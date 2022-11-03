Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
buzzfeednews.com
The Black Jewish Entertainment Alliance Has Warned That Ye’s Antisemitic Tweets Are A Threat To Black And Jewish Relations
Black and Jewish communities are condemning Kanye West’s recent antisemitic tweets, accusing the rapper of pushing dangerous narratives about Black Jews. In a now-removed antisemitic tweet, the "Jesus Walks" performer, known legally as Ye, wrote that he planned to go “death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE.”. In a...
FBI identifies source of New Jersey synagogues threat who 'no longer poses a danger to the community'
An individual has been identified and interviewed in connection with a broad threat to synagogues in New Jersey, according to law enforcement sources, and the FBI in Newark tweeted on Friday that the source of the threat "no longer poses a danger to the community."
America has an antisemitism problem and victims cannot be left to fight it alone, rabbi says
The United States seems awash in antisemitism, and it isn't just the usual suspects like the White supremacists and the avowed hatemongers. Now it's spouting forth from its superstar musicians and athletes, as well as its politicians, and it appears to be trickling down.
FBI warns of 'broad threat' to synagogues in New Jersey amid growing antisemitism in US
The FBI released a news alert about the threat on Thursday afternoon and said it was under investigation.
FBI identifies suspect accused of threatening New Jersey synagogues
The FBI says it has identified a suspect who allegedly threatened synagogues in New Jersey and that they no longer pose a threat to the public.The agency’s Newark office said on Thursday it had received credible information of a “broad threat” to New Jersey synagogues and urged Jewish leaders to take appropriate security precautions.In a statement posted to Twitter on Friday, the FBI’s Newark office said there was no ongoing danger to the community. It did not specify if any arrests had been made or charges laid.“Upon receipt of threat information against an unspecified New Jersey area synagogue, the FBI notified...
White Supremacist Group Hangs Antisemitic, Pro-Kanye Banner Over L.A. Highway
Gathering above a busy Los Angeles freeway on Saturday, members of a white supremacist hate group displayed banners in support of Kanye West and his recent antisemitic rhetoric. The banners hung above Interstate 405 read: “Kanye is right about the Jews” and “Honk if you know,” as well as references to several biblical verses, including one regarding “the synagogue of Satan.” The ralliers—photographed raising their arms in a Nazi salute—were identified as affiliates of the “Goyim Defense League,” a loosely organized antisemitic network, according to the Anti-Defamation League. Also present was the Goyim Defense League’s leader, Jon Minadeo, according to...
American Woman Sarah Krivanek Will Be Released from Russian Penal Colony in 10 Days: 'She's a True Fighter'
Krivanek feared for her life in Russian imprisonment. Now, days ahead of her scheduled release, conditions appear to be improving One week ago, Sarah Krivanek, an American woman who was sentenced to one year and three months in a Russian penal colony for a domestic abuse incident with a Russian man in Moscow, was facing prison "conflicts" that left her feeling she would not survive until her release date on Nov. 7. Krivanek, from Fresno, California, is one of two known American women imprisoned in Russia. The other...
The head of the ADL slams Trump's comments as 'disgusting' after the former president said American Jews 'have to get their act together'
Trump on Sunday wrote that US Jews "have to get their act together" on matters relating to Israel. Jewish organizations and key figures such as the ADL and AJC blasted Trump's remarks that same day. "Support for the Jewish state never gives one license to lecture American Jews," the AJC...
FBI says it received 'credible information' on 'broad threat' to New Jersey synagogues
The FBI's Newark office announced on Thursday it has received "credible information of a broad threat to synagogues" in New Jersey. "We ask at this time that you take all security precautions to protect your community and facility," the office tweeted. "We will share more information as soon as we can. Stay alert. In case of emergency call police." In follow-up tweets, the office said it is "taking a proactive measure with this warning while investigative processes are carried out. The FBI takes all threats seriously and we are working with our law enforcement partners actively investigating this threat. We are...
