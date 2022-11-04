Read full article on original website
Adidas Shares Jump After Group Confirms Talks with Possible Rørsted Successor
Puma CEO Gulden set to become new Adidas head -source
BERLIN (Reuters) -Puma Chief Executive Bjorn Gulden is leaving the German sportswear maker at the end of the year to take the helm at rival Adidas, according to an industry source. Puma announced on Friday that it had appointed Chief Commercial Officer Arne Freundt as the new CEO from Jan....
Safilo Group’s Proprietary, Licensed Brands Boost Q3 Performance
MILAN — The sales of sunglasses continued to boost growth in Europe and in emerging markets thanks to a buoyant summer season, and a solid prescription frames business in all of Safilo Group’s key markets boosted the Italian eyewear’s performance in the third quarter, improving top-line and profit margins, despite the macro headwinds.
