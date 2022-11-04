ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

rolltide.com

Alabama Opens 2022-23 Season Against Alabama A&M

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama women's basketball opens its 2022-23 season Monday, hosting Alabama A&M at Coleman Coliseum at 5 p.m. CT on SECNetwork+. Alabama A&M: Monday, Nov. 7 – 5 p.m. CT on SECNetwork+. How To Follow. Fans can watch Monday's game on SECNetwork+ with Roger Hoover (play-by-play)...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
rocketcitynow.com

2022 AHSAA State Cross Country Championship

OAKVILLE, Ala. — There was no seventh heaven for Auburn High School’s girls’ cross country team or Scottsboro’s boys’ team at the AHSAA 67th State Championships Saturday. The Class 7A boys’ title was decided by a tiebreaker and Auburn senior Maxwell Hardin left no doubt...
SCOTTSBORO, AL
FOX54 News

Unzipped: Hazel Green, 35750

HAZEL GREEN, Ala. — Hazel Green...a small, rural town about 30 minutes away from Huntsville has a booming housing market and southern charm. Let's unzip the 35750 to see what makes it special. Hazel Green is an unincorporated community and census-designated place. Unincorporated communities do not have elected officials...
HAZEL GREEN, AL
wvtm13.com

JSU student’s high school band teacher shocked by accident

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. — Leah Tarvin's high school band director Evan Curtis said the Holly Pond community is deeply saddened. Holly Pond native Leah Tarvin was hit in a crosswalk on the campus of Jacksonville State University. He describes her as a hard worker who is loved by many. Curtis...
JACKSONVILLE, AL
WAFF

Four injured after car flips over bridge

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Four people were injured after a vehicle flipped over a bridge and into a stream near Drake Rd. Sunday morning. According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI), two people were in critical condition and two others are still being assessed. At 10:20...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
wvtm13.com

Town of Holly Pond hit with two separate tragedies

HOLLY POND, Ala. — The small town of Holly Pond in Cullman County was hit with not one, but two tragedies this week. Jason McCollum spent the past 15 months at UAB Hospital, dealing with complications from COVID-19. He recently underwent a heart and double lung transplant, which resulted in a neurological incident that left him brain dead.
HOLLY POND, AL
WDEF

New grocery stores coming to Kimball and Scottsboro

KIMBALL, Tennessee/SCOTTSBORO, Alabama (WDEF) – New shots fired in the local grocery wars in our outer ranges today around Chattanooga. Both Food City and Publix are celebrating new locations. Food City CEO Steven C. Smith came to Marion County on Wednesday to break ground on a new store. It...
KIMBALL, TN
wvtm13.com

10-year-old catches giant catfish at Lake Guntersville

Nick Parcus loves playing the guitar. He loves the feel of the strings and the sound of sweet chords. But the 10-year-old from Langston, Alabama, loves one thing more:. Memories of his adventure of a lifetime. It was last Friday when Nick and his grandfather Larry Stephens headed to the...
LANGSTON, AL
WAFF

Ardmore man killed in two-vehicle crash

MADISON Co., Ala. (WAFF) - An Ardmore man was killed in a two-vehicle crash just before 1 a.m. Friday morning. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Ronnie Clifton, 69, was killed when a truck he was a passenger in collided with a 2020 Freightliner tractor-trailer. ALEA officials say...
ARDMORE, AL
southerntorch.com

Candlelight Vigil held for Missing Teen

VALLEY HEAD, Ala.--Makenna Joy Purvis,19, has been missing for over a month. She was last seen on Inspec Drive in Valley Head. On Sunday evening, over 100 friends and family gathered for a candlelight vigil at Mentone Community Church. A search party was formed by the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office...
VALLEY HEAD, AL

