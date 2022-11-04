Governor Hochul Announces Applications for New York State's First Ever $25 Million Digital Game Development Tax Credit Program Now Open

Governor Kathy Hochul has announced that nearly $300 million is being awarded to communities through the Water Infrastructure Improvement Grant, Intermunicipal Grant, Green Innovation Grant, and Engineering Planning Grant programs to fund critical water infrastructure projects across New York State. The grants awarded by the New York State Environmental Facilities Corporation are part of the state's nation-leading commitment to modernize the state's aging water and sewer systems by providing the financial resources that municipalities need to undertake critical once-in-a-generation projects. These grants will support water infrastructure projects totaling more than $1 billion that safeguard drinking water from the risk of toxic chemicals, increase community resilience to flooding, regionalize water systems, support local economies, and are critical to protecting public health and the environment. The grants are projected to save local taxpayers an estimated $1 billion.

2 DAYS AGO