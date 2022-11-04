Read full article on original website
Shania Twain Puts Rumors to Rest, Announces 2023 Nashville Show
Man, it feels like Shania Twain is everywhere these days! After releasing a new track "Waking Up Dreaming" in September, the country singer has announced she's doing a special show in Nashville next summer. Rumors about upcoming shows had been swirling online, which Twain admits has been fun to watch.
Wynonna Judd to Be Joined by Brandi Carlile, Kelsea Ballerini, Others for Judds-Celebrating ‘Last Concert’ CMT Special
As Wynonna Judd adds dates to what was to have been a final Judds tour, which now has other female stars rotating in Naomi Judd’s spot, a taping has been set with some of those guest performers for a “Last Concert” CMT special that will both cap off the current tour and pay homage to the Judds’ original swan song as a duo in 1991. “The Judds: Love Is Alive — The Final Concert” will feature Wynonna being joined by Ashley McBryde, Brandi Carlile, Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town and Martina McBride, all of whom have taken their respective places as...
Carrie Underwood’s Fans Are Losing It After The Singer Is Announced To Perform At The CMA Awards—We Can’t Wait To Watch!
This article has been updated since its initial 09/16/22 publish date with more information regarding Carrie Underwood and the upcoming CMA Awards. Carrie Underwood scored not one, not two, but three major Country Music Award (CMA) nominations last month, and her fans couldn’t be happier for her! Last week, the Grammy winner, 39, also pleased her devotees by announcing that she will be performing at the major country music show on November 9th. Underwood is expected to treat viewers to a live rendition of her latest single “Hate My Heart” at the event, and she is one of eight performances at the ceremony (including co-hosts Luke Bryan, Morgan Wallen and Kelsea Ballerini).
Watch Loretta Lynn’s Granddaughter and Willie Nelson’s Son Sing ‘Lay Me Down’ at CMT Memorial Concert
At a special tribute event, Loretta Lynn's granddaughter and Willie Nelson's son performed the country song 'Lay Me Down' together.
CMT To Air Special Live At The Grand Ole Opry In Honor Of Loretta Lynn, Featuring Performances By George Strait, Tanya Tucker And More
This will be a can’t-miss program. CMT is set to air a special live from the Grand Ole Opry, Coal Miner’s Daughter: The Life And Music Of Loretta Lynn, in honor of the late, great Loretta Lynn. She sadly passed away a couple weeks ago at her home...
George Strait, Tim McGraw, and Wynonna Judd Among Performers Set To Tribute Loretta Lynn on CMT
CMT and Sandbox Productions are doing a tribute to the late Loretta Lynn. Singers such as Tim McGraw and Wynonna Judd will perform. The tribute event will take place at the Grand Ole Opry, a fitting place for it. CMT shared the news on Twitter, writing: “We’re honoring country music legend Loretta Lynn with a live celebration from the @opry, featuring appearances by @georgestrait, @faithhill, @timmcgraw & more. ‘Coal Miner’s Daughter A Celebration of the Life and Music of Loretta Lynn’ premieres Sunday, Oct. 30 at 6c on CMT.”
Carrie Underwood Hits The Town With Her Girlfriends In “Hate My Heart” Music Video
Carrie Underwood knows how to throw the ultimate girls’ night out. In the midst of her critically acclaimed The Denim & Rhinestones Tour – the eight-time GRAMMY Award winner released a high-energy music video for “Hate My Heart,” which became the No. 1 most-added single at country radio.
RECAP: George Strait, Keith Urban, Alan Jackson and more Honor Loretta Lynn during "COAL MINER'S DAUGHTER: A CELEBRATION OF THE LIFE AND MUSIC OF LORETTA LYNN"
George Strait, Keith Urban, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Alan Jackson, Martina McBride, Brandi Carlile, Little Big Town, Wynonna, Martina McBride, Tanya Tucker and more took the stage at the Grand Ole Opry House Sunday night to pay homage to Loretta Lynn during a heartfelt and often emotional celebration of her life often told in her voice and in her words.
Brantley Gilbert Announces New Album, ‘So Help Me God,’ With Blake Shelton, Jason Aldean Collabs
Brantley Gilbert teased good things to come when he announced his upcoming collaboration with Blake Shelton and Vince Gill called "Heaven by Then," and now he's revealing even more exciting news. Gilbert's sixth studio album, So Help me God, will be released digitally on Nov. 10. The project marks his...
Cody Johnson Announces First Career Live Album, ‘Cody Johnson & The Rockin’ CJB Live’
LET’S GO. If you’ve had the chance to catch a Cody Johnson show in the past few years, you know the dude absolutely rips on stage. I’m talking one of the best live acts in the business… you know, without all the fireworks, Daisy Duke dancers, and parachuting onto the stage. If you want a full throttle, country damn music concert… look no further. But for those of you who haven’t had a chance to see it live, or want […] The post Cody Johnson Announces First Career Live Album, ‘Cody Johnson & The Rockin’ CJB Live’ first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Wynonna Crowns Ashley McBryde 'The Next Generation of Greatness' at The Judds' Final Concert
An impressive cast of country artists joined Wynonna to celebrate the songs of her late mother, Naomi Judd, during Thursday night's (Nov. 3) live taping of forthcoming television special The Judds: Love Is Alive -- the Final Concert. The show took place at the Murphy Center in Murfreesboro, Tenn.-- site of The Judds' original Farewell Concert on Dec. 4, 1991.
Jimmy Kimmel announced as host of the 95th Oscars
Jimmy Kimmel is bringing his late-night antics to prime-time as host of the 95th Oscars, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences announced Monday.
Jack White Added to Tonight’s Loretta Lynn Tribute on CMT, Joining Brandi Carlile, George Strait and Others
Jack White, who was instrumental in bringing Loretta Lynn’s name back into the public eye nearly two decades ago, has been announced as an addition to the all-star tribute concert taking place tonight at Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry House and airing live on CMT. White (picture above at...
Loretta Lynn honored by CMT: Wynonna Judd, Brandi Carlile perform in star-studded tribute
Loretta Lynn's legacy in country music was honored by CMT with a 90-minute special with performances by Wynonna Judd, Brandi Carlile and Keith Urban.
Ashley McBryde, Maren Morris, Steve Earle, & More Cover Rolling Stones On New Tribute Album
A bunch of big country names including Eric Church, Maren Morris, Brothers Osborne, and Ashley McBryde have contributed to a forthcoming new Rolling Stones tribute album. According to its pre-save link, Stoned Cold Country is due out March 17, and tonight we get to hear the LP’s first single: “It’s Only Rock ‘n’ Roll (But I Like It)” by Brothers Osborne and the War And Treaty.
Cody Johnson Releasing New Live Album With Longtime Touring Band
Country star and powerhouse vocalist Cody Johnson is set to release a brand-new live album on Dec. 2, 2022. Titled Cody Johnson & The Rockin’ CJB Live, the expansive 27-track project will capture Johnson’s chest-thumping live show energy alongside the musical prowess of his longtime touring band, the Rockin' CJB.
LOCASH says ‘Let It Slide’ collaboration featuring the late Leslie Jordan was a 'no brainer'
While the pain of Leslie Jordan’s death still hangs heavy over many, Country duo LOCASH and Blanco Brown, with the blessing of Leslie’s sister, Cricket, are gifting us with one last spark of Leslie’s love.
