the weekend.
Early-morning fire destroys home in Waianae
WAIANAE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Fire destroyed a home in Waianae overnight. Honolulu firefighters were called out to the scene in the 86-100 block of East Kuwale Road around 2:20 a.m.
66-year-old pedestrian dies following hit-and-run on Nimitz Highway
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police said a 66-year-old pedestrian has died after a hit-and-run on Nimitz Highway. The incident happened around 9:35 p.m. Wednesday when officials said an unknown vehicle traveling westbound collided with a man who may have been crossing or walking in the roadway. Police said the vehicle...
