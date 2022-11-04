ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

saturdaydownsouth.com

Dylan Carpenter, 2023 DL out of Louisiana, flips commitment to SEC program

Dylan Carpenter has decided to play for a different in-state program. The 3-star defensive lineman from Saint Amant flipped his commitment from Louisiana to LSU. Carpenter shared the news on Twitter. “I can’t thank UL enough for everything they have done for me, but I couldn’t miss this opportunity to...
BATON ROUGE, LA
saturdaydownsouth.com

LSU trolls College GameDay, SEC Network analysts

LSU shocked many around the country on Saturday night in Death Valley, pulling off an impressive 32-31 victory over Alabama in overtime. That win put the Tigers in firm control of the SEC West with only a handful of games remaining in the regular season. After the victory, the LSU...
BATON ROUGE, LA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kirk Herbstreit reacts to incredible LSU upset over Alabama

Kirk Herbstreit was on the call for ESPN alongside Chris Fowler on Saturday night in Death Valley for LSU’s incredible 32-31 overtime upset win over Alabama. It was one of the best games in the lengthy and dynamic SEC West rivalry history, and the scene in Baton Rouge was one for the ages.
BATON ROUGE, LA
CBS 42

LSU defeats Alabama in instant classic, 32-31

BATON ROUGE, La. (WIAT) — University of Alabama football traveled to Death Valley to take on the LSU Tigers Saturday, the Crimson Tide lost in overtime, 32-31. Alabama falls to 7-2 while LSU improves to 7-2. Bryce Young finished 25-of-51 with 328 yards and a touchdown. Jahmyr Gibbs led the way in the rushing attack […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUSports.net

LSU Loses Hard-Fought Battle to Alabama

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU swimming and diving fought to the end against the top-15 teams from the University of Alabama, but fell short Friday inside the LSU Natatorium. The Tiger men fell by a score of 155-139, while the women lost by a final score of 182-118.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Man arrested for fighting with deputy outside Tiger Stadium before LSU-Bama game

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly injured a deputy who was trying to break up a fight outside Tiger Stadium before the big game against Alabama. Video posted to social media Saturday morning shows the unidentified man swinging at and fighting off a sheriff's deputy who was trying to stop a violent brawl going on just outside the stadium, near Mike the Tiger's habitat.
BATON ROUGE, LA
q973radio.com

Louisiana Hiker Found Alive After Missing for Four Days

In today’s world, good news is getting harder and harder to come by. However, today, we have quite a bit of good news to share with you, and we believe this news is worth celebrating. When it comes to a missing person, it always feels worse and worse, the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
visitbatonrouge.com

Where to Find Beignets in Baton Rouge

Beignets are a Baton Rouge breakfast staple and are what help make Louisiana cuisine so special. This deep-fried pastry originated in France and was brought over when the Acadian settlers settled in Louisiana. Now, the beignet reigns as the state doughnut of Louisiana, rightfully so, and is considered a delicacy among visitors and locals alike. We’re here to let you in on a little secret – some of the best beignets can be found right here in Baton Rouge.
BATON ROUGE, LA
inregister.com

On Exhibit: Water, Water Everywhere

Hold our umbrella, Seattle. According to data collected by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, New Orleans holds the title of rainiest major city in the United States, with upwards of 62 inches per year contributing to Louisiana’s vast network of lakes, rivers and marshes. In the LSU Hill Memorial Library’s new exhibition, “Water, Water Everywhere: Control and Consequence in Louisiana’s Coastal Wetlands,” nearly 200 photographs, maps, letters, charts, government documents and family records curated from the LSU Libraries Special Collections’ archives dredge through that history, chronicling water’s influence on state life from the 18th century to modern day.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KPEL 96.5

Louisiana State Police Commissioner Exits Amid Corruption Claims

BATON ROUGE (KPEL News) - Former New Orleans Police Capt. Sabrina Richardson, who is currently facing a corruption investigation in New Orleans, has resigned from the Louisiana State Police Commission, which oversees discipline measures for state police. Richardson offered her resignation to Governor John Bel Edwards on Thursday, according to...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Third time not the charm as Baton Rouge man arrested again for DWI

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A traffic stop on Tuesday night ended with the arrest of Wesley Edwards Jr., 47, of Baton Rouge. A member of the Louisiana State Police initiated the stop around 8:10 p.m. after seeing someone “throw a small glass bottle from the driver’s side window,” according to the affidavit.
BATON ROUGE, LA
