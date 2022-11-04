Read full article on original website
Patti Purr
1d ago
Moral of the story don’t have affairs and you don’t die. Not happy in your marriage ? Get out !! Before you start another relationship
Related
Court date this week for man accused of shooting Newark police officers
Kendall Howard was arrested following a 22-hour manhunt after police say he fired at officers on Tuesday.
fox5ny.com
Former NYPD cop found guilty of killing son
LONG ISLAND - Former NYPD officer Michael Valva has been found guilty of murder in the death of his 8-year-old son. Michael Valva, 40, allegedly forced his 8-year-old son, Thomas, to sleep in an unheated garage in below-freezing temperatures in January 2020, leading to the child's death. Valva was found...
NYPD Officer Found Guilty of Killing Son, 8, with Autism After Making Him Sleep in Freezing Garage
The verdict comes nearly three years after Michael Valva and then-fiancée Angela Pollina were accused of forcing his 8-year-old son Thomas to sleep in a freezing garage The former NYPD officer accused of killing his 8-year-old son was convicted Friday on five charges, including second-degree murder. A Suffolk County, New York, jury unanimously found Michael Valva guilty after about seven hours of deliberation, The New York Times reported, following the Jan. 2020 death of his son Thomas Valva, who was on the autism spectrum and died of hypothermia...
Man held at knifepoint, punched during Long Island group robbery: police
ROSLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man was held at knifepoint during a group robbery on Long Island Friday, according to police. The victim, 38, was walking to his car parked near Old Northern Boulevard and Remsen Avenue at around 1:40 a.m. when one of three men pulled out a knife, shoved him to the ground, […]
yonkerstimes.com
300 Bloodhound Brims Street Gang Member Found Guilty of Violent Yonkers Assault
The Yonkers Police Department arrested the defendant shortly after the incident and recovered a set of metal knuckles from the defendant’s waistband. Twelve other individuals, including three under the age of 18, involved in the incident were arrested following a joint investigation by the Yonkers Police Department, the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office, the FBI’s Westchester Safe Streets Task Force, the Westchester County Department of Laboratories and Research, and the United States Office of Probation.
Woman accused of stabbing tourist inside NYC steakhouse, piercing his lung, acted in self-defense, parent claim: ‘Sweetest person you’d want to meet’
A woman accused of stabbing a tourist inside a posh Midtown Manhattan steakhouse, piercing his lung, told cops she doesn’t remember the attack — and her parents told the Daily News she was only defending herself after being punched. Joan Thompson was celebrating her 41st birthday with her cousin by visiting Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse on W. 51st St. for the first time Friday night. The 24-year-old ...
NBC New York
NYC Man Sentenced to 22 Years to Life in Prison for Violent Assault on 60-Year-Old
A Brooklyn man was sentenced to 22 years to life in prison for robbing and stabbing a 60-year-old man outside a NYCHA development in a violent assault in 2020, prosecutors announced. On Wednesday, District Attorney Eric Gonzalez announced that Maurice Johnson, 38 and from Red Hook, was sentenced after being...
Police: Man charged with murder in 2021 shooting of Bronx man
Police say 27-year-old Jaleel Shakoor was charged with murder for the shooting death of 26-year-old Gerry Massella.
Woman Found Beaten to Death Inside Rosedale House, Husband With Dementia Likely Suspect
A woman was found beaten to death inside her home in Rosedale Wednesday and the incident is now being investigated as a homicide – with her dementia-stricken husband the likely perpetrator, according to published reports. Gisele Dangervil, 70, was discovered by police during a wellness check with trauma to...
Handyman pleads guilty to killing of Queens mother found dismembered in duffel bag
A Queens handyman has pleaded guilty to the killing of a 51-year-old mother who was found dismembered in a duffel bag earlier this year. On Wednesday, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced that 44-year-old David Bonola pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the slaying of Orsolya Gaal. According to a statement...
Police say they are looking for 2 female suspects in stabbing at Midtown restaurant
Police say two women are wanted in connection to a stabbing that took place Friday night at Ruth's Chris Steakhouse in Midtown.
Driver charged in Sunrise Highway wrong-way crash that left 1 dead, 3 injured
Police say his SUV crossed into oncoming traffic early Sunday morning in Massapequa Park and crashed head-on into a Honda Civic.
Man, 22, charged with murdering mom's ex-boyfriend in Harlem
A 22-year-old Manhattan man was indicted Thursday for fatally shooting his mother’s ex-boyfriend in September, District Attorney Alvin Bragg said.
Tourist stabbed in Manhattan steakhouse by woman angered by his wife’s treatment of staff, police say
A beef over boorish behavior in a Midtown steakhouse ended with a Massachusetts tourist stabbed twice by a diner seated at a nearby table, police said Saturday. A Manhattan woman was arrested hours after the red-meat ruckus where police said the suspect became outraged Friday night after the 24-year-old victim’s wife made snide remarks about the service and the waitstaff inside Ruth’s Chris ...
Murder charge dropped in alleged self-defense road rage slaying of Wallkill grandfather
The 22-year-old Middletown man is no longer facing a murder charge in the fatal stabbing of town of Wallkill grandfather 74-year-old Joel Laddy during an alleged self-defense road rage attack in October.
Police: Man killed in Sunrise Highway crash in Massapequa Park; driver faces DUI
A 24-year-old male passenger of the Honda Civic was pronounced dead on the scene.
Bloods Gang Member Charged with Bronx Execution
BRONX - The feds charged a gang member with murder for executing a man on a Bronx street. Prosecutors said the defendant gunned down the victim to further himself in the gang which is an offshoot of the Bloods.
8 injured in crash on Triborough Bridge
It happened on a Queens-bound lane around 6 p.m. Sunday evening.
Authorities: Man riding scooter in Brooklyn struck by car, in critical condition
Police say a man has been sent to the hospital after he was hit by a car in Brooklyn Monday morning.
bronx.com
NYPD Police Officer, Jamill Wade, 37, Arrested
On Thursday, November 03, 2022, at approximately 1000 hours, the following 37-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 69th Precinct in Brooklyn. Arrested:. Jamill Wade. NYPD Police Officer. Charges:. assault. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all...
