The Week

FBI says it received 'credible information' on 'broad threat' to New Jersey synagogues

The FBI's Newark office announced on Thursday it has received "credible information of a broad threat to synagogues" in New Jersey. "We ask at this time that you take all security precautions to protect your community and facility," the office tweeted. "We will share more information as soon as we can. Stay alert. In case of emergency call police." In follow-up tweets, the office said it is "taking a proactive measure with this warning while investigative processes are carried out. The FBI takes all threats seriously and we are working with our law enforcement partners actively investigating this threat. We are...
CALIFORNIA STATE
MSNBC

Trump's antisemitism has nothing to do with people being Jewish. That doesn't make it less dangerous.

It’s been quite a news cycle for headline-inducing antisemitic macro-aggressions. The fallout from Kanye West’s tweet about going “death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE” and his claims Adidas would not take action even if he “said antisemitic s---” (wrong, as we found out Tuesday) continues apace. A white supremacist group in Los Angeles unfurled a “Kanye is right about the Jews” banner on the 405 and performed Nazi salutes for motorists. Jenna Ellis, a former Trump lawyer and current adviser to Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano, referred to Democrat Josh Shapiro as “at best a secular Jew.” A white nationalist raged about urinating on the Talmud, and on and on it went.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
People

American Woman Sarah Krivanek Will Be Released from Russian Penal Colony in 10 Days: 'She's a True Fighter'

Krivanek feared for her life in Russian imprisonment. Now, days ahead of her scheduled release, conditions appear to be improving One week ago, Sarah Krivanek, an American woman who was sentenced to one year and three months in a Russian penal colony for a domestic abuse incident with a Russian man in Moscow, was facing prison "conflicts" that left her feeling she would not survive until her release date on Nov. 7.  Krivanek, from Fresno, California, is one of two known American women imprisoned in Russia. The other...
FRESNO, CA
The Jewish Press

Black Lives Matter Is Driving Anti-Semitism

There is a lot of commentary floating in mainstream and social media about Kanye West’s repeated anti-Semitic comments, and whether he represents much of Black America, right-wing America or the Black entertainment industry. Authors pull an example here and there to make generalizations but no one has done a deeper dive into the matter.
AOL Corp

Trump, Mastriano's wife criticize Jews for not loving Israel enough

Prominent Republicans, including former President Donald Trump and the wife of Pennsylvania GOP gubernatorial nominee Doug Mastriano, have recently engaged in an unusual form of antisemitism: attacking American Jews for being insufficiently loyal to Israel. The most recent instance was last Saturday, when an Israeli reporter asked Mastriano, a Pennsylvania...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

FBI identifies suspect accused of threatening New Jersey synagogues

The FBI says it has identified a suspect who allegedly threatened synagogues in New Jersey and that they no longer pose a threat to the public.The agency’s Newark office said on Thursday it had received credible information of a “broad threat” to New Jersey synagogues and urged Jewish leaders to take appropriate security precautions.In a statement posted to Twitter on Friday, the FBI’s Newark office said there was no ongoing danger to the community. It did not specify if any arrests had been made or charges laid.“Upon receipt of threat information against an unspecified New Jersey area synagogue, the FBI notified...
NEW JERSEY STATE
The Jewish Press

Bedouin Criminals Declare War on Tik Tok against Israeli Crime Lord

Senior Bedouin criminals warned the heads of Jewish crime families in Israel and their soldiers not to help or cooperate with the head of the crime family from Rehovot, Amos Lavi, News12 reported Monday morning. The warning, posted on Tik Tok, follows the murder of Jewish criminal Benny Shlomo and...

