Lepley & Company Fall Terrarium-Building Workshop at MassMu
Lepley & Company Fall Terrarium-Building Workshop at MassMu. Adults and children ages eight and older are invited to learn how to build and care for their own terrariums Sunday, November 13, from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Plant experts from Lepley and Co. will guide participants through the process of creating their own terrariums in a way that can allow for it to become self-sustaining. They will offer care tips to keep it looking lush and happy. This event is appropriate for all experience levels. Each attendee will take home a beautiful handmade terrarium at the end of the program.
The University of Akron kicks off Diversity Week with Drag Bingo, Monday Nov. 7
The University of Akron is celebrating Diversity Week with events Nov. 7–11 to represent, educate and celebrate the diverse Zips on campus. “We want all of our UA students to feel like they have a safe place to go and that they can be their authentic selves,” Allie Adler, Coordinator of Student Programs at The University of Akron, said.
How Downtown Akron's Renaissance Began
Downtown Akron’s renovated Main Street is lined with bike lanes, artistic banners depicting diverse residents and a rubber worker statue. But 60 years ago, downtown was far from welcoming. “Akron was just plain ugly. Not only was there a lot of smoke in the sky, the streets weren’t very clean,” says Akron historian and author Dave Lieberth. Rubber manufacturers left Akron, and by the early ’80s, the world was in a recession. “We had undergone about a 10-year period when 30,000 manufacturing jobs had been lost within Greater Akron,” he says. But Akron pivoted. In 1985, Akron mayor Tom Sawyer began touting polymers. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co., B.F. Goodrich Co., Firestone Tire Co. and General Tire Rubber Co. research facilities remained in Akron. Yet when Don Plusquellic became Akron mayor in 1987, many vacant buildings lined Main Street. Good news was on its way.
Playoff Locations: Massillon, Lake, Canton South, West Branch & Our Coverage
Here are the days, times and locations for the area high school football teams still alive in the OHSAA Playoffs. Division II – all games Friday, 7 p.m. 1 Massillon (10-1) vs. 5 Sunbury Big Walnut (10-2) at Mansfield Senior Arlin Field LISTEN @WHBCSPORTS.COM. 2 Lake (11-1) vs. 3...
3 Bakeries To Check Out in Ohio
If you're in Ohio and looking for a bakery with delicious treats, you should check out these local businesses (this list is by no means comprehensive!). If you love pies and find yourself in northeast Ohio, you should definitely visit this bakery, which has been serving fantastic pies since 1945. Their pies are made with high-quality ingredients, and the bakery uses real sugar instead of high fructose corn syrup. One of their most popular pies is the apple brown Betty, which is filled with slices of fresh apple and is topped with a mix of spiced brown sugar and rolled oats. Customers also love their peach melba pie, which is filled with peaches and red raspberries and topped with a raspberry sauce and almonds. If you want some spice with your pie, check out their spicy habanero peach and jalapeno apple pies.
Canton's Hall of Fame Village holds ribbon cutting ceremony for largest inflatable dome in the country
CANTON, Ohio — The Hall of Fame Village (HOFV) in Canton cut the ribbon for the largest domed facility of its kind in the country on Thursday morning. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. 3News...
Temps hit records in parts of Northeast Ohio Saturday
It was another beautiful day in Northeast Ohio. Multiple communities hit records for their high temperatures and several others came pretty close!
Miss Wheelchair Ohio visits Nordonia School, to help make building more inclusive
Summit County, Ohio (WOIO) - People with disabilities have everyday struggles, most don’t even think twice about it, but for a child with those same challenges, something as simple as getting to class can be hard. These election advocates and the Nordonia school district push for a bond to...
Northeast Ohio Weather: Sunny and cooler Monday
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A cooler air mass has settled into the area the next couple of days. We are in a dry pattern until the end of the week. A sunny sky today with high temperatures in the 55 to 60 degree range. You’ll be around 60 degrees for...
Neighbors in retirement community blast new owners for doubling HOA fee
Navarre Village residents told News 5 they weren’t given notice the neighborhood’s homeowners association fees would more than double under new ownership.
Progress Being Made on 2 New North Canton School Buildings
NORTH CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Great progress is being made on the new school buildings under construction in the North Canton City School District. The buildings on Maple and Charlotte Streets will be completely under roof very soon. The district will be moving students from five...
Stark Government Making Capital Improvements
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Changes are coming to some Stark County government offices to the tune of about $5 million. The sanitary engineer’s office on Mahoning Road NE will see an addition. The commissioner’s office says more and more people are moving from septic tanks...
More opportunities to visit Stan Hywet this Christmas
The beautifully decorated grounds of Stan Hywet Hall and Gardens will once again open this holiday season but, with even more opportunities for visitors to enjoy the sights.
A Closer Look: Ever Seen This Before?
We had a play during the Akron Buchtel at Northwest playoff game Friday night that all four of us on the broadcast agreed we had never seen before. Let me explain what happened. Buchtel was preparing to punt from their own territory when the long snapper sent the ball well over the punter’s head. As the punter retreated to recover the ball, he noticed the Northwest defenders closing in on him. Not wanting to give the ball to the Indians just outside the goalline, he decided to kick the ball out of the endzone. We had seen players kick or bat the ball out of the endzone before but only while in the endzone. This happened outside the endzone, at about the 6 yard line, and the ball travelled into and through the endzone.
Cleveland, Canton receive funding for air quality projects to study barriers for asthma management
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency awarded $1.7 million in grants Friday to fund four air quality monitoring projects in the state. The Cleveland Department of Public Health received $500,000 and the City of Canton received $302,775. The money will fund air quality monitoring projects that are focused on “communities that are underserved, historically marginalized, and overburdened by pollution,” an EPA news release stated.
Parents, teachers asking Akron Schools' admin to address uptick of violence
Akron’s Education Association president: the stabbing, is not the first violent incident in Akron Public Schools this week, just the most serious.
SARTA Route Changes Start on Monday
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – During the pandemic, SARTA changed some routes in order to reduce the number of people at transit centers at one time. Now the transit agency is returning those routes to the original, impacting fixed routes, starting on Monday. Here are all the...
Lorain Co. Habitat for Humanity under new management after News 5 investigation
After News 5 Investigation into allegations of money misuse, the former Lorain County Habitat for Humanity closed. Now, the doors to its store are open again under new management.
Summit County launches pilot program to introduce minority students to legal education, careers
AKRON, Ohio – Summit County Executive Ilene Shapiro, Akron Municipal Court Judge David Hamilton and Akron Public Schools have launched a new pilot program, Raising the Bar, to introduce students to legal education and career opportunities. The program aims to help address racial and ethnic disparities at law schools...
Stark County Sheriff's Office collecting food for veterans at Honor Home
The Stark County Sheriff's Office is collecting food through November to assist veterans staying at Honor Home Stark County.
