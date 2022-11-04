ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

GA Lottery

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

ATLANTA (AP) _ These Georgia lotteries were drawn Friday:

Cash 3 Evening

1-3-5

(one, three, five)

Cash 3 Midday

2-7-1

(two, seven, one)

Cash 3 Night

2-3-7

(two, three, seven)

Cash 4 Evening

1-4-5-7

(one, four, five, seven)

Cash 4 Midday

4-2-9-8

(four, two, nine, eight)

Cash 4 Night

2-2-7-6

(two, two, seven, six)

Cash4Life

09-17-19-34-37, Cash Ball: 3

(nine, seventeen, nineteen, thirty-four, thirty-seven; Cash Ball: three)

Fantasy 5

13-32-33-39-40

(thirteen, thirty-two, thirty-three, thirty-nine, forty)

Estimated jackpot: $211,000

Georgia FIVE Evening

9-0-2-8-9

(nine, zero, two, eight, nine)

Georgia FIVE Midday

5-4-1-2-1

(five, four, one, two, one)

Mega Millions

02-20-47-55-59, Mega Ball: 19, Megaplier: 2

(two, twenty, forty-seven, fifty-five, fifty-nine; Mega Ball: nineteen; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $154,000,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 1,500,000,000

