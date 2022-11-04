Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Prominent Ithaca landlord catches lawsuit from NY Attorney GeneralGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
5 Charming Small Towns in New York That Are Considered a Must-VisitJoe MertensIthaca, NY
L.L. Bean’s Bootmobile Pop-up Returning to IthacaGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
Man dies after falling into Ithaca Falls, trying to take a photoGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
A Woman Got to Have Spotted Shrek in Her Green CurryMarry Evens
Related
Katie Iles: Skaneateles native became doctor, remembered for positive energy, kindness, drive
Katie Iles, 1991-2022: Skaneateles native became doctor, remembered for positive energy, kindness, drive. Editor’s note: This is a weekly feature on syracuse.com to celebrate and examine interesting lives lived in Central New York. Bright and talented from the start, Kathleen “Katie” Iles was always ahead of the pack....
wxhc.com
Cortland Breakfast Rotary Club Makes Generous Donation to K-9 Program
The Cortland Breakfast Rotary Club recently invited K-9 Officer Drake and her Partner K-9 Kort to their meeting to give a demonstration and speak to the group. While there, the Club presented the K-9 Program with a generous donation of $4,000!. Donations like this are the main funding source for...
wxhc.com
Village of Homer to Hold LED Sign Demonstration November 16th
An LED sign law is up for consideration by the Village of Homer Board of Trustees for Homer’s business district. To see the potential results of such a measure, a displayed example of an LED sign will be available for viewing November 16th 5-6 PM at the Homer Town Hall. Residents are invited to drive by this display to see how the lights and sign affect the area before decisions are made on the proposed law.
Prominent Ithaca landlord catches lawsuit from NY Attorney General
The Commons West Apartments are located on East State Street and managed by Ithaca Renting.(Grant Johnson) (ITHACA, NY) An Ithaca proprietor of over 500 residential units is in a lawsuit with New York Attorney General Letitia James for denying housing to low-income tenants. Jason Fane is the owner of Ithaca Renting which is responsible for residential and commercial properties in the Downtown Ithaca Commons and Collegetown near Cornell’s campus.
14850.com
Tompkins legislator Henry Granison has passed away, County confirms
Barely over two weeks since he announced he’d be stepping down from his seat on the Tompkins County Legislature “due to intensive treatment for cancer,” Henry Granison has passed away, Tompkins County communications director Dominick Recckio has confirmed to 14850 Today. He died on Saturday morning. Legislator...
NewsChannel 36
Founders Way Housing Development opens in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- County and state officials gathered Friday afternoon to celebrate the completion of a roughly $27 million affordable housing development. Located at 320 West Buffalo Street, inside will be 75 affordable and supportive apartments in addition to commercial space for two local nonprofits. “There are drop-in centers,...
Basketball Legend Buys Stunning $5M Lakefront Estate in Upstate NY!
Basketball Legend Buys Stunning $5M Lakefront Estate in Upstate NY!. My dad was born in Syracuse but got married and had kids in Albany - and even though I wasn't born in Central NY, I've paid my fair share of visits out that way. The first Syracuse men's basketball game...
30-year-old missing from Clifton Springs Hospital
Monahan left Clifton Springs Hospital against medical advice and has not been seen or heard from since. It is believed he may be in Wayne County area or the City of Rochester.
Weitsman Buying Saratoga Mansion But “Vestal Will Always Be Home”
Broome County businessman Adam Weitsman is preparing to acquire a massive estate that's been described as the "jewel of Saratoga Springs." Weitsman, who has lived in Vestal for more than two decades, says he expects the sale of what's known as "Palazzo Riggi" north of Albany will be finalized soon.
ithaca.com
Governor Hochul Announces Grand Opening of $27 Million Affordable Housing Development in Ithaca
Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the grand opening of Founders Way, a $27 million development near downtown Ithaca that provides 75 affordable and supportive apartments for individuals and families, plus commercial space for two local nonprofit organizations that offer advocacy and educational services to children and families in the community.
A sleepless 24 hours in Central NY: 5 mobile home fires, an apartment fire, acres of woods catch fire
Central Square, N.Y. — Volunteer firefighters in Oswego and Onondaga counties kept busy this weekend battling multiple outdoor fires, five mobile home fires and a fire at an apartment building. The calls were so constant that some fire departments are calling out for more people to volunteer. Many of...
House of the Week: Brothers agree their ‘visionary’ father created ‘family friendly’ home on Onondaga Hill
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – When they were growing up, brothers David and Joe Davoli thought their school bus driver had the easiest, and quickest, route in Onondaga County. “Everyone got off at our stop,” Joe said, “to play at our parents’ home.”
WKTV
Three SUNY Morrisville students arrested following investigation of elementary school burglaries
Morrisville, N.Y. -- Several burglaries at the Morrisville Elementary School are being investigated by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. On three separate dates, multiple individuals entered the Edward R. Andrews Elementary School, located at 55 Eaton Street, after business hours and stole property. The burglaries occurred on Oct. 28...
Man airlifted to Syracuse hospital following rollover crash, troopers say
Alexandria Bay, N.Y. - An Ogdensburg man was airlifted to a Syracuse hospital after his vehicle struck the back of a truck and landed upside down in Alexandria Bay, troopers said. Ernest A. Betancourt, 63, was driving west on State Route 12 when his 2021 Toyota Highlander struck the bed...
Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Elmira
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — A cyclist was struck near an intersection Saturday afternoon, resulting in the road being blocked off for a period of time. The accident occurred around 2 p.m. on Saturday near the intersection of W. Water Street and Walnut Street where a Jeep had collided with the cyclist. The cyclist’s bike sustained […]
SUNY Cortland renames football and lacrosse field after $1 million gift
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – SUNY Cortland’s sports complex which hosts its football and lacrosse fields will be renamed as part of a historic million-dollar gift. The gift came from Chris Grady ’79 in honor of his father. The Stadiums red field will be renamed as the James J. Grady ’50, M ’61 Field at SUNY […]
wxhc.com
CC Finance & Administration Committee Meets Tomorrow
Cortland County’s Finance & Administration Committee will hold their next meeting tomorrow at 10 AM. Items on the agenda include a discussion on the 2023 budget for Tompkins Cortland Community College as well as an update from the Business Development Corporation on ARP Small Business Grants. Additionally, resolutions will...
whcuradio.com
Former Ithaca city official accuses City Attorney of bullying
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A former Ithaca city official says workplace conditions led to his resignation. Luis Aguirre-Torres stepped down as Sustainability Director last month, after being hired in March 2021. He says he never got the proper support to help Ithaca’s climate goals. He claims he faced...
iheart.com
Man, Baby Hospitalized After Seneca Falls Fire
A man and a 6-month-old baby girl were able to escape a fire early this morning in Seneca County. Authorities say the blaze broke out on Clinton Street in Seneca Falls shortly before 2. The man and baby were able to escape the flames by climbing out a 2nd-story window.
Tractor Trailer Crash Shuts Down 17 East in Tioga County
BREAKING 11/7/22 4:00 a.m.: Emergency services officials say a tractor trailer has crashed on New York State Route 17 eastbound in Tioga County, shutting down a portion of the highway. The crash happened at around 3:53 a.m. Monday, November 17 just west of Exit 64, which is the Owego exit.
Comments / 0