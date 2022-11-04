ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Variety

MSNBC Cuts Ties Unexpectedly With Weekend Host Tiffany Cross

Tiffany Cross, the MSNBC weekend host who was known for running the freewheeling Saturday commentary program “Cross Connection,” is leaving the NBCUniversal-owned cable-news outlet. Her production staff was informed of the decision Friday morning, according to three people familiar with the matter. MSNBC declined to make executives available for comment, and Cross could not be reached for immediate comment. MSNBC decided not to renew Cross’ contract after two years, according to one of these people, and severed ties with her immediately. A rotating group of anchors will lead her weekend hours until a replacement is found, and the production staff assigned to...
News Breaking LIVE

MSNBC Fires Host After "Not Meeting Standards of MSNBC"

MSNBC has cancelled the weekend show of host Tiffany Cross, and she will leave the cable network immediately, according to Variety. The announcement was made on Friday morning to staff of Cross’ weekend show, “Cross Connection,” which began airing as part of the weekend schedule on MSNBC in 2020.
News Breaking LIVE

CNBC Fires Former Fox News Star Anchor

Shepard Smith is leaving CNBC after his show, “The News with Shepard Smith,” was canceled on Thursday, according to the network. Smith’s primetime news show has been canceled after just two years on air. Smith joined the business news network after a long career at Fox News.
Newsweek

Chris Rock Called 'Anti-Black' by Reality Star: 'He Needed to Be Slapped'

Comedy legend Chris Rock famously endured a slap at this year's Oscars, but a reality TV star thinks he needs to get "slapped one more time." Real Housewives of New York City's Eboni K. Williams brought up Rock during an episode of her podcast this week. Posting snippets from the show, called Holding Court with Eboni K. Williams, to Instagram, Williams said she was disappointed by his stand-up routine.
disneydining.com

Popular ABC Show Forced Into Commercial Break After Audience Screams and Curses at Guest

For 25 years, The View has been one of ABC’s most popular daytime talk shows. The panel — which now includes Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, Ana Navarro, Sunny Hostin, Sarah Haines, and Alyssa Farah Griffin — has interviewed some of the most famous faces in politics and entertainment. Over the years, they have interviewed people like former President Barack Obama, late Senator John McCain, and Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman.
Popculture

Jim Acosta Rumored to Exit CNN, But Here's the Truth

The shifting landscape at CNN continues to spark rumors of more exits. Several major names have been let go from the 24-hour news network in recent months, part of the merger between Warner Bros. and Discovery. This includes Brian Stelter, who was let go abruptly at the end of summer.
Popculture

NBC News Anchor Recently Tied the Knot in Tuscany

Savannah Sellers is a married woman! Five years after first meeting at The Spaniard in New York City, the NBC News correspondent tied the knot to fiancé Alex Yaraghi in an intimate ceremony at Villa Corsini in Tuscany, Italy on Sept. 16. "We got married in a Tuscan garden...
TheWrap

Roger Stone Says Jared Kushner Has an IQ of 70, Calls Ivanka Trump an ‘Abortionist Bitch’ in New Footage (Video)

Stone, a shadowy, 70-year-old conservative operative who dresses and often behaves like a cartoonish super-villain, was recorded exploding (at who, nobody knows for sure) after learning that he wouldn’t receive a pardon in the post-Jan. 6 madness. (Trump had already pardoned him once before, shortly before he was set to service a prison sentence.) The Daily Beast obtained the footage, which is from an upcoming documentary. Stone can be seen in the back of a car, screaming into a cell phone.
Variety

CAA Signs Fox News ‘Five’ Co-Host Jessica Tarlov

Jessica Tarlov, one of the liberal co-hosts at Fox News Channel’s “The Five,” has struck a representation deal with CAA. Tarlov joined the Fox Corp.-backed cable-news outlet in 2017 as a contributor and was named a co-host of the program in 2021. “The Five” has become Fox News Channel’s most-watched program in recent months. Geraldo Rivera and Harold Ford also serve as liberal counterpoints to the show’s four conservative members, with one member of the left-leaning trio joining the program each day. Tarlov also serves as head of research for Bustle, an online content outlet that is part of Bustle Digital Group....

