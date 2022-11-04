DeAndre Hopkins on pace for big season despite 6-game suspension

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins did not get to play the first six games of this season due to a suspension for testing positive for a banned performance-enhancing substance. Missing six games means a significant drop in his production.

Through two games, he is on pace for some crazy numbers.

Through two games this season, Hopkins has 22 catches for 262 yards and a touchdown.

If he keeps up that crazy pace for nine more games, he would finish the season with 121 receptions, 1,441 yards and six touchdowns. The 121 catches would be a career-high and would set a new franchise record, a record he holds with 115 catches in 2020. He has had only two seasons with more receiving yards and he played in every game those years.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury has said on multiple occasions that he expected Hopkins to come back playing the best of his career.

Hopkins has something to prove.

This sort of production can only help the Cardinals get on track offensively.

If ends up breaking the franchise record in only 11 games, it will certainly have been a special season.

