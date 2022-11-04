Read full article on original website
arizonasuntimes.com
Arizona Conservatives Respond to Prominent Republicans Endorsing Democrats, Say They’re ‘Inconsequential Has-Beens’
Some Republicans in Arizona have publicly endorsed Democrats in this election, sparking conservative Republicans in the state to respond dismissively. A long list of “RINOs” predictably endorsed Senator Mark Kelly (D-AZ), and now more have come out endorsing some of the other candidates running against the Trump-endorsed slate for higher offices.
Washington Examiner
Inside Kari Lake’s unconventional campaign for Arizona governor
SCOTTSDALE, Arizona — Inside gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake’s campaign headquarters, you’d be hard pressed to find a staffer over the age of 30. During a visit to her main campaign office last Wednesday in the heart of Scottsdale, Arizona, Colton Duncan, a 27-year-old operative from Texas, introduced the Washington Examiner to the team, a collection of young 20-somethings toiling away on their laptops. A poster of Lake photoshopped onto the cover of an album by the rapper Drake hangs prominently on the wall.
Washington Examiner
Arizona elections chief won't recuse in governor's race against Kari Lake
Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, the state's Democratic nominee for governor, is refusing to cave to pressure to recuse herself from election duties for the midterm elections. Her Republican opponent, Kari Lake, and even some former Arizona secretaries of state have urged Hobbs to step aside to avoid an...
November 6: A look at New Mexico’s early voting numbers
Early voting is over in New Mexico's midterm election.
12news.com
Decision 2022: The latest election news in Arizona
A republican candidate has yet to withdraw from race after public sexual indecency arrest. Increased voter suppression cases have been reported.
Washington Examiner
Lake says Arizona 'will show Texas how' to declare an invasion
(The Center Square) –Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake reiterated her commitment to declare an invasion at the Arizona-Mexico border at a news conference on Friday. She said once she’s governor, “Arizona would show Texas how to do it.”. If elected, and after being sworn in, she...
prescottenews.com
Fact-check: Kris Mayes said Arizona’s murder rate rose by 20% under Republican leadership – Cronkite News/Politifact
In the Sept. 28 attorney general debate hosted by Arizona PBS, Democrat Kris Mayes said, “We have seen over the last 10 years, under Republican agencies and Republican governors, a rise in the murder rate in Arizona of 20%.”. The Republican Party has controlled the governorship and both houses...
Democrats work to slow Republican gains with Latino voters
Latino voters make up 20% of Arizona's electorate. It's a significant number. Even though most Latinos are expected to vote Democrat in the midterms, increasingly more of them are voting Republican.
fox10phoenix.com
2022 Arizona Election Poll: Lake leads Hobbs in governor's race by 3 points, Senate race tied
PHOENIX - A new FOX 10 InsiderAdvantage poll shows the race for Governor and U.S. Senate is coming down to the wire. With just days to go before voters head to the polls, Republican Kari Lake is leading Democrat Katie Hobbs by 3 percentage points. Roughly 1% of voters are either undecided or have no opinion. Last week, the same InsiderAdvantage poll showed Lake up by 11 points. Pollster, Matt Towery, believes it may have been an anomaly. He says in this latest poll, Lake is leading among self-identifying Independents by roughly 7 points.
theprescotttimes.com
Governor Ducey Announces $100 Million To Enhance Arizona
PHOENIX – Governor Doug Ducey announced today a historic $100 million investment in Arizona’s fast-growing semiconductor industry to spur greater growth in a critical sector of the state’s economy. “Arizona has earned a place as one of the world’s leading destinations for chip design, manufacturing and innovation,”...
Fact Check: Ronchetti’s ‘final pitch to voters’
*Editor’s note: This article has been updated to clarify a statistic cited in the ad. ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — There are only a handful of days left for candidates in the race for the governor’s office, and it’s the last chance to make an impression on voters. In a recent ad Republican gubernatorial candidate Mark Ronchetti’s […]
KRQE News 13
More people registering as ‘Decline to State’ in New Mexico
More people registering as ‘Decline to State’ in New Mexico. More people registering as ‘Decline to State’ in …. More people registering as ‘Decline to State’ in New Mexico. Durango police arrest woman wanted by FBI. Durango police arrest woman wanted by FBI. Full...
KGUN 9
Prop 130 could restore long-defunct property tax break for veterans
PHOENIX (CRONKITE) — It’s been 32 years since disabled veterans in Arizona got the same break on their property taxes that widows, widowers and disabled individuals do. Retired Air Force Lt. Col. Kathy Lowrey Gallowitz thinks it’s past time to change that, which is why she’s supporting Proposition 130.
Washington Examiner
Former Democratic Arizona secretary of state calls on Katie Hobbs to recuse
Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, the state's Democratic nominee for governor, is facing calls from some of her predecessors, including one who was a Democrat, to recuse herself from election duties for the midterm elections. Former Arizona Secretaries of State Richard Mahoney, who served as a Democrat in that...
Gephardt Daily
3.8 magnitude earthquake near Colorado City, shakes northern Arizona, southern Utah
COLORADO CITY, Arizona, Nov. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A pre-dawn earthquake in Arizona’s Colorado City Sunday rattled the earth not only in that city but in Utah sister city Hildale and parts of Zion National Park. The 3.8 magnitude quake was recorded at 4:39 a.m., and hit...
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
kusi.com
Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake surges in polls after exposing fake news media
Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake (R) is favorited to beat her Democrat opponent, Katie Hobbs in the 2022 election. Lake is a former Arizona television anchor, so she is very familiar to Arizona voters, and knows exactly how the “corporate propaganda machine” works to spread fake news. Lake...
Attorney General announces state will receive almost $200 million from opioid lawsuit settlements
"This is money that needs to be planned by the executive and legislative bodies," said New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas.
After 11 months stuck in California, Texas family has U-Haul stolen in Albuquerque
Brittany and her husband Mike, and their two-year-old daughter Audrey, had been stuck in California since December. Now, on their journey back home, they've run into a giant loss.
KTAR.com
Here’s what we know about Barack Obama’s Phoenix rally for Democrats
PHOENIX – Details about former President Barack Obama’s rally Wednesday in Phoenix for Arizona Democratic candidates have been released. The “Arizona Get Out The Vote Rally with President Obama!” event, which was announced on Sunday without a location, will be held at Cesar Chavez High School at 3921 W. Baseline Road in the city’s Laveen neighborhood, the Arizona Democratic Party revealed Tuesday.
