The GOP response to Paul Pelosi's attacker shows an immigration double standard

After years of anti-immigrant, “Build the Wall” rhetoric, we have seen one of the highest-profile examples of someone who was in the United States illegally committing an act of shocking violence. We learned this week that the man who took a hammer to the head of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s 82-year-old husband was undocumented, here on an expired temporary visitor visa, and radicalized online. And the attacker is part of one of the largest populations in the United States illegally: Canadians.
Dems close the enthusiasm gap with voters ahead of midterms

Democrats have been able to close the enthusiasm gap with voters ahead of the midterms, according to new NBC News polling, but Americans are also split over which party they want controlling Congress. The Morning Joe panel discusses.Nov. 7, 2022.
How far-right rhetoric can lead to real-world violence

Social media posts reviewed by NBC News show Paul Pelosi’s alleged assailant was deeply immersed in political conspiracies. MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin spoke with Democratic Michigan State Senator Mallory McMorrow about how conspiracies and far-right rhetoric can lead to real-world violence. Nov. 6, 2022.
As Trump misses Jan. 6 subpoena deadline, what happens now?

It was a few weeks ago when the Jan. 6 committee took the bold step of subpoenaing Donald Trump for testimony and documents. “In short,” the bipartisan panel told the Republican, “you were at the center of the first and only effort by any U.S. President to overturn an election and obstruct the peaceful transition of power, ultimately culminating in a bloody attack on our own Capitol and on the Congress itself.”
Joe: Obama’s vision competed with the lie Trump and Trumpists push

During a Saturday campaign rally in Pennsylvania, former President Barack Obama criticized Republicans for 'slash-and-burn politics' and reminded voters 'we could be better' before speaking about fundamental values. The Morning Joe panel discusses the effectiveness of Obama's message just ahead of the midterms.Nov. 7, 2022.
Why democracy (and the 2024 presidential elex) is already on the ballot

Imagine it’s 2025, and – although President Biden has won the popular vote by millions and with a comfortable Electoral College margin – Republican victories in the 2022 midterm elections have made it possible for GOP-led states to see to it that an Electoral College tie is sent to the House and Senate, where Republicans now get to decide. Sound implausible? It’s not. MSNBC’s Mehdi Hasan explains one of the scenarios that has democracy on the ballot in the midterms.Nov. 7, 2022.
Velshi: The Ex-President has gaslit Americans into doubting democratic systems

In the 1944 movie “Gaslight” a husband devises a plan to drive his wife insane with a campaign of false accusations and denials. His wife is convinced that their gas-powered lamps are getting dimmer but he tells her it’s all in her mind. In reality, he was manipulating the gaslights to make her question her own reality. That’s where the term “gaslight” comes from: the psychological manipulation of a person & their perceptions. Much of America has been gaslit but the former President. And it’s having serious consequences.Nov. 6, 2022.
Democracy is on the ballot on Tuesday and fascism lingers in the shadows

No other midterm election in our nation’s history is as consequential as this one because democracy itself has never been on the ballot before. NBC Presidential Historian Michael Beschloss and NYU History Professor Ruth Ben-Ghiat discuss the concept of fascism and the danger facing the U.S with American Voices host Alicia Menendez. Nov. 6, 2022.
Democrats make final case to voters before midterms

The midterm elections are just days away and Democrats, including President Biden and former President Obama, are making their final case to voters. MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin spoke with four secretaries of state, Jena Griswold, Steve Simon, Maggie Toulouse Oliver and Shirley Weber, on the importance of Tuesday’s election as well as the threat from the GOP’s ongoing election denialism.Nov. 6, 2022.
Post-election legal storm gathers for Trump

Matt Miller, former chief spokesman for the Justice Department, talks with Alex Wagner about how Attorney General Merrick Garland may proceed with indictments or other legal filings against Donald Trump, and what role Trump's potential candidacy for the White House could play in DOJ decision making. Nov. 5, 2022.
Why the length of a senator’s term looms large ahead of elections

Voters in battleground states, especially those that will dictate control of the Senate, have probably heard a lot of specific numbers in recent months. There’s the number of jobs created, the inflation rate, the number of Americans who are losing their reproductive rights, the number of votes parties need on Capitol Hill to claim majorities, and the made-up number of IRS agents who’ll soon enforce tax laws.