The Jewish Press
Black Lives Matter Is Driving Anti-Semitism
There is a lot of commentary floating in mainstream and social media about Kanye West’s repeated anti-Semitic comments, and whether he represents much of Black America, right-wing America or the Black entertainment industry. Authors pull an example here and there to make generalizations but no one has done a deeper dive into the matter.
AOL Corp
Trump, Mastriano's wife criticize Jews for not loving Israel enough
Prominent Republicans, including former President Donald Trump and the wife of Pennsylvania GOP gubernatorial nominee Doug Mastriano, have recently engaged in an unusual form of antisemitism: attacking American Jews for being insufficiently loyal to Israel. The most recent instance was last Saturday, when an Israeli reporter asked Mastriano, a Pennsylvania...
ABC13 Houston
Peruvian Indigenous group releases 248 tourists held hostage, including 10 Americans
A hostage situation appears to be over after a group of 248 tourists were held hostage in Peru, and are now being released. Among those being held hostage were children and 10 Americans, the U.S. Department of State confirmed to ABC News. Officials had cautioned that circumstances on the ground are fluid.
MSNBC
The dangerous rising tide of anti-Semitism
Senior Vice President for National Affairs for the Anti-Defamation League George Selim and former FBI counterintelligence agent Peter Strzok react to the alarming trend of anti-Semitism being normalized in American politics and how its become a facet in the rise in political violenceNov. 4, 2022.
ABC13 Houston
Trump ally Tom Barrack found not guilty on foreign lobbying charges
Tom Barrack, a longtime ally of former President Donald Trump and his one-time inaugural committee chairman, was found not guilty on Friday of illegal foreign lobbying charges, a defeat for federal prosecutors in Brooklyn who accused the billionaire businessman of improperly acting as a foreign agent on behalf of the United Arab Emirates.
ABC13 Houston
Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes testifies in Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy trial
Stewart Rhodes, leader of the militia group known as the Oath Keepers, took the witness stand Friday to testify in the Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy trial of himself and four other militia members. Responding to questions from his defense attorney, Rhodes cast the Oath Keepers as a civic service organization...
ABC13 Houston
Shoplifter, security guard dead after exchanging gunfire at grocery store: Police
An alleged shoplifter and a grocery store security guard are both dead after exchanging gunfire in the store's lobby Friday morning, according to police. A woman was allegedly trying to steal from a Giant grocery store in Oxon Hill, Maryland, when she was confronted by a male security guard, Prince George's County Police Major Zachary O'Lare said at a news conference.
Florida Mayor Slams 'Daily' Antisemitic Attacks, Promises 'Zero Tolerance'
Gabriel Groisman called on the Jewish community on Sunday to respond with "strength" to rising antisemitism.
Brazilian authorities will investigate after video shows crowd doing apparent Nazi salute
Brazilian authorities say they are investigating video of a rally in the Brazilian city of Sao Miguel do Oeste, in which people are seen performing a "Nazi salute."
The Jewish Press
Bedouin Criminals Declare War on Tik Tok against Israeli Crime Lord
Senior Bedouin criminals warned the heads of Jewish crime families in Israel and their soldiers not to help or cooperate with the head of the crime family from Rehovot, Amos Lavi, News12 reported Monday morning. The warning, posted on Tik Tok, follows the murder of Jewish criminal Benny Shlomo and...
The Jewish Press
Congressman Urges Berkeley to Cut Off Cash to “Jewish Free Zones” Groups
This time a Democrat has stepped forward on UC Berkeley’s Jewish Free Zones. He’s also pretty much the only pro-Israel Jewish Democrat left in Congress. “This unacceptable decision comes at a time where antisemitic speech and incidents are on the rise in California and across the country – with antisemitic incidents in 2021 hitting the highest amount ever recorded in the United States. California ranked the third highest in number of antisemitic incidents last year, which of course includes the shocking incident in Spring of 2021 where several people waving Palestinian flags beat diners in a Los Angeles sushi restaurant while chanting “death to Jews” and “Free Palestine.” There have also notably been a flurry of antisemitic incidents across Los Angeles just this week and in Berkeley over the summer,” Rep. Brad Sherman’s statement reads.
Comments / 0