An LED sign law is up for consideration by the Village of Homer Board of Trustees for Homer’s business district. To see the potential results of such a measure, a displayed example of an LED sign will be available for viewing November 16th 5-6 PM at the Homer Town Hall. Residents are invited to drive by this display to see how the lights and sign affect the area before decisions are made on the proposed law.

HOMER, NY ・ 1 HOUR AGO