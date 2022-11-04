Read full article on original website
Why Is Steve Letarte Missing From the NASCAR Championship 4 on NBC?
An appendectomy is keeping NBC's Steve Letarte off the air for the NASCAR Cup Series Championship 4. The post Why Is Steve Letarte Missing From the NASCAR Championship 4 on NBC? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Rick Hendrick shares his thoughts on Jimmie Johnson’s return to Cup Series
Rick Hendrick shared his thoughts on Friday about Jimmie Johnson’s return to NASCAR’s Cup Series. Johnson announced on Friday that he is returning to the Cup Series as a part-owner and part-time driver for Petty GMS. The team switch is a big change for Johnson, who drove the...
NASCAR Mailbag: Should Hendrick Motorsports Let Petty GMS Have the ‘48’ for Jimmie Johnson?
Jimmie Johnson and the No. 48 Chevy are synonymous, but that doesn't mean he'll drive with his old number next season. The post NASCAR Mailbag: Should Hendrick Motorsports Let Petty GMS Have the ‘48’ for Jimmie Johnson? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Road & Track
Jimmie Johnson Officially Joins Petty GMS, Returns to NASCAR
Two years after retiring from full-time NASCAR competition and just months after retiring from full-time racing competition in general, seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson is back in stock car racing. Johnson, as reported earlier this week, will join Petty GMS as both a part-owner and part-time driver. Johnson's...
Stewart-Haas Racing: NASCAR Cup Series Season Finale at Phoenix
Champion: Joey Logano of Team Penske (Ford) Race Winner: Joey Logano of Team Penske (Ford) Stage 1 Winner: Joey Logano of Team Penske (Ford) Stage 2 Winner: Ryan Blaney of Team Penske (Ford) SHR Race Finish:. ● Chase Briscoe (Started 3rd, Finished 4th / Running, completed 312 of 312 laps)
Cole Custer Essentially Laughed in NASCAR’s Face With His Actions at Martinsville
Cole Custer clearly didn't care about getting another fine from NASCAR with his actions at Martinsville. The post Cole Custer Essentially Laughed in NASCAR’s Face With His Actions at Martinsville appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Kyle Busch Motorsports finds a home for NASCAR trucks, forges alliance with Rev Racing
After having to leave Joe Gibbs Racing and signing with Richard Childress Racing, Kyle Busch has found a home for his trucks “passion.”
Autoweek.com
Coy Gibbs, Father of NASCAR Xfinity Series Champ Ty Gibbs, Dies at 49
Joe Gibbs Racing made this announcement on Sunday morning at Phoenix Raceway in Arizona: “It is with great sorrow that Joe Gibbs Racing confirms that (team co-owner) Coy Gibbs went to be with the Lord in his sleep Saturday night. The family appreciates all the thoughts and prayers and asks for privacy at this time.”
What NASCAR's Championship 4 drivers said they would change about the playoffs
PHOENIX — After 35 races, the NASCAR Cup Series season builds toward No. 36, the season finale at Phoenix Raceway where, after the 10-race playoffs, the latest champion is crowned. But a couple of the 2022 Championship 4 drivers would like to see championship weekend bounce to different tracks...
2022 NASCAR Schedule: NASCAR Cup Series
Here's a quick guide to the 2022 NASCAR TV schedule for the Cup Series, updated weekly with winners. Also, we have a printable schedule.
A champion again! Joey Logano outlasts Ross Chastain to win NASCAR Cup Series title
The driver of the No. 22 car sat on the pole, dominated Stage 1 and never trailed any Championship 4 driver at Phoenix Raceway on his way to a second NASCAR Cup Series championship.
Joey Logano captures second NASCAR Cup title with season-finale victory at Phoenix
Joey Logano started on the pole and finished in Victory Lane, wrapping up his second NASCAR Cup Series championship on Sunday by holding off the rest of the field.
NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway: How, When to Watch
It is hard to believe the season is almost over. The NASCAR Cup Series Championship race at Phoenix Raceway is days away. With four drivers vying for the championship, and a fifth driver competing for the owner’s title, this is going to be a very interesting race. The Cup...
