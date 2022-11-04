Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Swarmcast: Iowa wins 12th straight November game. Analyzing what worked against Purdue
The Hawkeyes finally get a win in West Lafayette. Kirk Ferentz and Iowa have put together two straight wins and are still alive in the Big Ten West race. HawkeyeInsider's David Eickholt and Sean Bock team up to analyze what stood out about the win, if the momentum can carry forward, getting revenge on Charlie Jones and take a dive into Spencer Petras' postgame comments about being written off.
Iowa opens as slight underdogs to Wisconsin
Iowa football will look to continue its winning ways next week as the Hawkeyes will host Wisconsin inside Kinnick Stadium. Iowa is 5-4 and is currently on a two-game winning streak after wins over Northwestern and Purdue. The Badgers are 5-4 and are also riding a two-game winning streak with wins over Purdue and Maryland.
Three things to watch in Iowa basketball's season opener against Bethune-Cookman
On Monday, the Iowa basketball program will open the 2022-23 regular season against Bethune-Cookman. The game will tip at 6:00 PM CT on ESPNU. Here are three things to watch. Bethune Cookman features five players from last year's team, including its leading scorer in Joe French. The 6-foot-5 French averaged 15.8 points last year for the Wildcats while shooting 44 percent from beyond the arc.
Reasons to be encouraged, reasons to be discouraged after Iowa's 24-3 win over Purdue
On Saturday, Iowa picked up its second straight win as the Hawkeyes took down Purdue, 24-3, in West Lafayette. Iowa is now 5-4 on the year with three games remaining to close out the 2022 regular season. Here are reasons to be encouraged and reasons to be discouraged following the Hawkeyes' victory over the Boilermakers.
Iowa runs over Purdue in West Lafayette, 24-3
In one of their most important games of the season coming off the bye, Purdue struggled to do much of anything against Iowa in a 24-3 loss at home. In short, the Boilermakers' defense once again gave up a handful of explosive plays and the offense was unable to find a rhythm offensively while the Hawkeyes forced two turnovers.
Iowa Football Commits Stat Pack: Week 11
OL Kadyn Proctor - Southeast Polk took down Cedar Rapids Prairie, 41-0, to advance the UNI-Dome. Proctor had one tackle on defense and helped SEP record over 300 yards of offense. The Rams will play Johnston in the Class 5A semifinal on Friday, Nov. 11. OL Trevor Lauck - Indianapolis...
247Sports
58K+
Followers
392K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0