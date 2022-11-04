The Hawkeyes finally get a win in West Lafayette. Kirk Ferentz and Iowa have put together two straight wins and are still alive in the Big Ten West race. HawkeyeInsider's David Eickholt and Sean Bock team up to analyze what stood out about the win, if the momentum can carry forward, getting revenge on Charlie Jones and take a dive into Spencer Petras' postgame comments about being written off.

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 3 HOURS AGO