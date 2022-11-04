ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Donald Trump Was Reportedly Surprised When Everyone Sided With Ex Ivana in Their Divorce

By Kristyn Burtt
SheKnows
SheKnows
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jxNWY_0iyudnR900
Ivana Trump, Donald Trump Sonia Moskowitz/Getty Images.

Donald Trump’s love triangle with wife Ivana and mistress Marla Maples is still one of those tabloid story for the ages because of a Christmas 1990 meeting in Aspen. Yes, he brought his family and his lover to ski with him over the holidays — and they weren’t supposed to ever cross paths, but they did.

That one moment in time was the catalyst for Donald Trump’s divorce from Ivana and the start of his downfall as the toast of the town in New York City. The businessman assumed that the social scene’s love affair with him would continue, but according to Vanity Fair, “the unthinkable” happened — everyone sided with Ivana.

While the New York tabloids had a field day covering every moment of the Trump divorce, it was Ivana who was a phoenix rising from the ashes. She thrived in the drama and capitalized on her newfound popularity as a single woman in the city. “She’s exactly like Donald in that way,” a source told the magazine in a 1992 Vanity Fair article. “They live for publicity. It’s like a drug for them. A lady getting a divorce—a lady—doesn’t get photographed for getting a divorce…. Ivana did the cover of Vogue.”

Her divorce was symbolic for many women because Ivana fought back against her prenup and won. While she soared creating her own Ivana empire, her ex-husband fell on hard times as he suffered through an “early-’90s financial decline and the bust-up of his marriage to Maples after six years.” It wasn’t easy for Donald Trump to see Ivana succeeding while everything around him was falling apart. She truly was the secret to his mega-success and the elite Manhattan world saw right through him in that moment — and took Ivana’s side every step of the way.

Before you go, click here to see all the celebrities who have admitted to cheating on their partners.

Comments / 52

Bob Wilson
2d ago

Didn't me cheat on each one of his wifes and with the last 1 While she was pregnant he cheated with stormy Daniels

Reply(12)
45
Bad O Knows
1d ago

They need to investigate her accidentally falling down the steps, She knew all there was to know about Trumps finances. Funny her demise comes in the middle of his business coming under scrutiny. You don't have to be a Rocket Science to question the timing, quite convenient.

Reply(5)
16
Gale Banks
1d ago

I remember standing in my living room early on a Saturday morning watching the thriller in Aspen. Donald Trump turned my stomach years before that...

Reply(1)
11
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Beast

Trump’s Billionaire Pal Testifies That Trump Was ‘Disastrous’ for Business

Former President Donald Trump's "divisive" politics ruined his billionaire friend’s business, real estate financier Tom Barrack said at his criminal trial in New York City on Monday. "Disastrous," he said, describing how his personal relationship with Trump affected his multi-billion dollar global investment business. Barrack's case presents a rare...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Ex-Speaker Paul Ryan tells Fox that GOP ‘won’t nominate Trump because we want to win’

Former House speaker Paul Ryan has said that “anybody” but former president Donald Trump could win the White House for the Republicans in 2024.In an interview on Fox Business Network’s “Varney & Co.” programme on Tuesday, Mr Ryan said: “We won’t nominate Trump because we want to win.”“The new swing voter in America is the suburban voter. And it’s really clear that the suburban voter doesn’t like Trump. We are so much more likely to lose with Trump because of the fact that he is not popular with the suburban voter. Why would we want to risk giving a...
FLORIDA STATE
HuffPost

Michael Cohen Says He'd Fear For His Safety If Trump Were Reelected

Michael Cohen said this week that he would be concerned about his safety if Donald Trump successfully ran for president again in 2024. “My fear is that you’re going to see like what you see in Russia right now,” Cohen, Trump’s former personal attorney and fixer, told The Hill in an interview. “All of these individuals flying out of windows or mysterious deaths of suicide. Donald has a very long list of — we’ll call it an enemies list — and I’m certain that I am definitively on it.”
OK! Magazine

Moment Of Reflection? Monica Lewinsky Says She's Had 'Issues' With 'Unavailable Men' For Years

Monica Lewinsky is looking back on her issues with dating over the years. The former White House intern took to Instagram on Thursday, October 27, in a now deleted post to poke fun at her infamous affair with married President Bill Clinton and her relationship patterns. "Looks like i had issues w/ unavailable men from an early age," Lewinsky reportedly penned alongside Bert from Sesame Street and Snoopy. MONICA LEWINSKY REVEALS HER GREATEST REGRET MORE THAN TWO DECADES AFTER HER INFAMOUS AFFAIR WITH BILL CLINTONThe writer and the 42nd President began their affair in 1995 when Lewinsky was only 22-years-old...
The List

Kanye West Has A Lot To Say About Jared Kushner And Ivanka Trump

Award-winning musician, producer, and rapper Kanye West isn't one to hide how he really feels about anybody. The artist has turned to various polarizing takes throughout the years, leaving fans stunned with his controversial moves on social media. Many of West's most eye-catching opinions revolve all around politics. For example, in 2020, West announced an impromptu run for president. Though the BBC reported that he only garnered around 60,000 votes — a huge drop-off compared to the other independent in the race, Jo Jorgensen, who got around 1.5 million — West showed that he was serious about entering the political ring.
GOBankingRates

How Rich Is Lara Trump?

Lara Trump, 40, is best known for being the wife of Eric Trump and daughter-in-law of former President Donald J. Trump.  However, she has made a strong presence on her own in front of the...
FLORIDA STATE
SheKnows

SheKnows

77K+
Followers
8K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy