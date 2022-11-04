Read full article on original website
MSNBC Cuts Ties Unexpectedly With Weekend Host Tiffany Cross
Tiffany Cross, the MSNBC weekend host who was known for running the freewheeling Saturday commentary program “Cross Connection,” is leaving the NBCUniversal-owned cable-news outlet. Her production staff was informed of the decision Friday morning, according to three people familiar with the matter. MSNBC declined to make executives available for comment, and Cross could not be reached for immediate comment. MSNBC decided not to renew Cross’ contract after two years, according to one of these people, and severed ties with her immediately. A rotating group of anchors will lead her weekend hours until a replacement is found, and the production staff assigned to...
MSNBC Fires Host After "Not Meeting Standards of MSNBC"
MSNBC has cancelled the weekend show of host Tiffany Cross, and she will leave the cable network immediately, according to Variety. The announcement was made on Friday morning to staff of Cross’ weekend show, “Cross Connection,” which began airing as part of the weekend schedule on MSNBC in 2020.
Don Lemon’s 'CNN This Morning' debuts to dismal ratings, trails long-struggling 'New Day'
The heavily promoted launch of "CNN This Morning" with Don Lemon, Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins attracted only 387,000 total viewers on Tuesday.
What happened to Lara Logan? How the journalist went from respected war correspondent to right-wing radical
Logan started speaking more openly about her personal politics around the same time that an inaccurate story brought down her career at CBS.
Kayleigh McEnany and Fox News pummel CNN and MSNBC competition
Kayleigh McEnany and Fox News’s Outnumbered co-hosts continue to outperform their daytime cable news competition, drawing more viewers than CNN and MSNBC combined.
CNBC Fires Former Fox News Star Anchor
Shepard Smith is leaving CNBC after his show, “The News with Shepard Smith,” was canceled on Thursday, according to the network. Smith’s primetime news show has been canceled after just two years on air. Smith joined the business news network after a long career at Fox News.
Donald Trump Jr's Fianceé Kimberly Guilfoyle & Ivanka Trump's Email Accounts Leaked By Social Media Platform
Social media platform Parler accidentally leaked the email accounts of nearly 200 high-profile users, including those of Ivanka Trump and Don Jr.’s fiancée, RadarOnline.com has learned. The monumental mistake took place earlier this week after Kanye West agreed to purchase the conservative and pro-free speech platform on Tuesday.
MSNBC Abruptly Dumps Tiffany Cross, Declines to Renew Contract After 2 Years
UPDATE Friday night: In a statement posted Friday evening, Cross addressed her termination saying in part, “now is not the time to retreat to politics or journalism as usual,” and expressed gratitude to her viewers. Read the full statement below:. Original article:. Tiffany Cross, host of “The Cross...
Elon Musk's Ex Justine Calls Twitter Employees' Letter Protesting Reported Staff Cuts a 'Very Bad Idea'
Justine Musk has a message for Twitter employees who addressed her ex-husband Elon Musk in a letter about his reported plans for the company as his deal to buy it is finalized. "So that open letter from Twitter employees to their new boss was a terrible, horrible, no-good, very bad...
Chris Rock Called 'Anti-Black' by Reality Star: 'He Needed to Be Slapped'
Comedy legend Chris Rock famously endured a slap at this year's Oscars, but a reality TV star thinks he needs to get "slapped one more time." Real Housewives of New York City's Eboni K. Williams brought up Rock during an episode of her podcast this week. Posting snippets from the show, called Holding Court with Eboni K. Williams, to Instagram, Williams said she was disappointed by his stand-up routine.
Popular ABC Show Forced Into Commercial Break After Audience Screams and Curses at Guest
For 25 years, The View has been one of ABC’s most popular daytime talk shows. The panel — which now includes Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, Ana Navarro, Sunny Hostin, Sarah Haines, and Alyssa Farah Griffin — has interviewed some of the most famous faces in politics and entertainment. Over the years, they have interviewed people like former President Barack Obama, late Senator John McCain, and Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman.
Jim Acosta Rumored to Exit CNN, But Here's the Truth
The shifting landscape at CNN continues to spark rumors of more exits. Several major names have been let go from the 24-hour news network in recent months, part of the merger between Warner Bros. and Discovery. This includes Brian Stelter, who was let go abruptly at the end of summer.
NBC News Anchor Recently Tied the Knot in Tuscany
Savannah Sellers is a married woman! Five years after first meeting at The Spaniard in New York City, the NBC News correspondent tied the knot to fiancé Alex Yaraghi in an intimate ceremony at Villa Corsini in Tuscany, Italy on Sept. 16. "We got married in a Tuscan garden...
Herschel Walker slams Stacey Abrams: 'Only in America' would people vote for someone who bashes the country
Georgia Republican Senate hopeful Herschel Walker slammed Stacey Abrams, Tuesday, telling "The Brian Kilmeade Show" that "only in America" would people vote for someone who bashes the country. Herschel reacted to the Democratic gubernatorial candidate claiming that 107 sheriffs want to be able to "take Black people off the streets"...
CNBC cancels 'The News with Shepard Smith'; former Fox News anchor to depart this month
The former Fox News anchor Shepard Smith joined CNBC in 2020 after more than 23 years at Fox News.
Fired `General Hospital' Actor Alleges ABC Wants to Harass His Supporters
Former "General Hospital" actor Ingo Rademacher, whose lawsuit against ABC alleges he was wrongfully fired after 25 years with the show for statements regarding the network's vaccine directive, says he will fight the network's efforts to find out who supported him in his views.
Roger Stone Says Jared Kushner Has an IQ of 70, Calls Ivanka Trump an ‘Abortionist Bitch’ in New Footage (Video)
Stone, a shadowy, 70-year-old conservative operative who dresses and often behaves like a cartoonish super-villain, was recorded exploding (at who, nobody knows for sure) after learning that he wouldn’t receive a pardon in the post-Jan. 6 madness. (Trump had already pardoned him once before, shortly before he was set to service a prison sentence.) The Daily Beast obtained the footage, which is from an upcoming documentary. Stone can be seen in the back of a car, screaming into a cell phone.
CAA Signs Fox News ‘Five’ Co-Host Jessica Tarlov
Jessica Tarlov, one of the liberal co-hosts at Fox News Channel’s “The Five,” has struck a representation deal with CAA. Tarlov joined the Fox Corp.-backed cable-news outlet in 2017 as a contributor and was named a co-host of the program in 2021. “The Five” has become Fox News Channel’s most-watched program in recent months. Geraldo Rivera and Harold Ford also serve as liberal counterpoints to the show’s four conservative members, with one member of the left-leaning trio joining the program each day. Tarlov also serves as head of research for Bustle, an online content outlet that is part of Bustle Digital Group....
CBS' Fire Country And Two More Shows Just Got Great News From The Network
CBS just dropped some excellent news for Max Thieriot's new drama Fire Country and more.
Ex-Fox Nation Reporter Lara Logan Spews Latest Bizarre Blood-Sucking Claim
Logan appeared on pillow salesman and fellow conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell’s Frank Speech network following her ban from Newsmax TV.
