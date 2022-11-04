Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Village of Promise Hosts 'One Table' Event to Celebrate Diversity With a Free Thanksgiving Meal at Big Spring ParkZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Exciting Kayak Expansion to Apollo Park is Coming to MidCity in Huntsville, AL and Kayak Bass Fishing NewsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
4 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Despite Many Urban Growth Projects, There is a Growing Concern About the Lack of Affordable Housing in Huntsville, ALZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Without Cluster Mailboxes, Homebuilders Blame the USPS After Bermuda Lakes Homes in Meridianville Stopped Getting MailZack LoveMeridianville, AL
rolltide.com
Alabama Opens 2022-23 Season Against Alabama A&M
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama women's basketball opens its 2022-23 season Monday, hosting Alabama A&M at Coleman Coliseum at 5 p.m. CT on SECNetwork+. Alabama A&M: Monday, Nov. 7 – 5 p.m. CT on SECNetwork+. How To Follow. Fans can watch Monday's game on SECNetwork+ with Roger Hoover (play-by-play)...
rocketcitynow.com
2022 AHSAA State Cross Country Championship
OAKVILLE, Ala. — There was no seventh heaven for Auburn High School’s girls’ cross country team or Scottsboro’s boys’ team at the AHSAA 67th State Championships Saturday. The Class 7A boys’ title was decided by a tiebreaker and Auburn senior Maxwell Hardin left no doubt...
rocketcitynow.com
2022 AVCA Fall Beach Volleyball Championships
The first-ever AVCA Fall Collegiate Beach Championships concluded today at Huntsville’s John Hunt Park. Westcliff won the men's title; LSU won women's title.
Jack’s Game of the Week: Decatur vs. Fort Payne
Welcome to Wildcat Stadium, the site of our final Jack's Game of the Week this season: Decatur vs. Fort Payne.
Former Georgia Quarterback Wants Apology From Former Tennessee Quarterback - Here's Why
Former Tennessee quarterback Erik Ainge was talking a lot of trash about Georgia prior to this Saturday's game. It's safe to say his comments about the defending champions have aged poorly. The first questionable decision Ainge made was calling Georgia's home-field advantage overrated. "Playing between the hedges is overrated," Ainge...
Unzipped: Hazel Green, 35750
HAZEL GREEN, Ala. — Hazel Green...a small, rural town about 30 minutes away from Huntsville has a booming housing market and southern charm. Let's unzip the 35750 to see what makes it special. Hazel Green is an unincorporated community and census-designated place. Unincorporated communities do not have elected officials...
wvtm13.com
JSU student’s high school band teacher shocked by accident
JACKSONVILLE, Ala. — Leah Tarvin's high school band director Evan Curtis said the Holly Pond community is deeply saddened. Holly Pond native Leah Tarvin was hit in a crosswalk on the campus of Jacksonville State University. He describes her as a hard worker who is loved by many. Curtis...
The famous Budweiser Clydesdales are coming to Alabama. Here’s how to catch them
If you’ve never had a chance to see the world famous Budweiser Clydesdales and you live in central Alabama, you’re in luck next week. According to officials with Adams Beverages Birmingham, the Clydesdales will be in Birmingham, Cullman and Hoover at a variety of events from Nov. 10 until Nov. 13.
WAFF
Four injured after car flips over bridge
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Four people were injured after a vehicle flipped over a bridge and into a stream near Drake Rd. Sunday morning. According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI), two people were in critical condition and two others are still being assessed. At 10:20...
wvtm13.com
Town of Holly Pond hit with two separate tragedies
HOLLY POND, Ala. — The small town of Holly Pond in Cullman County was hit with not one, but two tragedies this week. Jason McCollum spent the past 15 months at UAB Hospital, dealing with complications from COVID-19. He recently underwent a heart and double lung transplant, which resulted in a neurological incident that left him brain dead.
Overturned vehicle on I-565 WB near Greenbrier caused delays
The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) reported a crash that is causing some traffic delays on I-565 westbound near Greenbrier Road in Huntsville.
WDEF
New grocery stores coming to Kimball and Scottsboro
KIMBALL, Tennessee/SCOTTSBORO, Alabama (WDEF) – New shots fired in the local grocery wars in our outer ranges today around Chattanooga. Both Food City and Publix are celebrating new locations. Food City CEO Steven C. Smith came to Marion County on Wednesday to break ground on a new store. It...
Meet Brooke Mooney, the Black Huntsville bartender recently honored by Jack Daniel’s
A Black bartender from Huntsville was recently featured for their contribution to the industry thanks to Jack Daniel’s Gentleman Jack Culture Shakers program. Brooke Mooney was one of six bartenders featured in the 2022 program, which is an initiative by Jack Daniel’s designed to highlight Black and Latinx bartenders.
wvtm13.com
10-year-old catches giant catfish at Lake Guntersville
Nick Parcus loves playing the guitar. He loves the feel of the strings and the sound of sweet chords. But the 10-year-old from Langston, Alabama, loves one thing more:. Memories of his adventure of a lifetime. It was last Friday when Nick and his grandfather Larry Stephens headed to the...
WAFF
Ardmore man killed in two-vehicle crash
MADISON Co., Ala. (WAFF) - An Ardmore man was killed in a two-vehicle crash just before 1 a.m. Friday morning. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Ronnie Clifton, 69, was killed when a truck he was a passenger in collided with a 2020 Freightliner tractor-trailer. ALEA officials say...
Motorcyclist killed in DeKalb County crash
One person was killed in a wreck involving a motorcycle in DeKalb County Tuesday.
Neighbors afraid after man, woman killed in reported Decatur burglary: ‘I felt safe. Not anymore’
Neighbors and a resident of the Southeast Decatur home where a man and woman were fatally shot Tuesday morning said they’re worried about their safety following the incident. Decatur police identified the shooting victims as Lucia Guardo Mayo, 34, and Uriel Cruz Mayo, 40. They were killed at 1604...
Mobile home crashes into power pole in Morgan County
A truck pulling a mobile home crashed into a power line in Decatur on Wednesday.
Construction about to begin on the kayak portion of Huntsville’s Apollo Park
No one will confuse MidCity in Huntsville with the Ocoee or the Nantahala rapids, but within a couple of years residents will be kayaking not far from where others will be working on their golf swing or listening to some of the country’s top music acts. That’s because construction...
southerntorch.com
Candlelight Vigil held for Missing Teen
VALLEY HEAD, Ala.--Makenna Joy Purvis,19, has been missing for over a month. She was last seen on Inspec Drive in Valley Head. On Sunday evening, over 100 friends and family gathered for a candlelight vigil at Mentone Community Church. A search party was formed by the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office...
