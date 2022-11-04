Just a gentle reminder that hurricane season isn’t over yet. Denis Phillips from ABC Action News says there’s a system with a “70-90% chance of developing” in the next few days. He says models are showing this will likely impact Florida – but it’s not known exactly where in Florida we’ll see landfall. But Denis says the timeline of the storm’s arrival looks to be sometime between Wednesday and Friday. Based on the map Denis shared this morning on social media, it looks to be a weather event more for Florida’s east coast than for us here in Tampa area.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO