Michigan State

Craving FroYo? These 4 Kalamazoo Area Spots Can Help

Do you ever wake up craving something very specific for no reason?. This morning I woke up wanting frozen yogurt of all things. And, honestly, it's been a minute since I've had it (more like a few years) so, I had no idea where to go. But, as it turns...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Love Snow? Check Out Snowfall Rankings of Michigan Cities

It's been a very warm fall, as of writing this on November 4, 2022 it is currently sunny and 68 degrees. Fall temps have been balmy and it's been nice to enjoy the warmer temperatures, however, Michigan winter is on its way. How much snow does Michigan typically get in...
MICHIGAN STATE
Christina Anthony Leaving Kalamazoo News Channel 3 WWMT

It seems like a rotating story for WWMT as of late with the moving of both Erica Mokay, who was a welcomed part of the community since moving here nearly six years ago in January 2017, and Anchor Kate Siefert. Siefert took a job for an Ohio TV station back...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Michigan’s Oldest Person in 2022 Lived in Bath During the 1927 School Bombing

In 2022, the oldest person in Michigan was Irene Dunham of Dewitt. At 114 years old, Irene was the fourth oldest person in Michigan, the third oldest in the United States, and the tenth oldest in the world. Born Irene Blanche Babcock on December 16, 1907 in Clinton County, Irene officially made all three listings before she quietly passed away on May 1, 2022.
MICHIGAN STATE
It is Illegal to Sleep in Your Car in These Midwest States

The laws for Michigan, Indiana, and Ohio are very different. Here's a list of where you legally can't sleep in your car in the Midwest. Someone recently asked the question on Reddit, "Where can I legally sleep in my car in Michigan?" That got me wondering about laws against sleeping in your car. What if I'm traveling from Michigan to Nebraska but am too cheap to get a hotel? Worse yet, what if I've fallen on hard times and have to live in my car? I did a deep dive to answer questions like that. I sourced SleepInsider to find the Midwest states where you can and can't legally sleep in your car.
INDIANA STATE
Lifelong Kalamazoo Area Resident Celebrates Turning 100

It's a hell of an accomplishment to say you've lived to see the world through 100 years, but that's what one lifelong Comstock resident can say, as on November 2nd Kenneth Dunlap celebrated the beginning of his 100th year on earth. As the Charter Township of Comstock shared, there was...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Follow the Yellow Brick Road to… Holland, Michigan?

There are times when Michigan feels like a foreign country to me. Culture is quite different from my home state of Kansas, the views are VERY different, and the people are equally as kind, but say funny things like "pop" instead of "soda," or "party stores" instead of "liquor stores."
HOLLAND, MI
Plan Ahead: West Michigan Fairs and Festivals in November

It is the time of year when the fairs and festivals shift to Christmas and Winter activities...from shopping to Christmas light displays. There are also events featuring food, wine, and weddings. Friday, November 11-Saturday, November 12, 2022 - Edgewood Church, 469 N. Hagadorn, East Lansing, MI. This year will be...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
7 West Michigan Nature Preserves You Can Visit Year-Round

Recently, it was reported that 31,000 acres of land had been preserved in the Keweenaw Peninsula. The section of land, at the tip of the Keweenaw Peninsula, was sold to the conservancy group the Nature Conservancy of Michigan. The land is being preserved for both the local wildlife and for all nature enthusiasts who want to visit. You can read more here.
KALAMAZOO, MI
This Michigan Town was Named Most Family-Friendly in the State

The north has a reputation for being friendly. Michiganders, especially. Complete strangers will go out of their way to see how your day is going, to wish you well, and the like. And not only are we friendly-friendly, but we're also family-friendly. Being family-friendly is a bit different than just...
MICHIGAN STATE
An Easy Guide to Exploring the Portage South/Central Greenway

With the recent beautiful and unseasonably warm weather we've been having, I decided to use my weekend to explore a nature preserve I had yet to visit: Eliason Nature Reserve. Eliason Nature Reserve, in Portage, is made up of 141 acres with a 1.6-mile paved trail running through it. A quick three-mile hike sounded like the perfect way to start my Saturday. But, as I was walking the trail, I discovered that Eliason Nature Reserve is actually connected to three other parks/preserves.
PORTAGE, MI
The High Cost of Rent In Michigan: The Struggle Is Real

News flash: everything is expensive. You see it at the pump. You feel it at the grocery store. If you find yourself in need of a place to live, well that is economically challenging too. Lansing is a college town, but still. We all seem to be paying student rates or higher. Michigan isn't the worst, but it still isn't cheap. You can see where the mitten ranks here.
MICHIGAN STATE
