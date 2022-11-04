ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Imperial, MO

myleaderpaper.com

Bartels resigns as Div. 3 Circuit Court judge

Dianna Bartels has resigned her position as the Jefferson County Div. 3 Circuit judge. Brenda Stacey, the presiding judge for the county’s 23rd Judicial Circuit Court of Missouri, said Bartels submitted her letter of resignation to the governor’s office on Oct. 25. Stacey, who’s also the Jefferson County...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
advantagenews.com

Madison County to get millions in opioid settlement

Madison County will receive an estimated $3.7 million as its share of a settlement in a lawsuit against opioid distributors. The money will be used to support opioid remediation programs in the community, per terms of the agreement with the nation's three largest pharmaceutical distributors. The total amount will be...
MADISON COUNTY, IL
KMOV

Inmate dies at Missouri Eastern Correctional Center

PACIFIC, Mo. (KMOV) -- A 35-year-old inmate died Tuesday at the Missouri Eastern Correctional Center in Pacific. The circumstances around his death were not made clear in a statement from the state’s department of corrections. The Missouri Department of Corrections said in a statement that Dennis Matthews was pronounced...
PACIFIC, MO
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Saturday, November 5th, 2022

A 30-year-old rural Odin woman has been returned to the Marion County Jail after being arrested in Clinton County on an outstanding Marion County felony failure to appear warrant for making a false alarm. Lacie Linder of Choteau Avenue is being held in lieu of $20,000 bond. 58-year-old Wally West...
MARION COUNTY, IL
FOX2Now

FOX2now.com

Trooper Josh Korando: Illinois State Police

Trooper Josh Korando: Illinois State Police talks about deer and deer hunting and wrecks. Trooper Josh Korando: Illinois State Police talks about deer and deer hunting and wrecks. Tim Ezell’s Inspirational Moments: The beauty of …. There’s nothing quite like a road show that stirs up a big ol’...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Police look for Maryville man wanted for murder

METRO EAST (KMOV) -- Police are looking for 36-year-old Jermany Rickman of Maryville, who was charged in another man’s killing in August. Illinois State Police allege Rickman killed 30-year-old Demond W. Steward in the parking lot of the Ivy Ultra Lounge in East St. Louis on August 13. Police believe Rickman is armed and dangerous.
MARYVILLE, IL
FOX2Now

mymoinfo.com

Daffron New City Clerk at Desloge

(Desloge) Stephanie Daffron was named the new city administrator as Desloge last week. She is excited to take over on a permanent basis after filling in on an interim basis…. She says she was unsure at first if she would throw her hat in the ring…. She says she has...
DESLOGE, MO
mymoinfo.com

Four Jefferson County Men Indicted By Feds

(St. Louis) Four men from Jefferson County have been indicted on federal charges accusing them of selling guns and drugs in Fenton and St. Louis this year. All four were indicted October 19th in U.S. District Court in St. Louis and the final two defendants appeared in court last week.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Two men plead guilty to meth related charges, which involved bringing 100 Pounds of methamphetamine to Missouri

Two men pleaded guilty Wednesday and admitted trying to pick up 100 pounds of methamphetamine that was being brought to the St. Louis area from Colorado. Demond Benard McDaniels Jr., 26, of St. Charles, and Dawuane Lamont Rhodes Jr., 25, of St. Louis, each pleaded guilty in front of U.S. District Judge Matthew T. Schelp to one felony count of conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

St. Louis man dies after crash in Arnold

A St. Louis man died following a one-vehicle accident on Friday, Nov. 4, at I-55 and Hwy. 141 in Arnold, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 11:37 a.m., James M. Maulding, 79, of St. Louis was driving a 2010 Jeep Grand Cherokee north on the I-55 ramp to 141 and ran off the left side of the ramp, striking a road sign. Then, the vehicle ran off the right side of the ramp and traveled through the grass median before crossing both the northbound and southbound lanes on 141 and striking a concrete bridge barrier, the report said.
ARNOLD, MO

