BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – Early this morning, a man was shot in Southeast Baltimore. Shortly after 6 am, The Baltimore Police Department Patrol Officers were on the 3300 Block of East Fayette Street when they were flagged down by the victim. He stated that he was shot. The police called for medics, and he was brought to a local hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown at this time. An initial investigation concluded that the victim was shot on the 3400 Block of East Fairmount Avenue by an unknown assailant. If you have any information about this shooting, please contact Southeast

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO