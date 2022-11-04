Read full article on original website
MSNBC
'It will be a long haul': Nancy Pelosi speaks out following attack on husband
We apologize, this video has expired. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi spoke out for the first time in person since the attack on her husband Paul in their home in San Francisco, where she told supporters in a private meeting that his recovery will "be a long haul, but he will be well." Nov. 4, 2022.
MSNBC
The GOP response to Paul Pelosi's attacker shows an immigration double standard
After years of anti-immigrant, “Build the Wall” rhetoric, we have seen one of the highest-profile examples of someone who was in the United States illegally committing an act of shocking violence. We learned this week that the man who took a hammer to the head of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s 82-year-old husband was undocumented, here on an expired temporary visitor visa, and radicalized online. And the attacker is part of one of the largest populations in the United States illegally: Canadians.
MSNBC
Chris Hayes: If Republicans win, Trump will be the ‘shadow Speaker of the House’
Chris Hayes: “If Republicans retake the House, the entire conference—or at least the overwhelming majority of it—will take its marching orders from Trump.”Nov. 5, 2022.
MSNBC
Dems close the enthusiasm gap with voters ahead of midterms
Democrats have been able to close the enthusiasm gap with voters ahead of the midterms, according to new NBC News polling, but Americans are also split over which party they want controlling Congress. The Morning Joe panel discusses.Nov. 7, 2022.
MSNBC
Joe: Republicans lose one election and suddenly they turn on the military
MSNBC
House GOP uses grade school trick to pad report with 'filler and Fox News'
Alex Wagner reports on a new release from House Judiciary Republicans claiming to be a 1000 page document outlining political abuse by federal law enforcement agencies, but the report consists mostly of "filler and Fox News."Nov. 5, 2022.
MSNBC
How far-right rhetoric can lead to real-world violence
Social media posts reviewed by NBC News show Paul Pelosi’s alleged assailant was deeply immersed in political conspiracies. MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin spoke with Democratic Michigan State Senator Mallory McMorrow about how conspiracies and far-right rhetoric can lead to real-world violence. Nov. 6, 2022.
MSNBC
NBC News poll: 72 percent of voters say U.S. is headed in the wrong direction ahead of midterms
According to a new NBC News poll, 72 percent of voters say the country is headed in the wrong direction just two days ahead of the midterm elections. NBC News’ Mark Murray breaks down the numbers. Nov. 6, 2022.
MSNBC
As Trump misses Jan. 6 subpoena deadline, what happens now?
It was a few weeks ago when the Jan. 6 committee took the bold step of subpoenaing Donald Trump for testimony and documents. “In short,” the bipartisan panel told the Republican, “you were at the center of the first and only effort by any U.S. President to overturn an election and obstruct the peaceful transition of power, ultimately culminating in a bloody attack on our own Capitol and on the Congress itself.”
MSNBC
Joe: Obama’s vision competed with the lie Trump and Trumpists push
During a Saturday campaign rally in Pennsylvania, former President Barack Obama criticized Republicans for 'slash-and-burn politics' and reminded voters 'we could be better' before speaking about fundamental values. The Morning Joe panel discusses the effectiveness of Obama's message just ahead of the midterms.Nov. 7, 2022.
MSNBC
Sen. Cortez Masto on Jan. 6: ‘I’ll never forget that day, and I know who was responsible’
The first Latina to reach the U.S. Senate is in a tight race against an election denier in Nevada. Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto tells MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez about her opponent’s “very extreme” agenda and shares why voting is the best “backstop” against the Big Lie.Nov. 6, 2022.
MSNBC
Trump supporters share conspiracy theories about the economy, January 6, and more
Davram Stiefler and Jason Selvig join Yasmin Vossoughian to talk about their interactions with voters at Trump’s Pennsylvania rally this Saturday, including what his supporters had to say about the economy, January 6, and the attack on Nancy Pelosi’s husband.Nov. 6, 2022.
MSNBC
Why democracy (and the 2024 presidential elex) is already on the ballot
Imagine it’s 2025, and – although President Biden has won the popular vote by millions and with a comfortable Electoral College margin – Republican victories in the 2022 midterm elections have made it possible for GOP-led states to see to it that an Electoral College tie is sent to the House and Senate, where Republicans now get to decide. Sound implausible? It’s not. MSNBC’s Mehdi Hasan explains one of the scenarios that has democracy on the ballot in the midterms.Nov. 7, 2022.
MSNBC
Obama: Mastriano 'wasn't just an observer' at U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6
Former President Barack Obama spoke at a Philadelphia rally for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro and John Fetterman, where he claimed that Republican nominee for Pennsylvania governor, Doug Mastriano was at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 and "wasn't just an observer."Nov. 6, 2022.
MSNBC
GOP candidate wants ‘community-level review’ on if rape victims can get abortions
Chris Hayes: “Imagine a girl having to go down to townhall for a hearing, standing at a microphone to explain to a panel of community members how she got pregnant from incest. This is the reality...these calls for exceptions to make abortion bans seem less invasive.”Nov. 5, 2022.
MSNBC
Velshi: The Ex-President has gaslit Americans into doubting democratic systems
In the 1944 movie “Gaslight” a husband devises a plan to drive his wife insane with a campaign of false accusations and denials. His wife is convinced that their gas-powered lamps are getting dimmer but he tells her it’s all in her mind. In reality, he was manipulating the gaslights to make her question her own reality. That’s where the term “gaslight” comes from: the psychological manipulation of a person & their perceptions. Much of America has been gaslit but the former President. And it’s having serious consequences.Nov. 6, 2022.
MSNBC
Democracy is on the ballot on Tuesday and fascism lingers in the shadows
No other midterm election in our nation’s history is as consequential as this one because democracy itself has never been on the ballot before. NBC Presidential Historian Michael Beschloss and NYU History Professor Ruth Ben-Ghiat discuss the concept of fascism and the danger facing the U.S with American Voices host Alicia Menendez. Nov. 6, 2022.
MSNBC
Democrats make final case to voters before midterms
The midterm elections are just days away and Democrats, including President Biden and former President Obama, are making their final case to voters. MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin spoke with four secretaries of state, Jena Griswold, Steve Simon, Maggie Toulouse Oliver and Shirley Weber, on the importance of Tuesday’s election as well as the threat from the GOP’s ongoing election denialism.Nov. 6, 2022.
MSNBC
Post-election legal storm gathers for Trump
Matt Miller, former chief spokesman for the Justice Department, talks with Alex Wagner about how Attorney General Merrick Garland may proceed with indictments or other legal filings against Donald Trump, and what role Trump's potential candidacy for the White House could play in DOJ decision making. Nov. 5, 2022.
MSNBC
Why the length of a senator’s term looms large ahead of elections
Voters in battleground states, especially those that will dictate control of the Senate, have probably heard a lot of specific numbers in recent months. There’s the number of jobs created, the inflation rate, the number of Americans who are losing their reproductive rights, the number of votes parties need on Capitol Hill to claim majorities, and the made-up number of IRS agents who’ll soon enforce tax laws.
