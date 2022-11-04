ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cariuma Just Launched a Collab Celebrating the New ‘Avatar’ Movie

By Bernadette Deron
Nearly 13 years after the first Avatar film arrived in theaters, we're finally getting a sequel ! Back in 2009, the original flick hit the big screen to major fanfare — breaking numerous box office records along the way. In fact, it still remains the highest grossing film in history — and we anticipate the second installment of the saga to perform just as well.

Naturally, with all of the excitement and buzz surrounding the release, brands have been issuing special collaboration collections — including Cariuma . The sustainable shoe brand just dropped three limited-edition styles with elements of the Avatar theme. We're completely obsessed!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VSFGQ_0iyuc30T00
Avatar Banshee Cariuma
Shop the Avatar limited edition shoe collection — starting at $110 at Cariuma!

The three shoes which just arrived on the market feature Cariuma's bestselling styles — the OCA Low, OCA High and The Valley. Two offer a low top profile, while the other is high — similar to a classic pair of skater shoes. On each shoe, you'll find touches of blue used in the Avatar films, plus the movie's logo on the side. One pair of shoes is primarily blue, while the others are black with abstract images. We love how the trademark hue is featured in every single style — but what's particularly cool about the blue shoes is the fact that they glow in the dark. Retro!

Buying these shoes is not only ideal for anyone who's an Avatar stan, but they're also good for the environment! Cariuma prides itself as a brand that only sources its materials sustainably, and also pays every employee involved in the production a fair wage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19ScBc_0iyuc30T00
Avatar Banshee Canvas Cariuma
Shop the Avatar limited edition shoe collection — starting at $110 at Cariuma!

We still have some time to wait before Avatar: The Way of Water arrives, and in the meantime, we can pick up these shoes to rep the film ahead of its big debut! These shoes are limited-edition, and can easily be considered collector's items. Even if you're not the biggest Avatar fan, you can't deny that the design of these bad boys is seriously impressive! Buying these will give you a unique addition to your shoe rack and contribute positively to the environment at the same time. All things considered, this new collab is a match made in Hollywood heaven!

Shop the Avatar limited edition shoe collection — starting at $110 at Cariuma!

