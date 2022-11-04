ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

Road & Track

Jimmie Johnson Officially Joins Petty GMS, Returns to NASCAR

Two years after retiring from full-time NASCAR competition and just months after retiring from full-time racing competition in general, seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson is back in stock car racing. Johnson, as reported earlier this week, will join Petty GMS as both a part-owner and part-time driver. Johnson's...
Autoweek.com

Coy Gibbs, Father of NASCAR Xfinity Series Champ Ty Gibbs, Dies at 49

Joe Gibbs Racing made this announcement on Sunday morning at Phoenix Raceway in Arizona: “It is with great sorrow that Joe Gibbs Racing confirms that (team co-owner) Coy Gibbs went to be with the Lord in his sleep Saturday night. The family appreciates all the thoughts and prayers and asks for privacy at this time.”
PHOENIX, AZ

