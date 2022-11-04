Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Lois A. Kreifels, 92 of Nebraska City
Lois A. Kreifels, age 92 of Nebraska City passed away on Thursday evening; Nov. 3, 2022 at Immanuel Medical Center in Omaha, NE. Lois Ann (Heng) Kreifels was born on Feb. 15, 1930 at rural Nebraska City, NE; the daughter of Robert J. Heng, Sr. and Margaret Ann (Volkmer) Heng. She attended country school and later the Nebr. City High School where she graduated with the Class of 1948. She was united in marriage to Clement A. Kreifels on June 2, 1948 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church near Paul, NE.
South Sioux City Public Schools narrows superintendent search, to four
BEATRICE – The Superintendent of Beatrice Public Schools is one of four finalists for the position of Superintendent at South Sioux City Public Schools. The South Sioux City Public School Board issued a release that names the four finalists to replace retiring Superintendent, Todd Strom. He’ll retire next June 30th, after six years with the school district.
Maloley, Farwell carry Pawnee City to upset win over Potter-Dix
POTTER - Senior Andy Maloley rushed for 163 yards and had four total touchdowns, including one receiving, and No. 6 Pawnee City upset No. 3 Potter-Dix, 62-47, in the quarterfinals of the Nebraska School Activities Association Class D6 state football playoffs Friday afternoon in Potter. Sophomore Jett Farwell added 147...
Beatrice Police Union officers putting on 7th annual toy drive
BEATRICE – Members of a local police union will again conduct a holiday campaign to benefit needy children in the area. Beatrice Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge 84 will hold their “Stuff The Cruiser” drive on November 26th, with a police bus stationed at Walmart, from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.
