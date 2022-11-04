Read full article on original website
Subtropical Nichole to bring rain to parts of South Carolina, Georgia this week
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Subtropical Nicole is strengthening in the Atlantic and will likely impact South Carolina and Georgia by the end of the week. But first, we could see record-breaking highs near 80 for Monday. (Watch Parella's full forecast above) Cooler temperatures and mostly sunny skies return Tuesday. On...
Crews work to battle 30-acre wildfire at popular TN national park
— Fire crews are working to put out a 30-acre wildfire in the western end of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, park officials said. According to park officials, a call came in at about 11:37 a.m., that an approximately five-acre wildfire was burning along the western boundary of the park along Highway 129.
'Heard a big bang': California man wonders if meteorite destroyed his house
Northern California officials are looking into if a bright ball of light seen in the sky Friday night is a meteorite that landed on and destroyed a home. Witnesses came from all over the region following the path of the bright ball in the sky to see where it landed and that path might have led to Dustin Procita's home. He was inside the house with his two dogs when he said something hit his home and started a fire.
Early voting in SC brings high voter turnout
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Early voting in South Carolina and North Carolina for the midterm election ends Saturday. The last day of early voting in South Carolina is Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. In North Carolina, early voting ends Saturday at 3 p.m. You can find information about...
FBI identifies source of New Jersey synagogues threat, 'no longer poses a danger to the community'
An individual has been identified and interviewed in connection with a broad threat to synagogues in New Jersey, according to law enforcement sources, and the FBI in Newark tweeted on Friday that the source of the threat "no longer poses a danger to the community." The person told authorities he...
