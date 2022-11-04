Read full article on original website
2 men arrested for placing fraudulent gift cards on Fleming Island Walmart shelves, deputies sayZoey FieldsFleming Island, FL
USF, Florida Inventors Hall of Fame Launch Program for Student InventorsModern GlobeTampa, FL
4 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Savor St. Pete returns November 5 & 6 for its 10-year anniversaryRose BurkeSaint Petersburg, FL
All USF College of the Arts Performances Are Free this SeasonModern GlobeTampa, FL
995qyk.com
Tampa Is One Of Best Thanksgiving Destinations
Tampa is one of the best Thanksgiving destinations, so if you live in the Tampa Bay area there is no need to go anywhere. The study comes from WalletHub where they compared the 100 largest U.S. cities. They based the list on metrics including Thanksgiving celebrations and traditions, affordability, safety and accessibility. They also included the number of airport delays and the Thanksgiving weather forecast.
dallasexpress.com
30k Pounds of Smoked Meat at BBQ Fest
30,000 pounds of smoked meat was cooked at BBQ Fest at AT&T Stadium in Arlington over the weekend, showcasing some of the best BBQ from fellow Texans and other states. “This is our first year out here at the Miller LiteHouse at AT&T stadium. We’ve got 12 world-class pitmasters from all over the country, six local folks from all around Texas, and six other teams from all around the country throughout the weekend,” said Brady Archer, director of guest experience and event programming, speaking to The Dallas Express.
995qyk.com
This Pop-Up Store In Hyde Park Makes Customized Tampa Bay Clothing
Looking for the perfect holiday gift for that Bucs or Lightning fan in your life? A new pop-up store in Hyde Park makes customizable Tampa Bay clothing that’s perfect for any 813 die-hard fan. The pop-up shop called BROdenim is an online sensation created in the Boston area by...
Major supermarket chain opens another new location in Texas
A major supermarket chain just opened another new location in Texas, and local shoppers couldn't be happier. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, November 2, 2022, the popular Texas-based grocery store chain H-E-B opened another new grocery store in Plano, Texas.
Texas Is Home To 4 Of America's Best Spanish Restaurants
LoveFOOD compiled a list of America's best Spanish restaurants.
havingfuninthetexassun.com
10 Amazing Holiday Events in North Texas
We started playing Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer and Jingle Bells, so you know the holidays can’t be more than 3-4 months away! There are so many things to do and see in the few short weeks of December, and it’s never too early to start planning for the events you just can’t miss!
Yelp: The Skylark Lounge in east Austin named best dive bar in Texas
The top dive bar in Texas can be found in east Austin, according to Yelp.
dallasexpress.com
Frisco Reveals Grand Park November 19
Frisco unveils the highly anticipated Grand Park on November 19 at 9 a.m. The City of Frisco purchased the land back in 2005. At the time, the park was little more than a dilapidated battery plant. After almost two decades and heavy cleanup, Frisco residents will be able to enjoy Grand Park finally.
Holly Jolly! Look Inside The Largest Christmas Decoration Store In Texas
Let me get this out of the way: Bah-Humbug. I know there's a lot of you that want to skip IMMEDIATELY to cranking up "All I Want For Christmas Is You" by Mariah Carey at ignorant levels as soon as Halloween ends but there's a bunch of us who rather get through turkey day done first. But alas, this article isn't for the rest of us, this is for the Holly Jollies ready to get Christmas started.
101x.com
Birria Queen of Austin
We introduce you to the Birria Queen of Austin who makes THE BEST Birria (plus a lot of other fun items). Check her out and order your own on her Instagram: @birriaqueenllc.
995qyk.com
Florida Forecasters Watching Newest Development in the Tropics
Just a gentle reminder that hurricane season isn’t over yet. Denis Phillips from ABC Action News says there’s a system with a “70-90% chance of developing” in the next few days. He says models are showing this will likely impact Florida – but it’s not known exactly where in Florida we’ll see landfall. But Denis says the timeline of the storm’s arrival looks to be sometime between Wednesday and Friday. Based on the map Denis shared this morning on social media, it looks to be a weather event more for Florida’s east coast than for us here in Tampa area.
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.
Now that physical offices are becoming a thing of the past, remote working is here to stay. That means you can relocate just about anywhere. But where should you go?. According to a new study, three towns in Texas have all the right stuff to serve your needs.
Former Texas tormentor Gary Patterson now helping Longhorns face his former team — undefeated TCU
AUSTIN, Texas — Longhorn Nation always thought Gary Patterson spent more time game-planning for Texas when he was the head coach at TCU, resulting in Patterson’s 7-3 record against the Longhorns once the Horned Frogs joined the Big 12. So naturally, one of the first questions Steve Sarkisian...
havingfuninthetexassun.com
6 Events Not To Miss in Fort Worth this November
Grab your jacket before you head out the door, because there is so much to do this month in Fort Worth, and the cooler temperatures are calling! One of the nicest months in Fort Worth, November ushers in the Holiday Season with fantastic events all month long! In addition to Fall hikes at Eagle Mountain Park or a Girl’s Day Out at the Shops of Clearfork, here’s some of our family favorites to do this month!
dallasexpress.com
Dallas Man Buys Online Lottery Ticket, Wins $1 Million
A Dallas man in his 20s woke up a millionaire on Thursday after purchasing an online Texas lottery ticket. The Dallas man had never purchased a ticket through the online service before, according to a press release from theLotter Texas. He was awarded one million in the second-tier category; no one won the U.S. Powerball Jackpot.
Where To Find Texas' Love Lock Bridge From 'Love Is Blind'
Many have been searching online to find the bridge's location.
Texas Honky-Tonker Charley Crockett’s Journey from the Street Corner to the Marquee Lights
Charley Crockett was born in San Benito, hometown of Freddy Fender, and came of age in Dallas, raised by a single mother “struggling to get by.” He started performing as a teenager on the streets of New Orleans’ French Quarter while spending the summer with an uncle who was a gambler and hustler. Later, he struck out on his own, hoboing across the country and busking on street corners from New Orleans to New York to Paris.
dmagazine.com
Scenes from D Magazine’s 2022 Distilled Event: The Spirit of Texas
On Thursday, October 13, more than 200 fine spirits lovers turned out for a top-shelf night of Texas-sized fun at On The Levee in the Design District. Guests enjoyed premium pours and craft cocktails from local mixologists, while savoring a decadent spread of Texas-themed favorites from Red Maple Catering—from brisket and chili to elote and funnel cake.
Dallas-area couple survives dramatic encounter with suspected tornado
TEXAS, USA — Strong storms brought suspected tornados to north Texas Friday night, including to the tiny Dallas-area town of Miller Grove. An older couple in that community was inside a maroon truck heading out to eat dinner when the twister hit. They are safe and uninjured, despite the dramatic visuals left in the aftermath of their encounter with the weather.
fwtx.com
The Last of the Pizza Inns
For many of us who were born and bred in Fort Worth, Pizza Inn was often our go-to whenever we wanted a slice. But it was more than just a restaurant. Especially in small towns, it was where the team went after victorious, or not-so-victorious, football and baseball games. Many a first date was at Pizza Inn, sometimes the only restaurant in town. Families would gather there, too, to celebrate raises and graduations and life’s small achievements; the kids would hover around arcade games (usually Ms. Pac-Man), while the adults combed through the salad bar.
