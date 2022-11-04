ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
counton2.com

Charleston's Veterans Day Parade

The annual event was held in Charleston Sunday. The annual event was held in Charleston Sunday. Subtropical Storm Nicole could impact Charleston …. Subtropical Storm Nicole could impact Charleston weather this week. MUSC expands DNA research project to all adult South …. MUSC expands DNA research project to all adult...
CHARLESTON, SC
J.M. Lesinski

Flavor to Savor at Southern Roots BBQ

The four house sauces from Southern Roots BBQ in Charleston, South Carolina.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. For some of the best BBQ on game day, there is no better place for a pint and a plate than Southern Roots BBQ in Charleston, South Carolina. With a massive selection of beer on tap and a stage for live performances adjacent, the room is always lively at Southern Roots.
CHARLESTON, SC
Eater

Charleston Staple Nana’s Seafood & Soul to Close November 20

Mother and son team Carolyn and Kenyatta McNeil have served Gullah Geechee classics at Nana’s Seafood & Soul (5117 Dorchester Road, North Charleston) since July 2011, but now it’s time for a break. “Twelve years is a long time,” says Kenyatta, “I think we are going to just live a regular life for a little bit.”
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WBTW News13

Capsized boat washes ashore on South Carolina island

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — A boat that capsized and threw three men into the harbor on Thursday washed ashore on Kiawah Island. According to officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, crews responded to an overturned boat at 7 a.m. Saturday in front of The Sandcastle. CCSO said the vessel appears to be the […]
KIAWAH ISLAND, SC
counton2.com

Man fatally shot in Summerville neighborhood

Subtropical Storm Nicole could impact Charleston …. Subtropical Storm Nicole could impact Charleston weather this week. MUSC expands DNA research project to all adult South …. MUSC expands DNA research project to all adult South Carolinians. 2TP Election Day Special. 2TP gets you ready on the elections across the state...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
mountpleasantmagazine.com

Pinckney’s Passion Remembering Mount Pleasant’s First Airport

There’s no place like home for the holidays, and, for many residents, air travel is the way to go. In this area, Charleston International Airport is the obvious choice for most folks, but some utilize Mount Pleasant Regional Airport for small private jets and prop planes. Though that airport has been around for decades, it is not the town’s first. Seventy-five years ago, Mount Pleasant’s first airport was located at Remley’s Point.
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
Charleston City Paper

Friday headlines: Charleston convenience store chain to expand to 208 locations

Charleston-based Refuel Operating Co. will expand to 208 stores in the Southeast after an acquisition of North Carolina-based Eagles Enterprise LLC. The convenience store chain will add 13 new stores in the Raleigh-Durham area in North Carolina. Refuel CEO Mark Jordan said in a statement that the acquisition will “fit nicely within the Refuel portfolio.” The Eagles transaction is the company’s 14th acquisition since a partnership with private-equity investment firm First Reserve in 2019.
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Traffic slowed by I-26 exit for Coastal Carolina Fair on final day

LADSON, S.C. (WCIV) — Traffic is slowed near the I-26 exits on the way to the Coastal Carolina Fair Sunday afternoon. It's impacting the area of Mile Marker 205.5, or the College Park Road exit, in particular. The fair wraps up today at 9 p.m. at Exchange Park, 9850...
LADSON, SC
live5news.com

North Charleston head football coach Devon Smalls resigns

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston head football coach Devon Smalls announced he is resigning from the position with a social media post on Friday afternoon. Smalls, who was named the head coach of the Cougars in February of 2018, spent 5 seasons at North Charleston with a combined record of 12-32.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Wando High School marching band wins state title

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Wando High School marching band took home their 14th state title Saturday night. According to Bands of Wando, the band placed first in the 5-A State Marching Band Championship and all captions on Saturday. The statewide competition was conducted by the South Carolina Band Directors Association at Irmo High […]
WANDO, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Free Charleston County medical clinic extends service area

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Barrier Islands Free Medical Clinic located on Johns Island is extending its service area for uninsured residents. BIFMC will expand its free services to those residing or working in Megget, Ravenel, Hollywood, and Walterboro. The clinic is extending the Hospitality Inclusion Project to those areas as well. BIFMC only […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

MUSC expands DNA research project to all adults in South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — South Carolina residents will now have access to free genetic testing, thanks to the expansion of a DNA research project at the Medical University of South Carolina. The “In Our DNA SC” project is designed to improve healthcare outcomes and disease prevention through the study of genetics. “MUSC started it because […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Ralph H. Johnson VA Hospital hosts annual Veteran’s Day Parade

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The 22nd annual Charleston Veterans Day parade was put on by the Ralph H. Johnson VA Hospital in downtown Charleston on Sunday to honor veterans ahead of Veterans Day this week. The parade included historic military vehicles, veterans service organizations, and of course veterans. “The last couple of years we haven’t […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WBTW News13

Sheriff: Man shot, killed in South Carolina neighborhood

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office said just after 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, a man was shot and killed in the Kings Grant neighborhood of Summerville along Kensington Place. “It’s traumatic,” Kings Grant Homeowners Association president David Carey said. “You know, to come out into your front yard and you’re getting […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy