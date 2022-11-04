ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch Vikings QB Kirk Cousins ‘Dance’ After Another Vikings Win

It was super exciting to watch the Vikings beat the Washington Commanders in Sunday's game. Kirk Cousins has got to be thrilled with yesterday's win against the Commanders. It was a close game, as per usual the Vikings this year, getting that last touchdown in the 4th quarter, with only 12 seconds left on the clock for the Commanders to try to come back and take the game. It didn't happen.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Reeling Packers Lose Star Pass Rusher Gary for Season

Injuries early and often was the theme of the Packers latest rough loss to the Detroit Lions on the road. While fans wait for the final diagnosis on many of the Packers injuries from Sunday, one player's injury is confirmed to be very serious. Rashan Gary, who was in the...
GREEN BAY, WI
Indianapolis Colts Part Ways with Reich Amid 3-5-1 Start

There are a lot of teams that haven't met expectations thus far in the NFL season. One of which has already decided to part ways with their Head Coach. The Indianapolis Colts, owners of a 3-5-1 record which includes a 3 game losing skid, have parted ways with longtime Head Coach Frank Reich per Adam Schefter.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
