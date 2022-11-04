Read full article on original website
A couple used the empty Florida mansions of top Venezuelan officials to defraud banks of almost $10 million, report says
Carlos Castañeda and Genesis Martusciello fled Venezuela for Miami and set up a scheme that netted them millions, The Wall Street Journal reported.
A Tiny Tourist Island Off the Coast of Florida is a Human Smuggling Hub
BIMINI, Bahamas — The captain landed his small boat under cover of night on the shore of Bimini, the tiny, 9-square-mile island that is part of the Bahamas. Four men boarded, and the captain guided them with his flashlight. As soon as they were seated, the light went off, pitching them into darkness. The boat pushed off into the open sea, heading west to Miami. They would be there in an hour and a half. The moonless night meant they would be invisible to the Border Patrol vessels and Coast Guard drones patrolling the Florida coast.
Survivors of collision at sea say their boat was rammed by Cuban coast guard vessel
Elizabeth Meizoso was a happy toddler who liked to pose with her mom’s sunglasses. She is seen dressed all in white with a bow headband in one picture. In another, she is driving a toy red car. Smiling relatives hold her while taking selfies posted on Facebook. She had just turned two in August.
WSVN-TV
Cuban migrants taken into custody after reaching land near Key West
KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - A group of Cuban migrants are in federal custody after they reached the Florida Keys. Eleven Cubans made landfall near Key West, early Wednesday morning. They tried to jump on a dump truck. The group was detained by border patrol agents. No one was injured.
Nearly 100 Cuban migrants returned to homeland amid continued flight
The Coast Guard took 94 Cuban migrants back to their homeland Saturday amid continued flight from the island and an increased number of interdictions off Florida, the agency said Sunday. The Coast Guard said the migrants were apprehended in one of four interdictions of unstable vessels headed to the U.S.
Over 100 migrants from Haiti, Santo Domingo land on an uninhabited Puerto Rican island
More than 100 Haitians and Dominicans landed on an uninhabited island off Puerto Rico’s western coast Tuesday, the latest group to attempt to reach the American territory, a gateway for undocumented immigrants to the United States.
Rival drug cartels open fire on each other with .50 cal weapons just miles from Texas border
Two rival Mexican drug cartels opened fire on one another near the Texas border in a recent incident. Drone footage shows vehicles mounted with .50cal machine guns.
Maria Elvira Salazar: Mexico Needs to Stop Relying on Cuban Doctors Which Violates USMCA
U.S. Rep. María Elvira Salazar, R-Fla., continues to sound the alarm on Mexico’s reliance on doctors from Cuba, insisting that it is a “violation of human rights clauses within the United States Mexico Canada (USMCA) trade agreement.”. Salazar recently held a media event at the American Museum...
Venezuelan migrants say Mexico deceived them and isn’t helping them get to U.S.
Recently expelled Venezuelan migrants in Tijuana say the Mexican government has lied to them and is not serious about helping them get to the U.S.
NBC Miami
Cuban Exodus Bigger Than Ever: Another Boat Washes Ashore in South Florida
The United States is in the midst of receiving the largest exodus from Cuba in history. “We’re talking about the largest single movement of people from Cuba ever, even before the revolution, more than the previous highs which were Mariel in 1980 and the balsero crisis of 1994,” said Cuba expert and FIU professor, Dr. Jorge Duany.
Landing in Florida: Inside the U.S. Border Patrol in Marathon
A surge of migrant landings in the Florida Keys continues, but what happens after migrants reach dry ground here? Landing in Florida, our in-depth series on immigration, continues.
Expulsion of Venezuelans freeing up space at South Texas migrant shelter
Inside the Humanitarian Respite Center, the largest migrant shelter in the Rio Grande Valley, there are a scant 300 to 400 asylum seekers each day now. That's down from about 1,000 they were helping daily a year ago.
WATCH: Anna Giaritelli says US is bracing for influx of immigrants sailing to Florida’s coast
In addition to the immigrants attempting to cross the U.S.-Mexico border on land, record numbers are taking to the sea as they flee Haiti and Cuba.
Venezuelans still crossing South Texas border in large groups despite new rules
The mass migration of Venezuelan asylum seekers crossing from northern Mexico into South Texas doesn't appear to be stopping despite new rules by the Biden administration to expel the majority of them back to Mexico. Border Report took a fou
Baja California officials scramble to quell rumors about mass deportation of Venezuelan migrants
"No political decision has been made about the deportation of Venezuelans, nothing has been approved," said Ruiz. "I can't say this won't happen in the future, but for the moment, nothing is imminent."
Venezuelans expelled from US decide next steps in Mexico
MEXICO CITY (AP) — In a shelter on Mexico City’s east side, Venezuelan mechanic José Cuicas is waiting anxiously for an American friend to answer his request to sponsor him for one of the 24,000 visas the Biden administration says it will give to Venezuelans. Cuicas was one of some 1,700 Venezuelans that U.S. authorities expelled to Mexico in the past week under a deal between the two nations to deny Venezuelans the right to U.S. asylum and try to keep them from coming to the border. Many of them were then bused to the capital to relieve pressure on Mexico’s already saturated border cities. The new policy came in response to a significant increase in the number of Venezuelans arriving at the border. They are now second only to Mexicans among the nationalities crossing there. Because Cuicas was expelled Oct. 13, just before the visa plan officially launched this week, he is eligible to apply for a visa under the program. Venezuelans who apply online, find a U.S. sponsor and meet other requirements could then fly directly to the U.S. if issued a visa.
Border Patrol agents in California encounter 'heavily armed' suspected human smugglers
U.S. Border Patrol agents in California near the Mexican border encountered four individuals in California who were "heavily armed" and suspected of being illegal immigrants.
NBC Los Angeles
Magnitude 6.1 Earthquake Rattles Mexico's Baja California State
A magnitude 6.1 earthquake shook Mexico’s Baja California Peninsula early Friday, but there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries. The U.S. Geological Survey said the epicenter was in the Gulf of California about 50 miles south-southwest of Bahia de Kino. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 6.2 miles and struck around 3 a.m. local time. The area was more than 400 miles south of the U.S.-Mexico Border near San Diego.
Oregon gun supplier linked to downing of military helicopter in Mexico by cartel boss 'El Mencho'
Eight Mexican soldiers and a police officer died in the 2015 crash on a mission to arrest El Mencho, the world's most powerful cartel boss.
Cuban migrants make landfall on Marathon
MARATHON - A group of Cuban migrants was taken into custody by U.S. Border Patrol agents when they landed on Marathon on Thursday morning. The 22 migrants arrived in what was described as a "rustic sailing vessel." One was taken to an area hospital for an evaluation. Border Patrol said there's been nearly a 300 percent increase in migrants arriving in Florida by boat. They said in October there were 54 landings, involving 850 migrants, compared to only 14 landings in October 2021. Over the last few months, Border Patrol said they've seen a rise in the migrants, primarily from Haiti and Cuba. Cubans intercepted on their way to Florida have said they were fleeing worsening economic and political conditions.
