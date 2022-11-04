Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
Patrice Bergeron gives candid reaction to Bruins signing Mitchell Miller
The Boston Bruins pride themselves on culture, and no player on the current roster has done more to establish that welcoming, inclusive environment than Patrice Bergeron. It's a culture that was largely established in 2006 with the arrival of Zdeno Chara, and the exceptional leadership, compassion and inclusiveness he displayed as team captain for well over a decade. Bergeron, who currently serves as team captain and is one of the franchise's greatest players, helped Chara build that type of culture and environment.
Detroit News
Former Stanley Cup-winning Red Wings making a name in NHL front offices
New York — This past weekend's reunion of the Red Wings' 1997 and 1998 Stanley Cup winning teams could have served as some sort of NHL front office gathering. So many of the players from the 1997 and 1998 teams, along with Detroit's 2002 Cup-winning team, serve in high-profile positions with NHL or European pro teams.
NBC Sports
Kuemper pays tribute to Olaf Kolzig with special mask
The Capitals will be debuting their black Reverse Retro jersey for Saturday's game against the Arizona Coyotes, but that's not the only tribute to the past we will see on the ice. Goalie Darcy Kuemper will be wearing a special goalie mask in tribute to franchise great Olaf Kolzig. Olaf...
McNab, longtime NHL forward and Avs broadcaster, dies at 70
Peter McNab, the longtime NHL player who became a familiar voice of the Colorado Avalanche as a broadcaster, has died at age 70
Husso, Red Wings snap Islanders' 5-game win streak, 3-0
Ville Husso made 26 saves, and the Detroit Red Wings snapped the New York Islanders’ five-game win streak with a 3-0 victory
The Hockey Writers
Lightning Stock Up, Stock Down: Perbix, Hedman, Shortys & More
Welcome to this edition of the Tampa Bay Lightning’s Stock Up and Stock Down, a weekly column detailing the highs and lows of the team’s performance. The Tampa Bay Lightning enjoyed some home cooking this week, going 2-0-1 to raise their season record to 7-4-1. It was difficult, as they had to come from behind in the third period to win against the Ottawa Senators and the Buffalo Sabres. In fact, they have had to do that in three of their last six victories. It’s not something they want to do consistently, but it’s nice to know they have what it takes to come back late in games.
NBC Sports
How Al Horford wants Celtics to handle Ime Udoka-to-Nets rumors
A report that the Brooklyn Nets plan to hire Ime Udoka as their next head coach has been a lot for Boston Celtics players to process. But Al Horford is ready to turn the page. After Marcus Smart suggested he was surprised and confused by the idea that Udoka could be coaching Boston's rival despite being suspended by the Celtics for violating team policies, Horford was asked for his take on the situation Friday.
The Hockey Writers
Devils’ Resilience Key to Perfect Western Canada Road Trip
The New Jersey Devils are finally returning home after eight days on the road. The club made a big statement by sweeping their three-game Western Canada road trip and pushing their record to 9-3-0. Every season a certain theme or mantra emerges that fans will repeatedly hear from both the...
Golden Knights beat Canadiens 6-4 for 7th straight win
Reilly Smith scored two goals and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Montreal Canadiens 6-4 for their seventh straight win
ESPN
Avalanche top Blue Jackets 5-1 to sweep Finland series
TAMPERE, Finland -- — Artturi Lehkonen scored in his home country, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-1 on Saturday for a sweep of the NHL's two-game series in Finland. Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon each had three assists for the Stanley Cup champion Avalanche, who...
The Hockey Writers
Senators’ Prospect Report: Ostapchuk, Boucher, Kastelic & More
The Ottawa Senators have been a tricky team to pin down so far. They started the season with two losses, then handed the Boston Bruins their only loss so far in a 7-5 barn burner. That win kicked off a four-game win streak that saw rookie Shane Pinto score in each of those games. But since then, they’ve lost four games to give them an underwhelming 4-6-0 record, placing them once again at the bottom of the NHL’s standings.
NHL
Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 5, Sabres 3
This was a game in which both teams enjoyed strong segments and carried play. Although the shot totals weren't especially high - the Lightning outshot the Sabres, 30-24 - goaltenders Brian Elliott and Eric Comrie each had to deal with a number of scoring chances. In the end, however, the Lightning did hold an advantage. They owned more possession and out-chanced the Sabres. And they rallied from a 3-2 third period deficit to win the game in regulation.
NBC Sports
Bruins release Mitchell Miller; Neely explains decision in statement
The Boston Bruins have reversed course. Boston is parting ways with Mitchell Miller effective immediately, team president Cam Neely announced Sunday night in a statement. The Bruins signed Miller, 20, on Friday but received immediate blowback for the decision. Miller was drafted by the Coyotes in 2020, but Arizona released him after an Arizona Republic investigation uncovered more details of him bullying a Black classmate with developmental disabilities when he was 14 years old.
NBC Sports
Company founded by Thurman Thomas will oversee construction of new Bills stadium
The process for building the new Buffalo Bills stadium will be overseen by a former Buffalo Bills superstar. Via the Buffalo News, 34 Group, a company owned by Hall of Fame running back Thurman Thomas, will work with Gilbane Building Co. and Turner Construction to serve as the general contractors for the facility that will replace the team’s long-time home.
Podcast: Will there be a trade market for Jonathan Toews?
On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle, Charlie Roumeliotis and James Neveau discuss whether there will be a trade market for Jonathan Toews after his hot start. The guys also talk about whether Arvid Soderblom can be the Blackhawks' goaltender of the future, Max Domi's ridiculous improvement at the faceoff circle, hockey celebrations and much more.
Yardbarker
Lightning Have Tough Matchup Against Surging Buffalo Sabres
When the 2022-23 season began, I doubt many people expected the Buffalo Sabres to be second in the Atlantic Division—one point in front of the Tampa Bay Lightning. But here we are, a little over 10 games into the new season, and the team from Western New York is sitting at 14 points and is red hot offensively and defensively.
Maple Leafs Take Part in Hockey Fights Cancer Game with Rodion Amirov in Their Thoughts
The Maple Leafs will wear lavender jerseys during warmup against the Boston Bruins on Saturday
NHL
RECAP: Husso makes 24 saves as Red Wings shut out Islanders, 3-0
DETROIT -- When the final horn sounded after the Detroit Red Wings' 3-0 shutout win over the New York Islanders on Saturday afternoon, a celebratory chant, "Huuusss," echoed throughout Little Caesars Arena. The cheering was for Ville Husso, who made 24 saves to record his second shutout of the season...
NBC Sports
Former NBA guard Ben Gordon arrested (again), allegedly punched McDonald’s security guard
CHICAGO — Former NBA guard Ben Gordon has been arrested after a Chicago McDonald’s security guard was punched in the face, police said. Gordon, 39, was charged with misdemeanor battery causing bodily harm and battery making physical contact, the Chicago Tribune reported Saturday. Gordon, who played for four...
