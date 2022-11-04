Warner Bros. Discovery CEO hoping to conjure up more movie magic with 'Harry Potter' creator JK Rowling

Read full article on original website
Pierce Brosnan says he lost 'Batman' role to Michael Keaton after 'stupid' comment about the character's costume
"Black Adam" star Pierce Brosnan said on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" that the "best man" eventually got the part.
That'll buy a few wands! Tom Felton 'was paid $14MILLION for the Harry Potter films' - despite only being on screen for 31 MINUTES across eight movies
Tom Felton was paid a whopping £14million for the Harry Potter films - despite only being on screen for a total of 31 minutes. The actor, 35, starred as Harry's school foe Draco Malfoy in the fantasy series and appears in all eight films. However, a screen time breakdown...
'Harry Potter' star Tom Felton says there's footage of Draco throwing Harry his wand for the final duel against Voldemort, but it didn't end up in the movie
In his new memoir titled "Beyond the Wand," the Draco Malfoy actor said that "there were plenty of beats that didn't end up in the finished film."
wegotthiscovered.com
Pierce Brosnan and Marvel fans could be to blame for ‘Black Adam’ getting banned in China
Much like he is everywhere else on the planet, Dwayne Johnson is a massively popular presence in China, so you’d imagine the star and producer would have been pushing hard for Black Adam to land a potentially lucrative theatrical release in the country. One major problem is that the...
A.V. Club
Green Lantern survived Warner Bros. Discovery cuts, but Guy Gardner and Alan Scott weren't so lucky
Now that there’s a little separation from Warner Bros. Discovery’s great cancel culture summer, The Hollywood Reporter reminds us there was a Green Lantern show in the works. While many probably just assumed that would go out with a whimper, it is, in fact, still happening without some of the key names attached. Greg Berlanti, the architect of the Arrow-verse and seemingly someone WBD would want to stay on good terms with, is still moving forward with the series. However, showrunner Seth Grahame-Smith, who completed “a full season of eight episodes,” is exiting the production, which is currently undergoing a total rework.
wegotthiscovered.com
DC just canceled a hugely popular hero’s movie, and yet nobody’s mourning it
DC has just quietly axed another upcoming solo movie for a popular comic book character, but the odd thing is this one seems to have avoided inflaming angry fans. Reams of DC projects have been canned as part of the massive Warner Bros. Discovery turnover, and each disappointing announcement has earned the ire of once loyal lovers of the franchise. Except the latest, it seems, although perhaps its the easily missed method by which the news was announced that’s allowed it to fly under the radar.
Stephen King Has Seen Guillermo del Toro's New Netflix Horror Series, And His Reaction Will Get You Hyped
Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities has arrived just in time for Halloween.
‘Harry Potter’ Stars: Where Are They Now?
All aboard the Hogwarts express! Over the course of 10 years, the stars of Harry Potter brought magic, mischief and more to millions of fans around the world. Based on the series of seven books by J.K. Rowling, stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint captured the hearts of viewers between 2001 and 2011. […]
epicstream.com
Henry Cavill Reportedly Wants Nothing to do With Zack Snyder Amid Superman Return Rumors
It looks like Warner Bros. Discovery is just what the DC Extended Universe needed and after years of questionable creative decisions from the company's old regime, CEO David Zaslav is out to set things right in the franchise once and for all. Amidst all the rumors surrounding Henry Cavill's cameo appearance in Black Adam, word on the street is that Cavill is finally making his full-time comeback to the DCEU after being missing in action for years.
ComicBook
Fantastic Beasts 4 and 5, Harry Potter Spinoffs Reportedly Stalled at Warner Bros. Discovery
The Harry Potter franchise is in a very challenging spot at the moment, due in large part to the rhetoric of author and creator J.K. Rowling. In addition to consumers taking issue with Rowling, it also appears as though the franchise is stuck in the mud at Warner Bros. Discovery, despite that fact that CEO David Zaslav admitted this week he wants to continue building the on-screen Wizarding World with Rowling.
thedigitalfix.com
More Harry Potter movies could be on the horizon
The eight Harry Potter movies could soon have more additions, as the head of Warner Discovery has stated his interest in continuing the on-screen adventures of Harry Potter. The fantasy movies, based on the novels by British author J. K. Rowling, ran for a decade and were a huge financial success.
