FARGO (KFGO) – Fire fighters put out a small fire on the roof of a North Fargo fast food restaurant Monday morning. “Shortly after 5am we were contacted through 911 by an employee that showed for their shift at Burger King. They had smoke inside the building – unknown where it was coming from. Once crews arrived on scene, they went inside and couldn’t find anything burning on the interior, so we sent crews to the roof and we found that there was a fire in a rooftop air handling unit. Crews were quickly able to extinguish that fire and get the area overhauled – hopefully they can open up for normal business today,” Battalion Chief Jason Ness said.

FARGO, ND ・ 2 HOURS AGO