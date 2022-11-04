Read full article on original website
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Sneaker fans won’t have to wait much longer before they can get their hands on the highly anticipated release of the Air Jordan 1 High “Chicago.” After product images of the forthcoming drop surfaced last month, Jordan Brand has announced on the SNKRS release calendar that the original colorway of Michael Jordan’s first signature shoe is returning to retail on Nov. 19. The brand also confirmed that select SNKRS users to receive exclusive access to buy a pair tomorrow. The...
Sharon Lokedi won the 2022 New York City Marathon in an incredible major race debut for the Under Armour runner. Lokedi, a 28-year-old Kenyan, led the Women’s Professional Division of the TCS New York City Marathon, an annual race that covers 26.2 miles across all five of the city’s boroughs. Her ultimate finishing time was 2:23:23 — a triumph in the heat and humidity uncharacteristic of a November marathon day. Evans Chebet, the 33-year-old Kenyan runner sponsored by Adidas, won the men’s division with a time of 2:08:41. It was his first New York marathon, and caps off an exciting year for the athlete,...
VIENNA (Reuters) - Energy-drinks giant Red Bull will be headed by a board consisting of three current members of senior management following the death of co-founder Dietrich Mateschitz, his son Mark said in a statement issued by the company on Friday. Mateschitz, considered Austria's richest man who died last month...
