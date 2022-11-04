GA Lottery
ATLANTA (AP) _ These Georgia lotteries were drawn Friday:
Cash 3 Evening
1-3-5
(one, three, five)
Cash 3 Midday
2-7-1
(two, seven, one)
Cash 3 Night
2-3-7
(two, three, seven)
Cash 4 Evening
1-4-5-7
(one, four, five, seven)
Cash 4 Midday
4-2-9-8
(four, two, nine, eight)
Cash 4 Night
2-2-7-6
(two, two, seven, six)
Cash4Life
09-17-19-34-37, Cash Ball: 3
(nine, seventeen, nineteen, thirty-four, thirty-seven; Cash Ball: three)
Fantasy 5
13-32-33-39-40
(thirteen, thirty-two, thirty-three, thirty-nine, forty)
Estimated jackpot: $211,000
Georgia FIVE Evening
9-0-2-8-9
(nine, zero, two, eight, nine)
Georgia FIVE Midday
5-4-1-2-1
(five, four, one, two, one)
Mega Millions
02-20-47-55-59, Mega Ball: 19, Megaplier: 2
(two, twenty, forty-seven, fifty-five, fifty-nine; Mega Ball: nineteen; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $154,000,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 1,500,000,000
