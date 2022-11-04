Governor Hochul Announces Applications for New York State's First Ever $25 Million Digital Game Development Tax Credit Program Now Open

Read full article on original website
Deer infear
1d ago
She just keeps dropping money, for votes obviously but, people make these games all the time. Many are crap. I wish I could leave this state.
‘Shocking:’ Drug Overdose Deaths Surge In New York State, Hudson Valley
New York State officials are shocked to find out drug overdose deaths are surging in the Hudson Valley and across New York State. On Tuesday, New York State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli shared new data about drug overdose deaths across New York State. New York Drug Overdose Deaths Surged During...
New York State To Charge For Car Deer Wrecks?
The Fall is well underway across New York State and the leaves have changed color and fallen to the ground. For some, this is the best time of the year in the Empire State. As a life long New York State resident, I have often said that the best part of the year is from September 21st until New Year's day.
Bulletproof Vests Banned in New York State For Civilians
New York State Governor Kathy Hochul has banned most bulletproof vests that civilians use in New York State. There are only few exceptions according to the New York State website:. Effective July 6, 2022, when not being engaged or employed in an eligible profession, the purchase, taking possession of, sale,...
Biden stumps for Hochul in New York ahead of ‘most important election in our lifetime’
Biden praised the records of Hochul and congressional Democrats, while painting Zeldin as a threat to progress in the state.
New York State Residents Can Get Almost $1,000 In Heating Assistance
New Yorkers who need help paying their heating bills this winter can get money from the state now. Governor Kathy Hochul announced that the state's heating assistance program is currently accepting applications. The Home Energy Assistance Program, also known as HEAP, opened for the 2022-2023 winter season on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. Low- and middle-income residents and seniors can apply to receive up to $976 in aid. Gov. Hochul said,
A November Stimulus Check On The Way In New York?
Many New Yorkers had the chance to cash a stimulus check from New York State in October, so should we be really for another one coming up before Thanksgiving?. In the month of October, New York State sent out stimulus checks worth $240 to those that qualified for them. The state sent out about $475 million worth of checks to New York residents.
NBC New York
New York: What to Expect on Election Night
Ever-blue New York has twice as many registered Democrats as Republicans and has turned less friendly for Republicans over the past decade, thanks in part to upstate population loss and a decrease in New Yorkers identifying as Republicans. Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election decisively in the state. Democrats control the governor’s office and enjoy supermajorities in both chambers of the state Legislature.
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Announces Nearly $300 Million in State Grants for Local Water Infrastructure Improvements
Governor Kathy Hochul has announced that nearly $300 million is being awarded to communities through the Water Infrastructure Improvement Grant, Intermunicipal Grant, Green Innovation Grant, and Engineering Planning Grant programs to fund critical water infrastructure projects across New York State. The grants awarded by the New York State Environmental Facilities Corporation are part of the state's nation-leading commitment to modernize the state's aging water and sewer systems by providing the financial resources that municipalities need to undertake critical once-in-a-generation projects. These grants will support water infrastructure projects totaling more than $1 billion that safeguard drinking water from the risk of toxic chemicals, increase community resilience to flooding, regionalize water systems, support local economies, and are critical to protecting public health and the environment. The grants are projected to save local taxpayers an estimated $1 billion.
iheartoswego.com
OP ED: Gov. Hochul Hiding Budget Report Violates State Law
The deadline for Governor Hochul to release the state’s mid-year budget report was Sunday, Oct. 30. We are still waiting for it. The mandated public report that outlines the state’s current financial health has taken a back seat to the governor’s ongoing campaign tour. The mid-year budget update isn’t merely important, it’s required by law.
Are Conjugal Visits Legal In New York State Prisons?
Are incarcerated individuals in New York State correctional facilities allowed to have conjugal visits? Across New York, there are 44 state-run prisons. These prisons have a variety of programs for inmates, including Canine Training Programs, Adult Basic Education, Furniture Manufacturing, Horse Handling and Care, and more. These programs are designed to provide prisoners with educational opportunities, rewards, jobs, therapy, and more. But what about what is commonly known as 'conjugal visits'?
nystateofpolitics.com
Upstate New York hospitals test new hiring model to ease staffing crisis
Health facilities, especially in upstate communities, are getting creative to battle staffing shortages after many places more than doubled their labor costs since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. A shortage of workers in the health care industry was on the rise before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, which...
What Is HEAP? How to Apply for This Benefit in New York State
This could be the year that you are unable to pay your bill. The cost of absolutely everything has increased. Yes, gasoline, groceries and clothing are just the tip of the iceberg. There is one thing that we are about to find out has really increased, what is that?. The...
New York State Residents Have A Chance To Earn $1.5 Billion
Residents in the Empire State still have a chance to win life-changing money. The Powerball jackpot is continuing to climb and is nearing a world record amount. Once again, no one matched all six numbers in the latest Powerball drawing. The jackpot for Wednesday night's Powerball drawing was worth an estimated $1.2 billion.
Powerball Tickets Worth Nearly $4 Million Sold In New York State
Nearly 550,000 thousand Powerball tickets sold in New York State for Wednesday's drawing are winners. Check your tickets. A million-dollar winning Powerball ticket was sold in the Hudson Valley for Wednesday's drawing. However, no one won Wednesday’s jackpot. Despite no one winning the jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing, more than...
Election 2022: Democratic incumbent and Long Island GOP congressman vie for New York's highest office
For the first time in 12 years, the name Andrew Cuomo is will not be on the ballot. Instead, the race is between the Gov. Kathy Hochul, the woman who succeeded him, and well-known Long Island Rep. Lee Zeldin.
erienewsnow.com
Mayor Eric Adams might be the fall guy for New York Democrats' potential big losses next week
Democratic officials and strategists in New York tell CNN they are bracing for what could be stunning losses in the governor's race and in contests for as many as four US House seats largely in the suburbs. With crime dominating the headlines and the airwaves, multiple Democrats watching these races...
wxhc.com
New York State Launches New Online Caregiver Portal
New York State has launched a new online Caregiver Portal for people taking care of elderly and ailing family members. The service offers a variety of resources including articles, videos, tip-sheets and professional level training offers. The portal’s designed to help family caregivers reduce their stress and better provide care for their loved ones.
nystateofpolitics.com
Exclusive: 32,000-hour New York pandemic review expected to start in days
Emergency management consulting firm Olson Group Ltd. expects to have a final contract by the end of the week to start reviewing the impact of New York's response to the COVID-19 pandemic over the next year. The Olson Group, based in Alexandria, Virginia, is prepared to review the state's policies...
informnny.com
Home Energy Assistance Program applications open for New Yorkers
NEW YORK (WWTI) – The application period for New York’s Home Energy Assistance Program, also known as HEAP, is now open for state residents. HEAP can provide up to $976 in assistance to help low- and middle-income households and senior citizens with energy costs this winter. “We remain...
cnycentral.com
Onondaga County District Attorney weighs in on Zeldin's use of local murder in campaign ad
SYRACUSE N.Y. — We’re four days away from Election Day and one of the key races to keep an eye on is for Governor of New York State. A local murder is now one of the storylines at the center of New York’s race for governor. Republican...
