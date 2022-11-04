Read full article on original website
Related
valleynewslive.com
Motorcyclist found dead in same area of Otter Tail County chase
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office says a motorcyclist was found dead on Friday morning, in the same area where deputies engaged in a pursuit the night before. Just before 8:30 p.m. on November 3, members of the Otter Tail County...
froggyweb.com
Crews respond to rooftop fire at north Fargo Burger King
FARGO (KFGO) – Fire fighters put out a small fire on the roof of a North Fargo fast food restaurant Monday morning. “Shortly after 5am we were contacted through 911 by an employee that showed for their shift at Burger King. They had smoke inside the building – unknown where it was coming from. Once crews arrived on scene, they went inside and couldn’t find anything burning on the interior, so we sent crews to the roof and we found that there was a fire in a rooftop air handling unit. Crews were quickly able to extinguish that fire and get the area overhauled – hopefully they can open up for normal business today,” Battalion Chief Jason Ness said.
valleynewslive.com
FPD: Missing 20-year-old found safe
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo PD confirmed that Charley Nelson was found safe. Fargo Police confirmed they are looking for a 20-year-old woman. Her name is Charley Nelson. Her family says she was last seen at Dakota Manor Apartments on 42nd St. S. in Fargo earlier this week.
valleynewslive.com
Mail theft in S. Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A woman in S. Fargo is frustrated over the theft of her mail this week. Beth Schaible said her neighbor saw a man pull up to her house off of 22nd Ave. S. and went into her mailbox. ”Very frustrating. I felt violated,” said...
battlelakereview.com
The Thrill Of Their First Deer Shot
Jonah Lill of Battle Lake hunted during the state’s Youth Deer Hunt Season and shot a doe. Congrats!
fox9.com
Body cam footage shows altercation that got Becker County Sheriff's deputy fired
This video shows footage captured by the body-worn camera of former Becker County Sheriff Deputy Chad Peterson during an obsencity-laced, threatening verbal altercation with a resident that occurred just after midnight on June 7, 2021. Peterson, who was named Minnesota Officer of the Year in 2009, was put on paid leave the next day and was fired that December. He is now running for sheriff in Becker County.
valleynewslive.com
Police at MN State Senate candidate’s house for dispute with ex-wife
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Valley News Live has obtained an incident report about what led Moorhead police to be at Minnesota State Senate candidate Dan Bohmer’s house for over 40 minutes Wednesday night. The police report says officers were called to Bohmer’s Moorhead home during a child...
lakesarearadio.net
Police Called after Dispute Between Senate Candidate Dan Bohmer and Ex-Wife
The DFL attack ad says, “Bohmer recorded his son while he showered…. He called his own wife a c***, stupid, a parasite. We should never call Dan Bohmer ‘senator’.” Bohmer says the claims “were dismissed by law enforcement in court for lack of evidence and merit” and Democrats know it, “As a combat veteran and an EMT, I’ve been through and seen a lot, all over the world. But this is a new low that’s really hard to understand.”
froggyweb.com
Fargo Public Works getting creative to make sure work gets done this winter
FARGO (KFGO) – With winter right around the corner, Fargo Public Works is getting creative to take on whatever challenges the weather brings. According to Director Ben Dow, one of the biggest challenges for the department is the same one that is affecting nearly every industry – staffing. As of mid-October, the street crew was down 10 percent for equipment operators.
lakesarearadio.net
Breckenridge, Barnesville, Moorhead All Heading To State Football Tournament
(KDLM) – The participants of the 2022 State Football tournaments are set after the conclusion of section championships on Friday, and three more area teams will compete for section championships in their respective conferences. The Barnesville Trojans are the champions of 8AA after a dominating 56-3 win over Crookston...
Sheri From Alexandria Wins Dream Getaway 65 – Can You Say Tropical Vacation?
We have another Dream Getaway Winner! Join me in congratulating Sheri from Alexandria. I spoke with Sheri this morning. She was working when she received our phone call, and I think we completely took her by surprise. You can listen to that phone call by clicking on the player below.
Comments / 0