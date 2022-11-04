ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 2

Related
arizonasuntimes.com

Arizona Conservatives Respond to Prominent Republicans Endorsing Democrats, Say They’re ‘Inconsequential Has-Beens’

Some Republicans in Arizona have publicly endorsed Democrats in this election, sparking conservative Republicans in the state to respond dismissively. A long list of “RINOs” predictably endorsed Senator Mark Kelly (D-AZ), and now more have come out endorsing some of the other candidates running against the Trump-endorsed slate for higher offices.
ARIZONA STATE
Washington Examiner

Inside Kari Lake’s unconventional campaign for Arizona governor

SCOTTSDALE, Arizona — Inside gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake’s campaign headquarters, you’d be hard pressed to find a staffer over the age of 30. During a visit to her main campaign office last Wednesday in the heart of Scottsdale, Arizona, Colton Duncan, a 27-year-old operative from Texas, introduced the Washington Examiner to the team, a collection of young 20-somethings toiling away on their laptops. A poster of Lake photoshopped onto the cover of an album by the rapper Drake hangs prominently on the wall.
ARIZONA STATE
Washington Examiner

Arizona elections chief won't recuse in governor's race against Kari Lake

Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, the state's Democratic nominee for governor, is refusing to cave to pressure to recuse herself from election duties for the midterm elections. Her Republican opponent, Kari Lake, and even some former Arizona secretaries of state have urged Hobbs to step aside to avoid an...
ARIZONA STATE
Washington Examiner

Lake says Arizona 'will show Texas how' to declare an invasion

(The Center Square) –Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake reiterated her commitment to declare an invasion at the Arizona-Mexico border at a news conference on Friday. She said once she’s governor, “Arizona would show Texas how to do it.”. If elected, and after being sworn in, she...
TEXAS STATE
fox10phoenix.com

2022 Arizona Election Poll: Lake leads Hobbs in governor's race by 3 points, Senate race tied

PHOENIX - A new FOX 10 InsiderAdvantage poll shows the race for Governor and U.S. Senate is coming down to the wire. With just days to go before voters head to the polls, Republican Kari Lake is leading Democrat Katie Hobbs by 3 percentage points. Roughly 1% of voters are either undecided or have no opinion. Last week, the same InsiderAdvantage poll showed Lake up by 11 points. Pollster, Matt Towery, believes it may have been an anomaly. He says in this latest poll, Lake is leading among self-identifying Independents by roughly 7 points.
ARIZONA STATE
theprescotttimes.com

Governor Ducey Announces $100 Million To Enhance Arizona

PHOENIX – Governor Doug Ducey announced today a historic $100 million investment in Arizona’s fast-growing semiconductor industry to spur greater growth in a critical sector of the state’s economy. “Arizona has earned a place as one of the world’s leading destinations for chip design, manufacturing and innovation,”...
ARIZONA STATE
KRQE News 13

Fact Check: Ronchetti’s ‘final pitch to voters’

*Editor’s note: This article has been updated to clarify a statistic cited in the ad. ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — There are only a handful of days left for candidates in the race for the governor’s office, and it’s the last chance to make an impression on voters. In a recent ad Republican gubernatorial candidate Mark Ronchetti’s […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

More people registering as ‘Decline to State’ in New Mexico

More people registering as ‘Decline to State’ in New Mexico. More people registering as ‘Decline to State’ in …. More people registering as ‘Decline to State’ in New Mexico. Durango police arrest woman wanted by FBI. Durango police arrest woman wanted by FBI. Full...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KGUN 9

Prop 130 could restore long-defunct property tax break for veterans

PHOENIX (CRONKITE) — It’s been 32 years since disabled veterans in Arizona got the same break on their property taxes that widows, widowers and disabled individuals do. Retired Air Force Lt. Col. Kathy Lowrey Gallowitz thinks it’s past time to change that, which is why she’s supporting Proposition 130.
ARIZONA STATE
Washington Examiner

Former Democratic Arizona secretary of state calls on Katie Hobbs to recuse

Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, the state's Democratic nominee for governor, is facing calls from some of her predecessors, including one who was a Democrat, to recuse herself from election duties for the midterm elections. Former Arizona Secretaries of State Richard Mahoney, who served as a Democrat in that...
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Here’s what we know about Barack Obama’s Phoenix rally for Democrats

PHOENIX – Details about former President Barack Obama’s rally Wednesday in Phoenix for Arizona Democratic candidates have been released. The “Arizona Get Out The Vote Rally with President Obama!” event, which was announced on Sunday without a location, will be held at Cesar Chavez High School at 3921 W. Baseline Road in the city’s Laveen neighborhood, the Arizona Democratic Party revealed Tuesday.
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy