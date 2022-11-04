ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

WYFF4.com

Crews work to battle 30-acre wildfire at popular TN national park

— Fire crews are working to put out a 30-acre wildfire in the western end of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, park officials said. According to park officials, a call came in at about 11:37 a.m., that an approximately five-acre wildfire was burning along the western boundary of the park along Highway 129.
'Heard a big bang': California man wonders if meteorite destroyed his house

Northern California officials are looking into if a bright ball of light seen in the sky Friday night is a meteorite that landed on and destroyed a home. Witnesses came from all over the region following the path of the bright ball in the sky to see where it landed and that path might have led to Dustin Procita's home. He was inside the house with his two dogs when he said something hit his home and started a fire.
PENN VALLEY, CA
Early voting in SC brings high voter turnout

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Early voting in South Carolina and North Carolina for the midterm election ends Saturday. The last day of early voting in South Carolina is Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. In North Carolina, early voting ends Saturday at 3 p.m. You can find information about...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC

