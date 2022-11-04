Read full article on original website
The Hockey Writers
Blues Roundtable: Krug Contract, Rebuild, & More
The 2022-23 season has not been good through nine games for the St. Louis Blues. They’ve lost six games in a row and are 3-6-0 on the season. Tougher opponents are ahead in the month of November, including tilts with the Boston Bruins and Vegas Golden Knights next week.
Valeri Nichushkin was out of the Lineup Friday for the Colorado Avalanche
Valeri Nichushkin was out of the lineup Friday for the Colorado Avalanche, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports. Nichushkin is still day to day with a lower-body injury. The talented forward seemed to find his game last year in the playoffs as he helped lead the Avs to the Stanley Cup. That play has continued this season, as he has seven goals and 12 points through seven games.
MLive.com
Ville Husso’s laser-sharp focus propels Red Wings to good start
DETROIT – Ville Husso’s laser-sharp focus was apparent late in the third period Saturday in the Detroit Red Wings’ 3-0 victory over the New York Islanders, when he lost his goaltending stick. “I was like, ‘Grab your stick. The stick’s right there. Pick it up. You’re going...
CBS Sports
Blue Jackets' Jakub Voracek: Out of action Saturday
Voracek (upper body) will not play Saturday against Colorado. Voracek will be replaced in the lineup by Mathieu Olivier as the Blue Jackets are playing their final game in Finland. Voracek scored his first goal of the season Friday in a 6-3 loss to the Avalanche and has six points in 11 games this season. Consider him day-to-day.
CBS Sports
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Four-point outburst in win
Kucherov scored a goal and added three assists in a 5-3 win over the Sabres on Saturday. The goal went into an empty net, extending his goal streak to six games. Kucherov also has a 10-game point streak (19 points; six goals, 13 assists). And it was his 20th four-point game, which set a Lightning record. Kucherov is among the NHL elite in points (20) and his playmaking rivals that of Leon Draisaitl, perhaps the best passer in the game.
CBS Sports
Golden Knights' Alex Pietrangelo: Records 10th helper
Pietrangelo picked up a power-play assist, blocked six shots, fired two shots on goal, added two PIM and went minus-3 in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Canadiens. Pietrangelo had a rather unimpressive performance until he helped out on a Jonathan Marchessault goal in the third period. The assist was Pietrangelo's 10th of the season, and he's earned five of them on the power play. The defenseman has yet to score on 26 shots, and he's added 34 blocked shots, 14 hits and a minus-2 rating in a top-four role.
ESPN
Avalanche top Blue Jackets 5-1 to sweep Finland series
TAMPERE, Finland -- — Artturi Lehkonen scored in his home country, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-1 on Saturday for a sweep of the NHL's two-game series in Finland. Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon each had three assists for the Stanley Cup champion Avalanche, who...
CBS Sports
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Available Friday
Coach Monty Williams said Ayton (ankle) will be available for Friday's contest against Portland, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports. Ayton was listed as probable due to an ankle injury that sidelined him for the previous two contests, so it's not surprising to see him ultimately available Friday. Before his injury, the big man posted two double-doubles across the season's first four games and averaged 18.3 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 30.5 minutes during that stretch.
CBS Sports
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Starting Friday
Powell will join the starting lineup Friday versus the Raptors, Callie Caplan of The Dallas Morning News reports. Powell has just one start under his belt so far this season, but he will replace JaVale McGee in the starting unit Friday. He could see some additional work as a result but is far from one of the primary scoring options. However, he did finish in double figures (13 points) in his only other start.
markerzone.com
MATTHEW TKACHUK HITS JONATHAN QUICK IN THE EYE BATTING FOR PUCK
As far as pot-stirrers in the NHL go, the Tkachuk brothers both sit second to none. Both of them are insanely well-equipped in the art of mental and physical warfare as it pertains to hockey, but even they generally have a good sense of staying on the right side of the proverbial 'line.'
