Douglas McGrath, ‘Emma’ filmmaker, Oscar nominee, dead at 64
NEW YORK — Douglas McGrath, a director, screenwriter, actor and playwright who was nominated for an Academy Award and Tony Award, died Thursday. He was 64. McGrath died of a heart attack at his office in New York City, according to “Everything’s Fine” producers John Lithgow, Tom Werner and Daryl Roth, The New York Times reported. The one-man, Off-Broadway show in which he was performing opened a few weeks ago, according to the newspaper.
Leslie Jordan's Surprising Will & Grace Origin Story Revealed: He Was an 11th Hour Replacement for Joan Collins!
Will & Grace fans have Joan Collins to thank for the gift that was Beverley Leslie. In the wake of Leslie Jordan‘s sudden death this week, former Will & Grace exec producer Jeff Greenstein is revealing the surprising story behind the creation of the late actor’s signature, Emmy-winning role. “I’ve been thinking a lot about Leslie Jordan, obviously, reflecting upon his brilliance, marveling that I got to spend a few years in the company of such an extraordinary comedic talent — and realized that some of y’all may not know the story of how Beverley Leslie came to be,” Greenstein shared on...
Douglas McGrath, ‘Emma’ Director and ‘Bullets Over Broadway’ Screenwriter, Dies at 64
Douglas McGrath, the Oscar and Tony-nominated director, writer and actor best known for the films “Emma” and “Bullets Over Broadway,” died Thursday in New York City. He was 64. At the time of his death, McGrath was starring in a one-man Off-Broadway show, “Everything’s Fine,” which was scheduled to run at the Daryl Roth Theatre until January 22, 2023. McGrath wrote the autobiographical play about his experiences growing up in rural Texas, while John Lithgow directed and produced with Daryl Roth and Tom Werner. The show played its final performance on Wednesday. The news was confirmed by a statement posted on...
Angela Lansbury, star of TV, film and theatre, dies aged 96
Lansbury won an Oscar nomination for her first role in the 1944 film Gaslight, and gained international acclaim as Murder, She Wrote’s Jessica Fletcher
Carly Simon Loses Both Sisters To Cancer This Week: Broadway Composer Lucy Simon And Opera Singer Joanna Simon Die One Day Apart
In a very sad development, Carly Simon lost both of her sisters this week, with Broadway composer Lucy Simon dying of breast cancer Thursday and former opera singer Joanna Simon passing from thyroid cancer on Wednesday. Both deaths were confirmed by a source close to pop superstar Carly. Lucy Simon was 82, Joanna Simon was 84. Born into wealth and a rarified atmosphere of celebrity and literati to Simon & Schuster publisher Richard Simon and wife Andrea, the Simon sisters – their brother Peter was the youngest sibling – would all find their ways to success in professional music careers. Lucy entered...
'Friends' star Matthew Perry says Bruce Willis ended up guest starring on the show because he lost a bet
Matthew Perry said that Bruce Willis' Emmy-winning role on "Friends" happened because the "Die Hard" star lost a bet to the sitcom actor. In his new memoir titled "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing," released on Tuesday, Perry recalled meeting Willis through their roles as Oz Oseransky and Jimmy Tudeski, respectively, in the 2000 comedy "The Whole Nine Yards."
EW.com
Ben Platt reflects on Dear Evan Hansen film backlash: 'It was definitely a disappointing experience'
Today's going to be a good day and here's why: Ben Platt is ready to let go of all the drama surrounding the film adaptation of Dear Evan Hansen. The actor, who originated the title role on Broadway back in 2016, admitted that while he was "grateful" for his time in the hit musical, he was wholly unprepared for the "difficult" backlash that both he and the movie received when it was released last year.
'St. Elsewhere' cast: Where are stars Denzel Washington and more now?
The popular 1980s medical drama "St. Elsewhere" celebrates its 40th anniversary on Wednesday. See where the show's biggest stars, like Denzel Washington, are today.
A Christmas Story Christmas Will Ignore The Previous Sequel Attempts
Have you heard? HBO Max is giving us something perhaps no one needed: A sequel to the beloved holiday classic "A Christmas Story." Surprisingly, when "A Christmas Story" premiered in 1983, it wasn't nearly the success it became. It only grossed $13 million dollars that year, per Box Office Mojo — which is perhaps less surprising considering what else was released in 1983, like "Tootsie," "Flashdance," "Trading Places," and at No. 1, "Star Wars: Return of the Jedi." In his review, Roger Ebert said, "My guess is either nobody will go to see it, or millions of people will go to see it." Turns out both are true: While few people saw it when it premiered, its VHS release two years later allowed many to see it, per Vanity Fair, and buy, share, and watch it regularly. When TNT began showing the film on a 24-hour loop in 1997, that solidified its position as a bona fide Christmastime classic — even if not everyone feels it's a good Christmas movie.
Murder, She Wrote's Angela Lansbury, Star of Stage and Screen, Dead at 96
Angela Lansbury, a TV legend thanks to her portrayal of Jessica Fletcher on Murder, She Wrote, passed away Tuesday at the age of 96. Broadway World has a statement from Lansbury’s family: “The children of Dame Angela Lansbury are sad to announce that their mother died peacefully in her sleep at home in Los Angeles at 1:30 AM today, Tuesday, October 11, 2022, just five days shy of her 97th birthday. In addition to her three children, Anthony, Deirdre and David, she is survived by three grandchildren, Peter, Katherine and Ian, plus five great grandchildren and her brother, producer Edgar Lansbury. She was proceeded in death by her husband of 53 years, Peter Shaw. A private family ceremony will be held at a date to be determined.”
