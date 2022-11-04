Read full article on original website
u.today
Ripple Lawsuit: US Lawyer Makes Striking Prediction on Case Resolution
cryptobriefing.com
Ethereum Tokens Are Soaring. What’s Next for the Ecosystem?
The cryptocurrency market has jumped off the back of the Federal Reserve's latest 0.75% interest rate hike. ETH and other Ethereum-related tokens have rallied on the bounce. The Ethereum ecosystem could have high upside in the next crypto bull market. Many Ethereum-related tokens are outpacing ETH in the latest market...
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Who Called 2022 Crypto Crash Issues Fresh Bitcoin and Ethereum Alert
The crypto analyst who accurately called this year’s crypto market collapse is warning of new price lows for digital assets this month. The pseudonymous trader known as Crypto Capo tells his 573,000 Twitter followers that several market conditions point to price collapses in November for Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and other altcoins.
ambcrypto.com
Polkadot’s latest move could make DOT the SEC’s preferred cryptocurrency because…
Polkadot, in an out-of-the-ordinary tweet, stated that the DOT token, despite being marketed a security, was no longer a security. Instead, it had transformed into a software. In recent months, the crypto industry has been awash in uncertainty as a result of the regulatory body’s hazy views around cryptocurrencies. In some cases, like the one between the Security and Exchange Commission (SEC) and XRP, this sparked a full-scale legal battle. While in others, it has caused projects to re-evaluate their strategies.
u.today
Bitcoin Predicted to Hit $250,000 in Six Months by Tim Draper
zycrypto.com
Over 60 Billion Dogecoins Purchased At Key Support As Traders Eye $1 DOGE Price
Dogecoin continued to exhibit strength this week taking centerstage against the backdrop of Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter. Last week, the world’s largest meme cryptocurrency surged by as much as 165% to touch $0.1583 after Elon Musk purchased the social media giant, bringing the idea of integrating Dogecoin closer to fruition. However, the crypto asset’s price recoiled sharply over the weekend ahead of the Fed’s interest rate decision dropping as low as $0.1230 on Wednesday.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Primed for Imminent Rally, According to Crypto Analyst Michaël van de Poppe – Here’s the Timeline
A widely-followed crypto analyst says conditions are right for Bitcoin (BTC) to begin a significant rally. Crypto trader Michaël van de Poppe tells his 639,100 Twitter followers that a 40% jump for Bitcoin is likely in the short term. His prediction comes as BTC leaped into the $21,000 price...
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Who Called This Year’s Crypto Crash Issues Dire BTC Warning, Says Bitcoin Collapse Imminent
The crypto strategist who nailed this year’s crypto meltdown is issuing a pressing warning to Bitcoin (BTC) bulls. Pseudonymous crypto trader Capo tells his 579,600 Twitter followers that Bitcoin traders should start exercising caution as he says BTC is now in the process of trapping as many bulls as possible.
dailyhodl.com
New Ethereum-Based Altcoin Set for Imminent Launch Earns Big Boost From Coinbase
Top US crypto exchange Coinbase has added a new token to its list of altcoins that may appear on its roster of tradable digital assets. Announcing via Twitter, Coinbase says it’s adding Hashflow Token (HFT), the native token for decentralized exchange (DEX) Hashflow, to its roadmap. Hashflow is built...
CoinTelegraph
SEC issues subpoena to influencers promoting HEX, Pulsechain and PulseX
Over several years, social media influencers have earned a bad rep among regulators for shilling risky and unvetted tokens to millions of investors. Pursuing a crackdown on such scenarios, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) reportedly issued a subpoena to influencers who were found promoting cryptocurrencies such as HEX, Pulsechain and PulseX.
cryptoglobe.com
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Shares His Crypto Predictions for the Next 5 Years
On Thursday (3 November 2022), Coinbase Global, Inc. released it Q3 2022 financial results, and during the earnings call that followed the release of Coinbase’s Q3 2022 Shareholder Letter, Co-Founder and CEO Brian Armstrong shared his predictions for the next five years. According to the transcript of Coinbase’s Q3...
decrypt.co
Binance Moves to Liquidate Its Entire Position in FTX Tokens
CZ’s FTT dump comes after Sam Bankman-Fried stoked the ire of degens with his regulatory proposals. Binance CEO Changpeng “CZ” Zhao said on Sunday that his cryptocurrency exchange is liquidating its holdings of FTT, the native token of rival exchange FTX. Zhao referenced "recent revelations that have...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Whales Move Over $130,000,000 in Dogecoin (DOGE) and XRP Within Hours – Here’s the Destination
Deep-pocketed crypto whales are moving over $130 million worth of Dogecoin (DOGE) and XRP as crypto markets plateau this week. An unknown wallet sent 150 million DOGE worth more than $20.7 million to another unknown wallet on Tuesday, according to the blockchain-tracking platform Whale Alert. A half-hour later, a third...
techaiapp.com
SEC Charges 4 People in $295M Global Crypto Ponzi Scheme That Duped Over 100,000 Investors – Regulation Bitcoin News
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has charged four people for their roles in a global cryptocurrency Ponzi scheme that duped more than 100,000 investors worldwide. The scheme raised more than $295 million in bitcoin. SEC Says ‘Trade Coin Club’ Is a Crypto Ponzi Scheme. The U.S....
cryptoglobe.com
Goldman Sachs Starts Classifying $BTC, $ETH, $ADA, $SHIB and Other Cryptocurrencies
Goldman Sachs is set to start classifying the cryptocurrency industry in a bid to standardize the way the financial industry sees the nascent space, meaning the Wall Street giant will be classifying Bitcoin ($BTC), Ethereum ($ETH), Cardano ($ADA) and even meme-inspired assets like Shiba Inu ($SHIB). According to a report...
astaga.com
FTX Clarifies Difficulty In Bitcoin Transactions Amid FTX-Binance War
Crypto trade FTX’s founder Sam-Bankman Fried earlier ensured users that deposits and withdrawals are working positive, clarifying rumors surrounding illiquidity. As customers confronted problem eradicating their Bitcoin holdings from the crypto trade, FTX revealed that the matching engine is working easily. Furthermore, Bitcoin (BTC) withdrawals are going through problem as a result of restricted throughput on nodes. Stablecoins redemptions will probably be affected till banks open.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Whale Moves $1,583,709,890 in BTC in Series of Staggering Transactions – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Now
A massive whale is moving more than a billion dollars in Bitcoin in a flurry of transactions that effectively emptied a number of newly created crypto wallets. Data from Blockchain.com shows the deep-pocketed investor just drained a crypto wallet that had recently accumulated over 74,105 in BTC worth over $1.58 billion.
dailyhodl.com
Trader Who Accurately Called Bitcoin’s 2022 Tumble Says Two Ethereum-Based Altcoins Set for Extended Rallies
A popular cryptocurrency analyst and trader is expressing bullish sentiment on two specific altcoins as the digital asset markets begin to flash signs of bullishness. Starting with Shiba Inu (SHIB), pseudonymous analyst Smart Contracter tells his 213,500 Twitter followers that his bullish trade idea for the meme coin published earlier this week is all “going according to plan.”
cryptoglobe.com
Cardano: Popular Crypto Analyst Points to ‘Massive Area to Buy’ $ADA
Popular cryptocurrency analyst Michaël van de Poppe has recently shared his thoughts on the smart contract platform Cardano ($ADA), and pointed to a “long-term, massive area to buy” the cryptocurrency. In a tweet van de Poppe shared with his over 600,000 followers on the microblogging platform, the...