Blackhawks Turn to Fifth-String Goalie Dylan Wells After Arvid Soderblom Exits
Hawks turn to fifth-string G Dylan Wells after Soderblom exits originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. For the third time this season, the Blackhawks found themselves in a potential emergency goaltender situation on Saturday after Arvid Soderblom was ruled out after the second period. He stopped the first 19 shots he faced before giving up three goals on the next five shots and exiting.
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings’ Husso Has Earned the Starting Role (For Now)
When NHL teams elect to use a tandem in goal, it can go a number of ways. For example, the Boston Bruins’ tandem of Jeremy Swayman and Linus Ullmark each started 39 games last season, and both had a viable case to be “the guy” for their team in the playoffs. On the other end of the spectrum, you’ll find something similar to what the Detroit Red Wings had last season.
McNab, longtime NHL forward and Avs broadcaster, dies at 70
DENVER (AP) — Peter McNab, the longtime NHL forward who became a familiar voice of the Colorado Avalanche as a broadcaster, died Sunday. He was 70. The Avalanche, in a joint statement with Altitude TV, announced h is death on social media. McNab released in late summer of 2021 that he was battling cancer, but in February he said that it was in remission. McNab was part of the broadcast team when the Avalanche captured their third Stanley Cup last June over Tampa Bay.
The Hockey News On The 'A': Sabres Prospects in AHL Rochester
Jacob Stoller and Patrick Williams talk about Buffalo Sabres prospects, Lukas Reichel's hot start, Jack Drury's mini slump and much more.
NHL
Saad joins Blues for practice, gets closer to return
Brandon Saad joined his teammates for practice on Friday at Centene Community Ice Center and is getting closer to making his return to the lineup. Saad has missed six games with an upper-body injury and last played Oct. 22 in a 2-0 win against the Edmonton Oilers. "It's been a...
CBS Sports
Bills' Matt Milano: Questionable for Week 9
Milano (oblique) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets, Alec White of the Bills' official site reports. Milano finally returned to a limited practice Friday after sitting out Wednesday and Thursday, so at least he's trending in the right direction. With starting safety Jordan Poyer already ruled out for Sunday's game with an elbow injury, it would certainly help the Bills if one of their other star defensive players is able to suit up for the divisional contest.
Yardbarker
Blackhawks Goaltender Arvid Soderblom Leaves Game with Injury
Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Arvid Soderblom is the latest victim of the injury bug. The 23 year-old goalie left after the second period of Saturday’s game against the Winnipeg Jets with an apparent injury. The Blackhawks’ goaltending depth has been tested early on this season. Both Petr Mrazek and Alex...
CBS Sports
Ravens' Mark Andrews: Remains sidelined Friday
Andrews (shoulder/ankle) didn't practice Friday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports. Andrews sat out a second consecutive practice, but he'll have one more chance to get back on the practice field Saturday before Monday's game against the Saints. Even with an extra day to get healthy, the star tight end is far from a lock to play, and fantasy managers with a roster spot to spare should consider bringing in Isaiah Likely as a contingency plan. After Andrews exited early in the team's Week 8 win over Tampa Bay, Likely caught six of seven targets for 77 yards and a touchdown.
CBS Sports
White Sox's Adam Haseley: Loses spot on 40-man roster
Haseley was outrighted to Triple-A Charlotte on Friday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. Haseley had three stints in the majors during 2022 and had a .571 OPS in 25 plate appearances. He spent most of the year with Charlotte and had a .239/.305/.411 slash line with 15 home runs, 63 RBI and 18 stolen bases in 110 games.
CBS Sports
Falcons' Drake London: Key fumble in loss
London brought in three of seven targets for 23 yards and lost a fumble in the Falcons' 20-17 loss to the Chargers on Sunday. London once again put up modest numbers, but his day was all the more forgettable thanks to the rookie allowing Khalil Mack to strip the ball from him after a five-yard reception at the Chargers' six-yard line early in the third quarter. London has now failed to top 40 receiving yards in six consecutive games, an unfavorable streak he'll aim to snap in a Week 10 divisional matchup against the Panthers on Thursday night.
