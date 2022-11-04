Twitter has started a large wave of staff lay-offs as the social media firm continues its major restructuring under its new owner, Elon Musk.The billionaire has been in control of the company for a week and has continued to promise vast changes to how the company is run and how the platform itself operates for users.Here is a closer look at what is going on at Twitter.– What’s the latest?The company began large-scale staff cuts on Friday, with reports suggesting as much as half of the firm’s global workforce could be in line to be dismissed as part of cost-cutting...

3 DAYS AGO