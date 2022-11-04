ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Beach, FL

Vice

A Tiny Tourist Island Off the Coast of Florida is a Human Smuggling Hub

BIMINI, Bahamas — The captain landed his small boat under cover of night on the shore of Bimini, the tiny, 9-square-mile island that is part of the Bahamas. Four men boarded, and the captain guided them with his flashlight. As soon as they were seated, the light went off, pitching them into darkness. The boat pushed off into the open sea, heading west to Miami. They would be there in an hour and a half. The moonless night meant they would be invisible to the Border Patrol vessels and Coast Guard drones patrolling the Florida coast.
NBC Miami

Cuban Exodus Bigger Than Ever: Another Boat Washes Ashore in South Florida

The United States is in the midst of receiving the largest exodus from Cuba in history. “We’re talking about the largest single movement of people from Cuba ever, even before the revolution, more than the previous highs which were Mariel in 1980 and the balsero crisis of 1994,” said Cuba expert and FIU professor, Dr. Jorge Duany.
The Associated Press

Venezuelans expelled from US decide next steps in Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — In a shelter on Mexico City’s east side, Venezuelan mechanic José Cuicas is waiting anxiously for an American friend to answer his request to sponsor him for one of the 24,000 visas the Biden administration says it will give to Venezuelans. Cuicas was one of some 1,700 Venezuelans that U.S. authorities expelled to Mexico in the past week under a deal between the two nations to deny Venezuelans the right to U.S. asylum and try to keep them from coming to the border. Many of them were then bused to the capital to relieve pressure on Mexico’s already saturated border cities. The new policy came in response to a significant increase in the number of Venezuelans arriving at the border. They are now second only to Mexicans among the nationalities crossing there. Because Cuicas was expelled Oct. 13, just before the visa plan officially launched this week, he is eligible to apply for a visa under the program. Venezuelans who apply online, find a U.S. sponsor and meet other requirements could then fly directly to the U.S. if issued a visa.
NBC Los Angeles

Magnitude 6.1 Earthquake Rattles Mexico's Baja California State

A magnitude 6.1 earthquake shook Mexico’s Baja California Peninsula early Friday, but there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries. The U.S. Geological Survey said the epicenter was in the Gulf of California about 50 miles south-southwest of Bahia de Kino. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 6.2 miles and struck around 3 a.m. local time. The area was more than 400 miles south of the U.S.-Mexico Border near San Diego.
CBS Miami

Cuban migrants make landfall on Marathon

MARATHON - A group of Cuban migrants was taken into custody by U.S. Border Patrol agents when they landed on Marathon on Thursday morning. The 22 migrants arrived in what was described as a "rustic sailing vessel." One was taken to an area hospital for an evaluation. Border Patrol said there's been nearly a 300 percent increase in migrants arriving in Florida by boat. They said in October there were 54 landings, involving 850 migrants, compared to only 14 landings in October 2021. Over the last few months, Border Patrol said they've seen a rise in the migrants, primarily from Haiti and Cuba. Cubans intercepted on their way to Florida have said they were fleeing worsening economic and political conditions.
