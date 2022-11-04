Read full article on original website
Former Amish Man Details Night He ‘Ran Away’ From Family, Religion: WATCH
Deciding to leave one's family can be a mentally and emotionally anguishing process. On TikTok, one former Amish man detailed the night he decided to leave his family and religion behind to start a new life on his own. TikTok user Eddie A. Swartzentruber explained his situation while responding to...
Men Are Admitting Things They Didn't Know Until They Lived With A Woman, And It's Insightful And...A Lot
FYI, they can be bigger slobs than men!!!!
Dad Defends Daughters’ Homecoming Dresses Against Karens: ‘It’s Your Job to Not Raise a Pervert': WATCH
A man in Florida was shocked after a photo of his daughters' homecoming dance dresses went viral for all the wrong reasons. Matt Austin, a news anchor in Orlando, posted a photo of him with his teenage daughters on Facebook just before the girls left for the event. "My daughters...
Britney Spears Details ‘Scary’ Permanent Nerve Damage, Says Pain Goes Away When She Dances
In a new, lengthy Instagram post, Britney Spears discussed the permanent nerve damage that she deals with as a performer. "Nerve damage on the right side of my body … there’s no cure except God I guess … nerve damage is caused sometimes when you don’t get enough oxygen to your brain … your brain literally shuts down," she shared in her caption.
This Cartoon Voice Actress From Your Childhood Sang the ‘Give It to Me, Baby’ Line on ‘Pretty Fly (For a White Guy)’
The song "Pretty Fly (For a White Guy)" is embedded into the brains of millennials everywhere, whether we like it or not. In particular, we've never been quite able to scrub the 1998 pop-punk song's breathy opening hook — "Give it to me, baby!" — from between our ears since we first heard it in the late '90s and early '00s.
I Knew You Were Muggle (Taylor Swift Parody) – Young Jeffrey’s Song of the Week
This might be the spiciest song Jeffrey has ever sang about Harry Potter! Instead of Taylor Swift's "Trouble" it's Young Jeffrey's "I Knew You Were Muggle"
Nick Carter Addresses ‘Complicated Relationship’ With Late Younger Brother Aaron Carter
Broke his silence on his brother Aaron Carter’s death. On Sunday (Nov. 6) the Backstreet Boy shared a series of photos of him and his late brother in an Instagram post, along with a heartfelt message. “My heart has been broken today. Even though my brother and I have...
Selena Gomez Calls Justin Bieber Breakup ‘Best Thing That Ever Happened to Me’
Selena Gomez is getting candid about one of the most public breakups in recent years, her split from fellow pop star Justin Bieber. Gomez released her documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me today and in the movie she opens up about her relationship with Bieber and why she says it is the "best thing that ever happened to me."
