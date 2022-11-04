GA Lottery

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Subtropical Storm Nicole formed in the Atlantic Ocean on Monday, threatening to bring a prolonged period of hazardous weather to parts of the Bahamas and the southeastern United States, but it should still be too far off Florida’s coast on Tuesday to affect voting on Election Day. Nicole could be “potentially making landfall in Florida early on Thursday morning as a strong tropical storm,” hurricane specialist Phillippe Papin told The Associated Press. “We won’t really start to see any significant impacts from Nicole until really Tuesday night to Wednesday, so really it shouldn’t have a huge impact on voting operations tomorrow,” Papin said. “Unfortunately this is going to be a very large storm, with a very large wind field on the north side. This is going to cause quite substantial surf, potentially dangerous storm surge somewhere along the Florida east coast, and heavy rainfall and probably significant winds over a large area of the eastern Florida peninsula coast,” Papin added.

