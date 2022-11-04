Read full article on original website
Related
Pete Buttigieg blasted for 'infuriating' lie about Biden rescuing the economy
Stephen Moore joined 'The Faulkner Focus' Monday to weigh in on Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg defending the Biden economic policies.
msn.com
White House forced to clean up Biden's comments AGAIN after he said 'we're going to free Iran'
The White House on Friday was forced to clean up President Joe Biden's comments after he appeared to say he was ready to intervene to help the country's protest movement. At a campaign event in San Diego, California, a day earlier, Biden said: 'Don’t worry, we’re going to free Iran. They're going to free themselves pretty soon.'
How the White House is bracing for potential charges against Hunter Biden
If Hunter Biden is indicted, "the best thing politically" for his father would be for Hunter to plead guilty, one communications expert told Insider.
Biden faces years of acrimony if Democrats get a midterm election drubbing
CNN — Joe Biden’s midterm pitch is increasingly stark and alarmist as he grapples for momentum in an election seemingly slipping away from Democrats that could land him with a Congress inflicting two years of misery on his White House. The President was on the road Thursday –...
straightarrownews.com
Biden is the most engaged president of the last 13 years
Is President Joe Biden a great president or an utter failure? With less than a week before the midterm elections, a CNN poll has his approval rating among likely voters at 42%. A Reuters/Ipsos poll found only 40% of Americans approve of Biden’s job performance. But while his poll numbers are low and Democrats are now predicted to lose their House majority, Straight Arrow News contributor Peter Zeihan argues Biden’s record and performance as president are more complex. While he doesn’t necessarily agree with Biden’s economic policies, Zeihan believes Biden’s wisdom, government experience and degree of humility help make him the most engaged president of the last 13 years.
Midterm polls – live: Dr Oz gains two-point lead as Biden, Obama and Bernie Sanders head to Pennsylvania
A new poll in Pennsylvania has put Dr Mehmet Oz, the Republicans’ Senate nominee, two points ahead of his Democratic rival, John Fetterman. The survey from Emerson College Polling pegged the celebrity physician at 48 per cent to Mr Fetterman’s 46; crucially, the data was gathered after the two men’s recent debate, which saw Mr Fetterman sometimes struggling to speak.In a sign of how seriously Democrats are taking the prospect of an Oz victory, both Joe Biden and Barack Obama will be campaigning in Pennsylvania in the coming days, with the two running mates appearing together at a rally...
Cruz refuses to acknowledge Biden was elected president
Nearly two years after former President Donald Trump’s supporters attacked the U.S. Capitol and delayed certification of the 2020 election, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz still won’t say President Joe Biden was legitimately elected. During a confrontational appearance Monday on “The View,” the Texas Republican was grilled about his...
Jen Psaki dodges question when Hunter Biden story is brought up on MSNBC
During a Sunday appearance on NBC News, former Biden administration press secretary Jen Psaki appeared to brush off a question about the federal investigation into the president’s son Hunter Biden.Meet the Press host Kristen Welker discussed news earlier this month that federal agents believe they have enough evidence to potentially bring charges for tax issues and a false statement related to a gun purchase against Hunter Biden, asking Ms Psaki, now an MSNBC analyst, “How large is this looming over the president and Democrats broadly?”The former Biden administration official barely acknowledged the potential charges in her response.“It was a...
Biden Loses Temper With Zelenskyy
President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy have been speaking by phone routinely at this point. However, one very specific phone call between the two leaders back in June played out significantly differently from previous ones.
Biden shouts, whispers while touting infrastructure bill: 'The future is about the future'
President Biden whispered, shouted and touted his optimism for the future of America, its infrastructure and workforce plan to make more jobs available.
Former Acting AG Whitaker says Hunter Biden was targeted in 'Chinese intelligence mission'
Former acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker said the latest evidence being provided to the U.S. attorney is "very damaging" to President Biden.
'We the Democrats' are 'the ones that are fiscally responsible,' Biden says
President Joe Biden said his party is the most fiscally responsible in remarks Monday to Democratic staff and volunteers ahead of the midterm elections.
Who Has Spent More Time Away From The White House: Donald Trump Or Joe Biden?
Much is always made of how many days away from the White House a president spends. From George W. Bush to Barack Obama and Donald Trump, the media tends to balk when a commander in chief is not in Washington. That said, does a president ever really go on vacation? Probably not. Still, when a president steps out of the Oval Office for so-called time away, he has been scrutinized.
Biden predicts Democrat midterms win, says economy improving
CARLSBAD, Calif., Nov 4 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden, battling to show restive voters he has boosted the economy, touted his economic policies on Friday and said he is planning a talk with oil companies, as he predicted Democrats will prevail in Tuesday's midterm elections despite polls showing Republican gains.
Biden, Obama, Trump make final midterm push in Pennsylvania
PENNSYLVANIA — Swing-state Pennsylvania is the stage for a clash of presidents on Saturday as each party’s biggest stars work to energize voters just days before voting concludes in pivotal midterm elections. Former President Barack Obama will open the day at a Pittsburgh rally with Democratic Senate hopeful...
NASDAQ
Biden vows to 'free Iran' in West Coast campaign speech
OCEANSIDE, Calif., Nov 3 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday vowed to "free" Iran, and said that demonstrators working against the country's government would soon succeed in freeing themselves. "Don't worry, we're gonna free Iran. They’re gonna free themselves pretty soon," Biden said during a wide-ranging campaign speech...
Musk promises to investigate Twitter suspension of far-right Brazilian figures
Elon Musk has promised to investigate why several far-right personalities in Brazil were removed from Twitter after some high-profile names, including the grandson of a former military dictator, complained they were being denied free speech. Twitter Brasil suspended profiles of three rightwing politicians recently elected to congress: Carla Zambelli, Gustavo...
A new apprenticeship requirement could slow federally funded energy projects
Billions of dollars are at stake over a little known provision in President Biden’s signature climate legislation. The bill made headlines for providing more than $369 billion in investments, loans and tax credits to boost new decarbonizing and clean energy technologies. But making progress on these energy projects rests on a crucial but little-discussed provision — the speed at which the federal government can approve new apprenticeships.
TikTok hires former Biden campaign press secretary, Pentagon spokesman for top gig at Chinese-owned video app
The Chinese-owned video-sharing app TikTok recently hired Jamal Brown, who worked at the Pentagon, as President Biden's former campaign press secretary and for the Obama White House.
Washington Post gives Biden a 'bottomless Pinocchio' in fact-check of several misleading claims
The Washington Post's Fact Checker gave President Biden a "bottomless Pinocchio" on Monday for claiming he traveled 17,000 miles with Xi Jinping on Nov. 3.
Comments / 0