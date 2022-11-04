Read full article on original website
This Massachusetts Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the StateTravel MavenCambridge, MA
Just Announced: The Largest Christmas Experience in New England is ClosingDianna CarneyAbington, MA
Boston Bruins Recently Signed Player's Status in Question After Conviction of Bullying an African American ClassmateThe Maine WriterBoston, MA
Hardin-Simmons University and Abilene ISD StatementHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Webster Firefighters Quickly Knock Down House FireQuiet Corner AlertsWebster, MA
commonwealthmagazine.org
How not to build a highway
THE CONSTRUCTION of the Mass Turnpike through Allston, Brighton, and Newton in the late 1950s and early 1960s was a textbook example of the community, environmental, and social destructiveness of the highway construction of the era. This interstate highway segment was built without federal funds, before the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969, and before the passage of the Massachusetts Environmental Policy Act, so no analysis was required of its social, environmental, or community impacts.
fallriverreporter.com
Fire, State, and local police respond after two found unresponsive after serious crash on Route 140
Two people were found unresponsive after a serious crash on Route 140 Friday evening. According to the Fire Department, at approximately 7:45 p.m., Lakeville Fire was dispatched to a crash on Route 140 south, south of Myricks. The initial report stated that a tractor-trailer had gone off the road, with...
Ashland Trash & Recycling Collection Delayed Until Monday
ASHLAND – The Town os Ashland’s rubbish and recycling service provider (Waste Management) failed to complete today’s route, said DPW Director Doug Small. Waste Management shall return on Monday to complete the route, said the DPW Director. “At this point, it is unclear where the breakdown occurred,”...
Logan Airport bus service coming to Mansfield
Travelers will have a new option to reach Logan Airport starting Saturday.
Framingham Police & Fire Investigating Portable Toilet Fire
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police and Framingham Fire were called to Fuller Middle School at 1 a.m. yesterday, November 2. Framingham firefighters found a portable toilet on fire at 31 Flagg Drive. Last month, a portable toilet at Bowditch Field was set on fire. Framingham Police & Fire have no...
Traffic Alert: Edgell Road Scheduled For Paving Next Week
FRAMINGHAM – City of Framingham Department of Public Works Director Bob Lewis said Edgell Road is schedule to be paved this month. Paving is scheduled for November 9 & 10, weather permitting. In January 2020, the City of Framingham received a $3.4 million MassWorks infrastructure grant from the Baker-Polito...
Home of the Week: 3-Family Property on Old Conn Path
FRAMINGHAM – This week’s home of the week on SOURCE is a multi-family home in Framingham built in 1920. The 749 Old Conn Path property is priced at $675,000. Built in 1920, the 3-unit property has 1,992 square feet of living space, and sits on a quarter-acre lot.
miltontimes.com
Fontbonne convent eyed for Public Schools' use
The School Building Committee is taking a look at the convent building at Fontbonne Academy that recently came on the market for $8.5 million as a possible way to help ease the overcrowding of the Milton Public Schools. Members of the Building Committee said on Oct. 24 that the possible...
whdh.com
Multiple students sickened after eating undercooked food at middle school in Pepperell
PEPPERELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Over a dozen kids were reportedly fed undercooked chicken at a school in Pepperell over the past week, sparking an outcry from parents as the school district investigates. The students at the Nissitissit Middle School reportedly felt sick after eating what appeared to be undercooked chicken...
WCVB
Car goes up in flames after crash on Interstate 290 in Northborough
NORTHBOROUGH, Mass. — At least one person was injured in a crash that caused a vehicle to go up in flames on a Massachusetts highway early Sunday morning. Officials said the crash happened at about midnight on Interstate 290 in Northborough. A witness who provided video of the fire...
Drivers Hitting the Brakes When Approaching Mass Pike or I-95 Tolls. Stop It.
If you drive a lot, like I do, you see things. These things are not necessarily good, nor filled with common sense. The Massachusetts Turnpike debuted the overhead electronic tolls in 2016, says Masslive.com. The I-95 Hampton tolls have been an ORT (Open Road Toll) since 2010, according to NH.gov.
Firefighters extinguish hazardous material fire inside Worcester plant
WORCESTER — A container of iron pyrite caught fire Saturday morning inside a plant at Saint-Gobain on New Bond Street, filling the facility with heavy, acrid smoke that sent one employee to the hospital. Firefighters quickly knocked down the small blaze ignited by the mineral — a water reactive...
Jackie Rose Brown, 23, Holliston High Graduate, Equestrian
HOLLISTON – Jackie Rose Brown, 23 of Holliston, passed away peacefully Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at her home after a long battle with cancer. A graduate of Holliston High School Class of 2017, she competed in Lacrosse and Field Hockey. Jackie went on to attend Sacred Heart University in...
Safety concerns on busy Acton road after hit-and-run injures boy
ACTON, Mass. — Local and state officials are taking a hard look at a dangerous stretch of Great Road in Acton following a series of crashes, including a hit-and-run this week and an incident last month that killed a 44-year-old pedestrian. “I’ve consistently heard of cars going too fast,...
Gloucester Firefighters help mom deliver baby on Route 128 during morning commute
GLOUCESTER, Mass. — Gloucester Firefighters helped a Massachusetts woman deliver a healthy baby in the back of an ambulance on Route 128 Thursday morning. Emergency crews responded to the woman’s home on Veterans Way just after 8 a.m. after she reported she was in intense labor. While transporting...
Framingham Assists Wayland With 2-Alarm House Fire
WAYLAND – Framingham firefighters assistant Wayland Fire Department in extinguishing a 2-alarm house fire yesterday, November 3. Just after 6 p.m. Framingham Fire Engine 2 and Car 3 responded for mutual aid, to Wayland to assist with their 2-alarm fire at 19 HighgateRoad, said Framingham Fire Chief Michael Dutcher.
Framingham Library Hosting Framingham High Art Show
FRAMINGHAM _ The Framingham High School art show was installed at the main Framingham Public Library this past week. Art from the students will be on display at 49 Lexington Street throughout the month of November. The high school does not have a reception with the artists, planned at this...
Two earthquakes rattle New England this weekend
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. – (WPRI) While most of New England is experiencing record-breaking warmth, some parts of the region have been rattled by earthquakes. Two earthquakes have been felt in three different states over the past two days. LOOK BACK: Trio of earthquakes in May likely a cluster Sunday morning at 4:23 AM Eastern Standard […]
Framingham Extinguishes Truck Fire on Route 126
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham firefighters extinguished a truck fire last night, November 3, on Route 126, near Winthrop Street. Just before 7 p.m., Engine 3 responded to a fire in the area of 330 Hollis Sreet, said Framingham Fire Chief Michael Dutcher. “Engine 3 found a fully-involved motor vehicle fire,...
Joanne Marie Salvi, 75, Registered Nurse at Framingham Union & Newton-Wellesley Hospitals
FRAMINGHAM – Joanne Marie Salvi, 75, of Framingham passed away on Saturday October 29, 2022. Born in Framingham, she was the daughter of the late Aldeno “Aldo” Salvi and Rose Marie (Morreale). She was the sister of Charles Paul Salvi of Marlborough. Joanne was a graduate of...
