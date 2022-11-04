ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DeAndre Hopkins on pace for big season despite 6-game suspension

By Jess Root
 3 days ago
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins did not get to play the first six games of this season due to a suspension for testing positive for a banned performance-enhancing substance. Missing six games means a significant drop in his production.

Through two games, he is on pace for some crazy numbers.

Through two games this season, Hopkins has 22 catches for 262 yards and a touchdown.

If he keeps up that crazy pace for nine more games, he would finish the season with 121 receptions, 1,441 yards and six touchdowns. The 121 catches would be a career-high and would set a new franchise record, a record he holds with 115 catches in 2020. He has had only two seasons with more receiving yards and he played in every game those years.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury has said on multiple occasions that he expected Hopkins to come back playing the best of his career.

Hopkins has something to prove.

This sort of production can only help the Cardinals get on track offensively.

If ends up breaking the franchise record in only 11 games, it will certainly have been a special season.

The Arizona Cardinals knew it was never going to be easy in the NFC West, but this season was probably seen as one of their better opportunities to compete in the normally stacked division. They navigated a dramatic offseason to reach a massive contract extension with Kyler Murray, and they knew DeAndre Hopkins would be back from his PED suspension at Week 7.
Bears report card: How we graded Chicago in their Week 9 loss

The Chicago Bears (3-6) fell short in a 35-32 shootout with the Miami Dolphins (6-3), where quarterback Justin Fields made NFL history with his performance. While the defense didn’t have an answer for the Dolphins’ high-powered passing attack (until the fourth quarter), the Bears offense took another step forward with an impressive outing. That was led by Fields’ 178 rushing yards, the most ever by a quarterback in the regular season, and it was actually fun (again!) watching this Chicago offense.
