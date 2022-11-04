ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Bustle

Here's How The November 2022 Full Moon Will Affect Your Zodiac Sign

Halloween may be behind us, but spooky season is raging on astrologically — at least until we’ve moved past the November 2022 full moon. The month’s brightest lunation happens to be a chaos-filled lunar eclipse, so it’s got a big potential for bringing surprising revelations, hyper-speed endings, and cosmic twists of fate. Also known as this year’s Beaver Moon, November’s full moon is the last eclipse until 2023, so you’ll definitely want to know how it will affect your zodiac sign.
Bustle

Here’s Your Daily Horoscope For November 7, 2022

Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign’s daily horoscope for today, November 7, 2022. The tension in the air is so thick today that you could probably cut it with a knife. Not only is everyone feeling the intensity of tomorrow’s lunar eclipse in Taurus, but today’s face off between Venus in passionate Scorpio and icy Saturn in Aquarius will also make things challenging.

Comments / 0

Community Policy