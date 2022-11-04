Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
LSU beats Alabama in a stunning overtime victory, 32-31Tina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair is back in a new locationTina HowellGonzales, LA
3 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Mississippi River ShipwreckM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
11 students injured at Louisiana university partykandelBaton Rouge, LA
saturdaydownsouth.com
Dylan Carpenter, 2023 DL out of Louisiana, flips commitment to SEC program
Dylan Carpenter has decided to play for a different in-state program. The 3-star defensive lineman from Saint Amant flipped his commitment from Louisiana to LSU. Carpenter shared the news on Twitter. “I can’t thank UL enough for everything they have done for me, but I couldn’t miss this opportunity to...
LSU Hit with Hefty Fine for Storming the Field After Overtime Victory Against Bama
LSU won an overtime shocker against number 6 Alabama in Death Valley on Saturday night following this gutsy call from first-year LSU head coach Brian Kelly. This led to an electric night at Tiger Stadium as the stands cleared for one of the most incredible field stormings in the team's history.
saturdaydownsouth.com
LSU trolls College GameDay, SEC Network analysts
LSU shocked many around the country on Saturday night in Death Valley, pulling off an impressive 32-31 victory over Alabama in overtime. That win put the Tigers in firm control of the SEC West with only a handful of games remaining in the regular season. After the victory, the LSU...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kirk Herbstreit reacts to incredible LSU upset over Alabama
Kirk Herbstreit was on the call for ESPN alongside Chris Fowler on Saturday night in Death Valley for LSU’s incredible 32-31 overtime upset win over Alabama. It was one of the best games in the lengthy and dynamic SEC West rivalry history, and the scene in Baton Rouge was one for the ages.
Look: Legendary LSU Alum Is At Tonight's Game vs. Alabama
There's some LSU royalty on-hand for tonight's game between the Tigers and the Tide. Shaq was in the house for the SEC showdown in Death Valley as his alma mater looks to end Alabama's College Football Playoff hopes with a big Saturday night W. Here's how the LSU faithful reacted...
LSU defeats Alabama in instant classic, 32-31
BATON ROUGE, La. (WIAT) — University of Alabama football traveled to Death Valley to take on the LSU Tigers Saturday, the Crimson Tide lost in overtime, 32-31. Alabama falls to 7-2 while LSU improves to 7-2. Bryce Young finished 25-of-51 with 328 yards and a touchdown. Jahmyr Gibbs led the way in the rushing attack […]
wbrz.com
Shaq shakes hands with Brian Kelly before LSU and Alabama game
BATON ROUGE - LSU legend Shaquille O'Neal shook hands with LSU head football coach Brian Kelly before the Tigers take on the Crimson Tide in Death Valley. O'Neal is immortalized on LSU's campus, with a 900-pound bronze statue sitting outside of the PMAC.
WAFB.com
LSU head coach Brian Kelly talks upset win over No. 6 Alabama in OT (Full News Conference)
The Southern Jags fell short to Florida A&M on Saturday, November 5. Kelly's gutsy 2-pt. conversion call lifts No. 10 LSU over No. 6 Alabama in OT. No. 10 LSU stuns No. 6 Alabama, 32-31, in overtime on a gutsy two-point conversion. LSU gets ready to face Alabama and Nick...
LSUSports.net
LSU Loses Hard-Fought Battle to Alabama
BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU swimming and diving fought to the end against the top-15 teams from the University of Alabama, but fell short Friday inside the LSU Natatorium. The Tiger men fell by a score of 155-139, while the women lost by a final score of 182-118.
wbrz.com
Man arrested for fighting with deputy outside Tiger Stadium before LSU-Bama game
BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly injured a deputy who was trying to break up a fight outside Tiger Stadium before the big game against Alabama. Video posted to social media Saturday morning shows the unidentified man swinging at and fighting off a sheriff's deputy who was trying to stop a violent brawl going on just outside the stadium, near Mike the Tiger's habitat.
lafourchegazette.com
Cardinals take momentum into playoffs with dominant win over St. James
Facing a district rival in a showdown matchup between 2 of the best teams in the state, E.D. White had a plan: line up and punch St. James in the mouth — early and often. That, they did, overwhelming the Wildcats with a level of physicality that controlled the entire flow of the game.
q973radio.com
Louisiana Hiker Found Alive After Missing for Four Days
In today’s world, good news is getting harder and harder to come by. However, today, we have quite a bit of good news to share with you, and we believe this news is worth celebrating. When it comes to a missing person, it always feels worse and worse, the...
theadvocate.com
Two onside kicks and a key interception led West Feliciana to the District 6-4A title
Drey Trosclair thought his Plaquemine team was in a good place. The Green Devils overcame a 14-point deficit and led by one point with 8:33 to go in the third quarter. “I felt good about it,” Trosclair said. “There is never a good time to make a mistake. We made several of them, and that was the difference in the game.”
2022 SPORTSLINE FRIDAY NITE: Week 10
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s the final game of the regular season, which means it’s the final chance at getting a playoff spot for some teams.
visitbatonrouge.com
Where to Find Beignets in Baton Rouge
Beignets are a Baton Rouge breakfast staple and are what help make Louisiana cuisine so special. This deep-fried pastry originated in France and was brought over when the Acadian settlers settled in Louisiana. Now, the beignet reigns as the state doughnut of Louisiana, rightfully so, and is considered a delicacy among visitors and locals alike. We’re here to let you in on a little secret – some of the best beignets can be found right here in Baton Rouge.
Three Louisiana Men Cited for Illegally Catching 133 Game Fish
Three Louisiana Men Cited for Illegally Catching 133 Game Fish. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) disclosed on November 1, 2022, that on October 22, enforcement agents cited three men for alleged game fish offenses in Iberville Parish. Van P. Nguyen, 54, of Denham Springs,...
inregister.com
On Exhibit: Water, Water Everywhere
Hold our umbrella, Seattle. According to data collected by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, New Orleans holds the title of rainiest major city in the United States, with upwards of 62 inches per year contributing to Louisiana’s vast network of lakes, rivers and marshes. In the LSU Hill Memorial Library’s new exhibition, “Water, Water Everywhere: Control and Consequence in Louisiana’s Coastal Wetlands,” nearly 200 photographs, maps, letters, charts, government documents and family records curated from the LSU Libraries Special Collections’ archives dredge through that history, chronicling water’s influence on state life from the 18th century to modern day.
Mississippi River Drops So Low, You can Walk Under the USS Kidd
We keep seeing insane pictures and videos as the Mississippi River drops lower and lower. It has been exposing quite a few of its secrets while it does so. There was a sunken riverboat recently discovered up north, homes, abandoned cars, and more. The river actually does indeed drop as...
Louisiana State Police Commissioner Exits Amid Corruption Claims
BATON ROUGE (KPEL News) - Former New Orleans Police Capt. Sabrina Richardson, who is currently facing a corruption investigation in New Orleans, has resigned from the Louisiana State Police Commission, which oversees discipline measures for state police. Richardson offered her resignation to Governor John Bel Edwards on Thursday, according to...
brproud.com
Third time not the charm as Baton Rouge man arrested again for DWI
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A traffic stop on Tuesday night ended with the arrest of Wesley Edwards Jr., 47, of Baton Rouge. A member of the Louisiana State Police initiated the stop around 8:10 p.m. after seeing someone “throw a small glass bottle from the driver’s side window,” according to the affidavit.