Michelle Williams and Husband Thomas Kail’s Relationship Timeline: Inside Their Private Love Story
Private power couple! Michelle Williams and Thomas Kail‘s relationship got off to an unconventional start — but the duo are still going strong. The couple crossed paths while working together on FX’s Fosse/Verdon, in which Williams starred as legendary dancer Gwen Verdon. The late Tony winner was married to Bob Fosse, played by Sam Rockwell in the acclaimed limited series, until his 1987 death.
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story review – Daniel Radcliffe biopic packed with wacky walk-ons
This month has seen the posthumous release of Alan Rickman’s diaries, which revealed the late star’s opinion about his Harry Potter co-star Daniel Radcliffe: “I still don’t think he’s really an actor but he will undoubtedly direct/produce.” Maybe so. But these career progressions are still in the future and Radcliffe has been cast here as the American accordionist and wacky singing turn “Weird” Al Yankovic with frizzy afro and moustache in this laboriously unfunny and pointless spoof biopic, co-written and produced by Yankovic himself.
Prime Video Drops ‘Mammals’ Trailer Starring James Corden
James Corden is starring in Prime Video’s new dark comedy titled Mammals and the streamer just dropped the trailer which you can view above. All six episodes of the show will be made available in over 240 countries starting November 11. Mammals follows the story of Jamie (Corden), a chef whose world implodes when he discovers shocking secrets about his pregnant wife, Amandine (Melia Kreiling). Jamie finds himself hunting for answers with the help of his brother-in-law Jeff (Colin Morgan). Through this hunt, the cracks in Jeff’s marriage to Jamie’s sister Lue (Sally Hawkins) also widen. The series was written by two-time...
‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ Trailer Puts Daniel Craig on New Murder Case
Netflix is peeling back the mystery on Glass Onion in the new trailer for the Knives Out sequel. Rian Johnson writes and directs, while Daniel Craig returns as starring detective Benoit Blanc. Series newcomers include an all-star cast of Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson and Dave Bautista. More from The Hollywood ReporterCinema Owners Blindsided by Ted Sarandos Comments Diminishing Netflix's Theatrical AmbitionsIn a U.K. First, Netflix Teams With Vue, Cineworld to Bring 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' to CinemasEvents of the Week: New York Film Festival, 'Shantaram' and More “I’ve invited...
Showbiz411
HBO Cancels “Westworld” Because No One Was Watching it or Understood It Anymore
The era of “Westworld” on HBO is over. The cabler has shut down the show — loosely based on the famous movie — after four seasons. Why? Because no one watched it. From Season 3 to Season 4 they lost about 65% of their audience. They were down to an average of 350,000 viewers per episode.
‘The Music Man’ With Hugh Jackman Extends Broadway Run
Hugh Jackman isn’t leaving River City just yet. “The Music Man” is extending its Broadway run and will now play its “positively final performance” on Jan. 15, 2023. The hit musical was set to end its run on Jan. 1, but producers prolonged its final curtain call due to popular demand. The revival, which stars Jackman as Professor Harold Hill and two-time Tony Award winner Sutton Foster as Marian Paroo, will have played 374 regular and 46 preview performances by the time it takes its final bow. After several COVID-related delays, “The Music Man” began preview performances in 2021 and officially opened in early...
Vertical Entertainment Acquires Shailene Woodley Thriller ‘Misanthrope’ Marking ‘Wild Tales’ Helmer Damián Szifron’s First English-Language Feature
EXCLUSIVE: Vertical Entertainment has picked up U.S. rights to Misanthrope, a psychological thriller marking the first English-feature from BAFTA-winning Argentinian director Damián Szifron (Wild Tales). The indie distributor has slated the film starring Emmy nominee Shailene Woodley (Big Little Lies), Emmy winner Ben Mendelsohn (The Outsider) and Emmy nominee Jovan Adepo (Babylon) for release exclusively in theaters nationwide in the first half of 2023. The film written by Szifron and Jonathan Wakeham picks up in Baltimore on New Year’s Eve, as a talented but troubled police officer (Woodley) is recruited by the FBI’s chief investigator (Mendelsohn) to help profile and track...
ABC News
Watch new trailer for holiday comedy 'Spirited,' starring Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds
The official trailer has arrived for the upcoming holiday musical comedy "Spirited," starring Will Ferrell, Ryan Reynolds and Octavia Spencer. The film is a retelling of "A Christmas Carol," the Charles Dickens Christmas classic -- but with a slight twist: It's told from the ghosts' perspective, with Ferrell playing the Ghost of Christmas Present.
‘George & Tammy’ Starring Jessica Chastain and Michael Shannon Gets Release Date, Watch First Trailer
The highly-anticipated limited series, Georgy & Tammy, starring Jessica Chastain and Michael Shannon, has landed a home on the Showtime network with the first episode airing on December 4, 2022. The six-part series follows the relationship of the country music power couple, Tammy Wynette and George Jones, as they create...
EW.com
See photos from inside the real Watcher house that inspired Naomi Watts' horrifying TV show
Take a tour of the New Jersey home that once hosted a tormented family who received threatening letters from an unknown stalker before Netflix adapted their story into a series. A house is not a (horrifying) home until a mysterious stalker sends your family endless, threatening letters. As loosely outlined...
