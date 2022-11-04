There’s no place like home for the holidays, and, for many residents, air travel is the way to go. In this area, Charleston International Airport is the obvious choice for most folks, but some utilize Mount Pleasant Regional Airport for small private jets and prop planes. Though that airport has been around for decades, it is not the town’s first. Seventy-five years ago, Mount Pleasant’s first airport was located at Remley’s Point.

MOUNT PLEASANT, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO