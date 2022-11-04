Lois A. Kreifels, age 92 of Nebraska City passed away on Thursday evening; Nov. 3, 2022 at Immanuel Medical Center in Omaha, NE. Lois Ann (Heng) Kreifels was born on Feb. 15, 1930 at rural Nebraska City, NE; the daughter of Robert J. Heng, Sr. and Margaret Ann (Volkmer) Heng. She attended country school and later the Nebr. City High School where she graduated with the Class of 1948. She was united in marriage to Clement A. Kreifels on June 2, 1948 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church near Paul, NE.