ComicBook
Warner Bros. Discovery CEO Hints at More Lord of the Rings Movies
While speaking on their quarterly earnings call this week, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav hammered home that the company is focused on making sure that their biggest franchises become what drives their profits moving forward. Zaslav specifically called out their plans for adaptations of DC Comics characters (spotlighting the newly formed DC Studios with James Gunn and Peter Safran) while also teasing that they'd like to get a new Harry Potter movie going by working with author JK Rowling. Another franchise that Zaslav called out however is The Lord of the Rings, back in the public eye in a big way thanks to Amazon Prime Video's new series. According to Zaslav, WBD still has film rights to the Tolkien stories and can exploit it.
‘Nightmare Before Christmas’ Director Henry Selick Says It’s a ‘Little Unfair’ That Tim Burton Gets All the Credit: That’s Not What I Signed Up For
When one thinks of “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” the name that immediately comes to mind is most likely Tim Burton. After all, Disney marketed the movie as “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas” following the director’s success with “Batman,” “Edward Scissorhands” and “Batman Returns.” And yet, it was Henry Selick who directed “Nightmare.” Burton cracked the story, co-produced the film and came up with character designs, but Selick was the director. And after all these years, Selick is a bit tired of the misconception that “Nightmare” is Burton’s film. “That was a little unfair because it wasn’t called ‘Tim Burton’s Nightmare’...
A.V. Club
Mr. Popular, Henry Cavill, now also starring in Guy Ritchie's next movie
[This article contains spoilers for a recent superhero movie that will remain nameless, because its very presence in the spoiler warning for this article would constitute a spoiler. Alas, the complicated world in which we live!]. Henry Cavill is once again a hot property in Hollywood at the moment, having...
Warner Bros. CEO wants a 'Harry Potter' sequel. But fans – and the stars – might not.
Warner Bros. CEO David Zaslav expressed interest in furthering Harry Potter's story, if J.K. Rowling is game. But would fans approve?
‘Andor’ Season 2 Sets Filming Start Date, Creator Tony Gilroy Reveals
Andor, the Star Wars prequel starring Diego Luna, has already set the start of filming for its second season and creator Tony Gilroy has revealed the date. Earlier this year, Gilroy confirmed that the second season of Andor would start shooting in November. Eager fans had been anxious to find out when that would be and Gilroy recently told Collider in an interview that the Disney+ series would start shooting “the Monday before Thanksgiving,” which is November 21. The show was planned out as a two-season adventure with the second season leading up to the events in Rogue One: A Star Wars...
Joker 2: An Updated Cast List For Folie Á Deux, Including Joaquin Phoenix And Lady Gaga
From the moment he was introduced in the pages of 1940’s Batman #1, The Joker was established as one of Batman’s most colorful enemies, and it didn’t take long for him to become cemented as the Caped Crusader’s arch-nemesis. So naturally the majority of the villain’s appearance in other media has been tied to Batman, including Barry Keoghan cameoing as The Clown Prince of Crime in 2022’s The Batman. But in 2019, Joker was giving a movie of his own starring Joaquin Phoenix as the title character and no Caped Crusader in sight (though Dante Pereira-Olson did play a young Bruce Wayne).
Warner Bros. Execs Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy to Receive PGA Milestone Award
The Producers Guild of America (PGA) announced that the recipients of the 2023 Milestone Award will be Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy, the co-chairs and CEOs of Warner Bros. Pictures Group. The pair will accept the award, which recognizes their historic contributions to the film industry, both as individual producers and as a collaborative executive team, at the 34th annual Producers Guild Awards on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at The Beverly Hilton. Past Milestone Award winners include 2022 recipients George Lucas and Kathleen Kennedy, plus Hollywood legends like Louis B. Mayer, Walt Disney, and Alfred Hitchcock, as well as current...
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix subscribers can’t help their curiosity as Guillermo del Toro’s new hit climbs the charts
One of the modern masters of horror has proven his worth yet again, with Guillermo del Toro’s latest streaming exclusive series enticing audiences on Netflix. Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities has piqued interest with Netflix subscribers with the anthology series haunting the top ten of the streaming service, narrowly missing out against some fellow big names. Yet again del Toro has proven his name to be brand enough as the horror series revels in its first week.
ComicBook
Warner Bros. Discovery Reports 95 Million Combined Subscribers for HBO Max, HBO and Discovery+
We're a few months into the tenure of Warner Bros. Discovery, a combined media conglomerate that has been making headlines for a wide array of reasons. One of the company's biggest ventures has been in the world of streaming — and it looks like that has led to some pretty impressive numbers. Ahead of Warner Bros. Discovery's quarterly earnings call on Thursday, the company revealed that its combined streaming subscribers have risen to nearly 95 million worldwide. This reflects subscribers across HBO, HBO Max, and Discovery+, and looks at the stretch of time from July 1st through September 30th.
