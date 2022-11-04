Read full article on original website
Spearfish ‘rocket ship’ is closed until further notice
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The rocket ship structure at Evans Park in Spearfish is closed until further notice. The structure is currently fenced to keep people off it for the time being. City Administrator Steve Mcfarland said that is due to the structure’s age and condition. Mcfarland wants people to be safe from dangers, such as getting entrapped, entangled, or impaled.
Liberty Center set to open in Box Elder, providing new workout space for community
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The YMCA is excited for the opening of the new Liberty Center in Box Elder. “There will be a Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting on Thursday, November 17th at 10 AM to help dedicate the opening of the new 50,000-square-foot facility,” said Keiz Larson, the chief executive officer for the YMCA of Rapid City. “The Liberty Center will provide a new health and wellness facility for the Box Elder and Ellsworth communities.”
New senior housing in progress; expected to open in spring 2023
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The new Dolan Creek senior housing project in Sturgis is under way after development faced challenges due to Covid-19. Gusatfson Builders had originally hoped to have the facility up and going this November. But that was before the pandemic altered their plans. The superintendent of...
Hill City coach reflects on first season
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Hill City volleyball team had three different coaches during their state-qualifying 2021 season. This year, a former player stepped up to the plate and became a mentor and role model for her girls. Ben Burns spoke to Allie Henderson on how she felt about her first season as the Lady Rangers’ head coach.
Pet of the Week: Queen Gracie is back
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - If you like it you should put a collar on it!. No, not talking about Beyonce. We’re talking about ‘The Queen Bee’ of cats, our Black Hills Fox Pet of the Week Gracie. She is a black-grey tabby who came to the...
A Rapid City community bank gave back to the RCPD Youth Outreach program
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Rapid City Police Department Youth Outreach Team has received items (such as food, toys, and arts and crafts) from Black Hills Community Bank to create trauma kits for area youth. The trauma kits began as an idea a couple of years ago to drop...
A students’ fossil dissolution study propels her to a Ph.D. program
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A South Dakota Mines student set out to find answers on fossil dissolution rates. Her findings landed her a spot in the paleontology Ph.D. program at the University of Kansas. Erosion due to weather is a constant process on Earth, and rainwater is one of...
Noem says some SD voters may be ‘taking freedom for granted.’ Voters react
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Candidates in South Dakota are making their final push --- as the 2022 campaign enters the home stretch. In the last week of the campaign, Governor Kristi Noem has been making the assertion that some longtime South Dakota residents may be taking “freedom” for granted, and that is why they’re not voting for her.
County auditors see thousands of people cast ballots early
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Election Day is Tuesday, and Pennington County was ahead of schedule when it came to early voting. According to the Pennington County auditor, as of Monday morning, 18,259 people have voted either by mail or in person. She added that Monday was the last day to cast an absentee ballot.
Communities across the country play an important role in assisting animal shelters
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s National Shelter Appreciation Week and the observance serves to acknowledge the work shelters in the community do in order to help animals. According to National Today, the term ‘animal shelter’ originated after the use of ‘pound’ took on a negative connotation. The Humane Society of the United States founded the week as a way to acknowledge and appreciate the different roles animal shelters in communities all over the country take in order to help out animals in the area. Many shelters in the states are non-profits which means they rely on community support in order to continue providing vital services for animals.
Rapid City human relation efforts receives national recognition
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - This week, the National Humanities Alliance invited Rapid City’s Human Relations Commission Mniluzahan Okolakiciyapi Ambassadors to attend the Alliance Conference in Los Angeles. Officials couldn’t say exactly why Rapid City was one of the three cities invited, however, also participating is Nogales, Ariz. and...
Richard sentenced to life for murder
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s life in prison without parole for a 23-year-old Rapid City man. That’s the mandatory sentence handed down Monday to Elias Richard after being convicted of second degree murder back in July. Richard was convicted for the shooting death of Vernall Marshall on...
