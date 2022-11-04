PHOENIX - A new FOX 10 InsiderAdvantage poll shows the race for Governor and U.S. Senate is coming down to the wire. With just days to go before voters head to the polls, Republican Kari Lake is leading Democrat Katie Hobbs by 3 percentage points. Roughly 1% of voters are either undecided or have no opinion. Last week, the same InsiderAdvantage poll showed Lake up by 11 points. Pollster, Matt Towery, believes it may have been an anomaly. He says in this latest poll, Lake is leading among self-identifying Independents by roughly 7 points.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO