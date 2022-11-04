ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Related
wxhc.com

Cortland Breakfast Rotary Club Makes Generous Donation to K-9 Program

The Cortland Breakfast Rotary Club recently invited K-9 Officer Drake and her Partner K-9 Kort to their meeting to give a demonstration and speak to the group. While there, the Club presented the K-9 Program with a generous donation of $4,000!. Donations like this are the main funding source for...
CORTLAND, NY
wxhc.com

Village of Homer to Hold LED Sign Demonstration November 16th

An LED sign law is up for consideration by the Village of Homer Board of Trustees for Homer’s business district. To see the potential results of such a measure, a displayed example of an LED sign will be available for viewing November 16th 5-6 PM at the Homer Town Hall. Residents are invited to drive by this display to see how the lights and sign affect the area before decisions are made on the proposed law.
HOMER, NY
Grant Johnson

Prominent Ithaca landlord catches lawsuit from NY Attorney General

The Commons West Apartments are located on East State Street and managed by Ithaca Renting.(Grant Johnson) (ITHACA, NY) An Ithaca proprietor of over 500 residential units is in a lawsuit with New York Attorney General Letitia James for denying housing to low-income tenants. Jason Fane is the owner of Ithaca Renting which is responsible for residential and commercial properties in the Downtown Ithaca Commons and Collegetown near Cornell’s campus.
ITHACA, NY
14850.com

Tompkins legislator Henry Granison has passed away, County confirms

Barely over two weeks since he announced he’d be stepping down from his seat on the Tompkins County Legislature “due to intensive treatment for cancer,” Henry Granison has passed away, Tompkins County communications director Dominick Recckio has confirmed to 14850 Today. He died on Saturday morning. Legislator...
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
NewsChannel 36

Founders Way Housing Development opens in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- County and state officials gathered Friday afternoon to celebrate the completion of a roughly $27 million affordable housing development. Located at 320 West Buffalo Street, inside will be 75 affordable and supportive apartments in addition to commercial space for two local nonprofits. “There are drop-in centers,...
ITHACA, NY
WETM 18 News

Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — A cyclist was struck near an intersection Saturday afternoon, resulting in the road being blocked off for a period of time. The accident occurred around 2 p.m. on Saturday near the intersection of W. Water Street and Walnut Street where a Jeep had collided with the cyclist. The cyclist’s bike sustained […]
ELMIRA, NY
wxhc.com

CC Finance & Administration Committee Meets Tomorrow

Cortland County’s Finance & Administration Committee will hold their next meeting tomorrow at 10 AM. Items on the agenda include a discussion on the 2023 budget for Tompkins Cortland Community College as well as an update from the Business Development Corporation on ARP Small Business Grants. Additionally, resolutions will...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

Former Ithaca city official accuses City Attorney of bullying

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A former Ithaca city official says workplace conditions led to his resignation. Luis Aguirre-Torres stepped down as Sustainability Director last month, after being hired in March 2021. He says he never got the proper support to help Ithaca’s climate goals. He claims he faced...
ITHACA, NY
iheart.com

Man, Baby Hospitalized After Seneca Falls Fire

A man and a 6-month-old baby girl were able to escape a fire early this morning in Seneca County. Authorities say the blaze broke out on Clinton Street in Seneca Falls shortly before 2. The man and baby were able to escape the flames by climbing out a 2nd-story window.
SENECA FALLS, NY

