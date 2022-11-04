Read full article on original website
Charleston's Veterans Day Parade
The annual event was held in Charleston Sunday. The annual event was held in Charleston Sunday. Subtropical Storm Nicole could impact Charleston …. Subtropical Storm Nicole could impact Charleston weather this week. MUSC expands DNA research project to all adult South …. MUSC expands DNA research project to all adult...
Flavor to Savor at Southern Roots BBQ
The four house sauces from Southern Roots BBQ in Charleston, South Carolina.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. For some of the best BBQ on game day, there is no better place for a pint and a plate than Southern Roots BBQ in Charleston, South Carolina. With a massive selection of beer on tap and a stage for live performances adjacent, the room is always lively at Southern Roots.
Charleston Staple Nana’s Seafood & Soul to Close November 20
Mother and son team Carolyn and Kenyatta McNeil have served Gullah Geechee classics at Nana’s Seafood & Soul (5117 Dorchester Road, North Charleston) since July 2011, but now it’s time for a break. “Twelve years is a long time,” says Kenyatta, “I think we are going to just live a regular life for a little bit.”
Capsized boat washes ashore on South Carolina island
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — A boat that capsized and threw three men into the harbor on Thursday washed ashore on Kiawah Island. According to officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, crews responded to an overturned boat at 7 a.m. Saturday in front of The Sandcastle. CCSO said the vessel appears to be the […]
Man fatally shot in Summerville neighborhood
Subtropical Storm Nicole could impact Charleston …. Subtropical Storm Nicole could impact Charleston weather this week. MUSC expands DNA research project to all adult South …. MUSC expands DNA research project to all adult South Carolinians. 2TP Election Day Special. 2TP gets you ready on the elections across the state...
Savannah vs Charleston – Which One Would You Choose? – New Video by Traveling with Em and Em
Savannah, GA versus Charleston, SC – When deciding where to go on vacation these two historic and wonderful southern cities always come up in our conversations! We love visiting both Savannah and Charleston! In this video we go over which city we would choose. Would you choose Savannah or Charleston?
Pinckney’s Passion Remembering Mount Pleasant’s First Airport
There’s no place like home for the holidays, and, for many residents, air travel is the way to go. In this area, Charleston International Airport is the obvious choice for most folks, but some utilize Mount Pleasant Regional Airport for small private jets and prop planes. Though that airport has been around for decades, it is not the town’s first. Seventy-five years ago, Mount Pleasant’s first airport was located at Remley’s Point.
North Charleston to cut ribbon on new Noisette Creek Pedestrian Bridge
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held Wednesday for a new pedestrian bridge connecting North Charleston’s Riverfront Park and Noisette Creek. The Noisette Creek Pedestrian Bridge comes amid an effort by the city of North Charleston to expand the greenspace and passive areas of the park on the north side of […]
Friday headlines: Charleston convenience store chain to expand to 208 locations
Charleston-based Refuel Operating Co. will expand to 208 stores in the Southeast after an acquisition of North Carolina-based Eagles Enterprise LLC. The convenience store chain will add 13 new stores in the Raleigh-Durham area in North Carolina. Refuel CEO Mark Jordan said in a statement that the acquisition will “fit nicely within the Refuel portfolio.” The Eagles transaction is the company’s 14th acquisition since a partnership with private-equity investment firm First Reserve in 2019.
Second round of pandemic relief funds available for Charleston microbusinesses
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The second round of applications for pandemic relief funds is now open to microbusinesses in Charleston County. Businesses can apply for up to $25,000 in relief funds as part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. The funds are meant to target “mom and pop” shops negatively impacted by the […]
Traffic slowed by I-26 exit for Coastal Carolina Fair on final day
LADSON, S.C. (WCIV) — Traffic is slowed near the I-26 exits on the way to the Coastal Carolina Fair Sunday afternoon. It's impacting the area of Mile Marker 205.5, or the College Park Road exit, in particular. The fair wraps up today at 9 p.m. at Exchange Park, 9850...
North Charleston head football coach Devon Smalls resigns
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston head football coach Devon Smalls announced he is resigning from the position with a social media post on Friday afternoon. Smalls, who was named the head coach of the Cougars in February of 2018, spent 5 seasons at North Charleston with a combined record of 12-32.
Wando High School marching band wins state title
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Wando High School marching band took home their 14th state title Saturday night. According to Bands of Wando, the band placed first in the 5-A State Marching Band Championship and all captions on Saturday. The statewide competition was conducted by the South Carolina Band Directors Association at Irmo High […]
Get a $10 e-gift card for participating in Berkeley County Gov’t blood drive
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Berkeley County Government and the American Red Cross will host a blood drive on November 9. Berkeley County officials have planned a blood drive in response to the urgent need for blood donors. The blood drive is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Berkeley County Water and Sanitation […]
This South Carolina Diner Has Been Named One of the Best in America
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades. During the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
Free Charleston County medical clinic extends service area
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Barrier Islands Free Medical Clinic located on Johns Island is extending its service area for uninsured residents. BIFMC will expand its free services to those residing or working in Megget, Ravenel, Hollywood, and Walterboro. The clinic is extending the Hospitality Inclusion Project to those areas as well. BIFMC only […]
MUSC expands DNA research project to all adults in South Carolina
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — South Carolina residents will now have access to free genetic testing, thanks to the expansion of a DNA research project at the Medical University of South Carolina. The “In Our DNA SC” project is designed to improve healthcare outcomes and disease prevention through the study of genetics. “MUSC started it because […]
Ralph H. Johnson VA Hospital hosts annual Veteran’s Day Parade
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The 22nd annual Charleston Veterans Day parade was put on by the Ralph H. Johnson VA Hospital in downtown Charleston on Sunday to honor veterans ahead of Veterans Day this week. The parade included historic military vehicles, veterans service organizations, and of course veterans. “The last couple of years we haven’t […]
Sheriff: Man shot, killed in South Carolina neighborhood
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office said just after 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, a man was shot and killed in the Kings Grant neighborhood of Summerville along Kensington Place. “It’s traumatic,” Kings Grant Homeowners Association president David Carey said. “You know, to come out into your front yard and you’re getting […]
This Is The Best Sandwich In South Carolina
Food and Wine found the best sandwiches around the country, including this ever-popular bite in South Carolina.
