buzzfeednews.com
The Black Jewish Entertainment Alliance Has Warned That Ye’s Antisemitic Tweets Are A Threat To Black And Jewish Relations
Black and Jewish communities are condemning Kanye West’s recent antisemitic tweets, accusing the rapper of pushing dangerous narratives about Black Jews. In a now-removed antisemitic tweet, the "Jesus Walks" performer, known legally as Ye, wrote that he planned to go “death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE.”. In a...
FBI identifies source of New Jersey synagogues threat who 'no longer poses a danger to the community'
An individual has been identified and interviewed in connection with a broad threat to synagogues in New Jersey, according to law enforcement sources, and the FBI in Newark tweeted on Friday that the source of the threat "no longer poses a danger to the community."
America has an antisemitism problem and victims cannot be left to fight it alone, rabbi says
The United States seems awash in antisemitism, and it isn't just the usual suspects like the White supremacists and the avowed hatemongers. Now it's spouting forth from its superstar musicians and athletes, as well as its politicians, and it appears to be trickling down.
FBI warns of 'broad threat' to synagogues in New Jersey amid growing antisemitism in US
The FBI released a news alert about the threat on Thursday afternoon and said it was under investigation.
FBI says it received 'credible information' on 'broad threat' to New Jersey synagogues
The FBI's Newark office announced on Thursday it has received "credible information of a broad threat to synagogues" in New Jersey. "We ask at this time that you take all security precautions to protect your community and facility," the office tweeted. "We will share more information as soon as we can. Stay alert. In case of emergency call police." In follow-up tweets, the office said it is "taking a proactive measure with this warning while investigative processes are carried out. The FBI takes all threats seriously and we are working with our law enforcement partners actively investigating this threat. We are...
MSNBC
Trump's antisemitism has nothing to do with people being Jewish. That doesn't make it less dangerous.
It’s been quite a news cycle for headline-inducing antisemitic macro-aggressions. The fallout from Kanye West’s tweet about going “death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE” and his claims Adidas would not take action even if he “said antisemitic s---” (wrong, as we found out Tuesday) continues apace. A white supremacist group in Los Angeles unfurled a “Kanye is right about the Jews” banner on the 405 and performed Nazi salutes for motorists. Jenna Ellis, a former Trump lawyer and current adviser to Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano, referred to Democrat Josh Shapiro as “at best a secular Jew.” A white nationalist raged about urinating on the Talmud, and on and on it went.
American Woman Sarah Krivanek Will Be Released from Russian Penal Colony in 10 Days: 'She's a True Fighter'
Krivanek feared for her life in Russian imprisonment. Now, days ahead of her scheduled release, conditions appear to be improving One week ago, Sarah Krivanek, an American woman who was sentenced to one year and three months in a Russian penal colony for a domestic abuse incident with a Russian man in Moscow, was facing prison "conflicts" that left her feeling she would not survive until her release date on Nov. 7. Krivanek, from Fresno, California, is one of two known American women imprisoned in Russia. The other...
The head of the ADL slams Trump's comments as 'disgusting' after the former president said American Jews 'have to get their act together'
Trump on Sunday wrote that US Jews "have to get their act together" on matters relating to Israel. Jewish organizations and key figures such as the ADL and AJC blasted Trump's remarks that same day. "Support for the Jewish state never gives one license to lecture American Jews," the AJC...
The Jewish Press
Black Lives Matter Is Driving Anti-Semitism
There is a lot of commentary floating in mainstream and social media about Kanye West’s repeated anti-Semitic comments, and whether he represents much of Black America, right-wing America or the Black entertainment industry. Authors pull an example here and there to make generalizations but no one has done a deeper dive into the matter.
AOL Corp
Trump, Mastriano's wife criticize Jews for not loving Israel enough
Prominent Republicans, including former President Donald Trump and the wife of Pennsylvania GOP gubernatorial nominee Doug Mastriano, have recently engaged in an unusual form of antisemitism: attacking American Jews for being insufficiently loyal to Israel. The most recent instance was last Saturday, when an Israeli reporter asked Mastriano, a Pennsylvania...
FBI identifies suspect accused of threatening New Jersey synagogues
The FBI says it has identified a suspect who allegedly threatened synagogues in New Jersey and that they no longer pose a threat to the public.The agency’s Newark office said on Thursday it had received credible information of a “broad threat” to New Jersey synagogues and urged Jewish leaders to take appropriate security precautions.In a statement posted to Twitter on Friday, the FBI’s Newark office said there was no ongoing danger to the community. It did not specify if any arrests had been made or charges laid.“Upon receipt of threat information against an unspecified New Jersey area synagogue, the FBI notified...
Jewish centers in L.A. remain on alert after individual identified in threats to New Jersey synagogues
Synagogues and Jewish centers in Los Angeles remain on alert after a series of antisemitic incidents.
Antisemitic threats spotlight America’s issue with hate
NEW YORK — When the FBI alerted New Jersey synagogues to a "broad threat" against their houses of worship, Jewish community centers and synagogues across the country heeded the warning. On the other side of the nation, Los Angeles areas worked with law enforcement to send extra patrols to...
The Jewish Press
Bedouin Criminals Declare War on Tik Tok against Israeli Crime Lord
Senior Bedouin criminals warned the heads of Jewish crime families in Israel and their soldiers not to help or cooperate with the head of the crime family from Rehovot, Amos Lavi, News12 reported Monday morning. The warning, posted on Tik Tok, follows the murder of Jewish criminal Benny Shlomo and...
