NASDAQ
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rally, dollar slips on wide risk-on sentiment
NEW YORK/LONDON, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Equity markets rose and the dollar slid on Monday as investors embraced hopes the U.S. economy is slowing enough to allow the Federal Reserve to ease the pace of its interest rate hikes and the idea that China may ease COVID restrictions. Markets looked...
NASDAQ
Why Moderna Stock Jumped on Monday
Durable coronavirus stock Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) rose by over 3.5% in price on Monday, nearly quadrupling the percentage gain of the S&P 500 index on the day. The move followed news that the company racked up yet another approval from a healthcare authority for a new booster version of its Spikevax coronavirus vaccine.
NASDAQ
China Stock Market Has Firm Lead For Tuesday's Trade
(RTTNews) - The China stock market has moved higher in back-to-back sessions, gathering more than 80 points or 2.7 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now sits just above the 3,075-point plateau and it may add to its winnings on Tuesday. The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat thanks to receding treasury levels and an improved outlook for interest rates. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to split the difference. The SCI finished slightly higher on Monday following gains from the resource and energy companies, while the financials and properties were mixed. For the day, the index added 7.02 points or 0.23 percent to finish at 3,077.82 after trading between 3,054.46 and 3,088.19. The Shenzhen Composite Index gained 7.69 points or 0.38 percent to end at 2,027.86. Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China slid 0.24 percent, while China Construction Bank eased 0.19 percent, China Merchants Bank collected 0.28 percent, Bank of Communications fell 0.44 percent, China Life Insurance jumped 1.77 percent, Jiangxi Copper surged 4.54 percent, Aluminum Corp of China (Chalco) spiked 2.91 percent, Maanshan Iron climbed 1.12 percent, Yankuang Energy strengthened 1.49 percent, PetroChina rallied 2.02 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) advanced 0.95 percent, Huaneng Power perked 0.14 percent, China Shenhua Energy improved 1.45 percent, Gemdale soared 2.13 percent, Poly Developments slid 0.14 percent, China Vanke gathered 1/35 percent, Beijing Capital dropped 0.97 percent and Bank of China was unchanged.
NASDAQ
Why Bitcoin, Dogecoin, and Shiba Inu Are Falling Today
A number of cryptocurrencies fell today for no obvious reason. But bond yields ticked higher, and investors digested several key events from last week that could impact monetary policy, and that might be having an effect. Over the last 24 hours, the price of the world's largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin (CRYPTO:...
NASDAQ
3 Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying Ahead of a Rally in 2023
The stock market can play tricks on your mind. You feel invincible in a bull market, but in a bear market you feel like you'll never make money again. It's been a long fall for many growth stocks in 2022, but keep your head up. Historically, Wall Street has always recovered, and there isn't a reason why this would be any different.
NASDAQ
Got $1,000? 2 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy and Hold for at Least the Next Decade
If you're investing in the stock market right now, it's important to focus on companies that have staying power in your portfolio and can rely on strong tailwinds for long-term growth. In the current environment, with ongoing macroeconomic and foreign currency headwinds, geopolitical unrest, and fears of a global recession, companies across all sectors are being tested.
NASDAQ
3 Top Stocks to Buy Now in a Once-in-a-Decade Opportunity
There's no doubt about it, the bear market of 2022 has been painful, even confounding. Lots of high-quality businesses that are still growing and highly profitable have been tossed out on the curb like they're last night's trash. The Federal Reserve's aggressive interest rate hikes in an attempt to fight inflation -- perhaps at the short-term expense of the global economy's health -- is where all the eyeballs are focused right now.
NASDAQ
3 No-Brainer Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation
High inflation, rising interest rates, and other macro headwinds caused many investors to broadly shun growth stocks this year as the S&P 500 lost more than 20% of its value and the Nasdaq Composite sank by over 30%. However, this ongoing bear market also created some incredible buying opportunities for investors who can tune out the near-term noise.
NASDAQ
2 Healthcare Stocks Poised to Rocket Higher in the 4th Quarter
Growth-oriented healthcare stocks have been trending lower ever since the start of the fourth quarter of 2021. Investors have been sidestepping this asset class in response to rising interest rates, industry-specific risks emanating from the conflict in Ukraine, unfavorable foreign exchange rates, and a wave of profit-taking following healthcare's stellar performance over the period covering March 2020 to March 2021. Speaking to this last point, the closely watched SPDR S&P Biotech ETF more than doubled in value during this feverish period for healthcare stocks in general.
NASDAQ
Two Harbors Investment's Series A Preferred Stock Crosses Above 11% Yield Territory
In trading on Monday, shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp's 8.125% Series A Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: TWO.PRA) were yielding above the 11% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.0312), with shares changing hands as low as $18.40 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.80% in the "REITs" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, TWO.PRA was trading at a 26.08% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 37.68% in the "REITs" category.
NASDAQ
Foxconn to become biggest shareholder in Lordstown Motors with up to $170 mln investment
Adds details from filing, quarterly results, background. Nov 7 (Reuters) - Lordstown Motors Corp RIDE.O said on Monday it had entered into a deal under which Foxconn Ventures Pte Ltd, an affiliate of Foxconn 2317.TW, would invest up to $170 million in the electric vehicle maker, that would make the Taiwanese contract manufacturer its largest shareholder.
NASDAQ
Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: MMLG
The First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 157,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 29,000. Shares of MMLG were up about 0.3% on the day. Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were...
NASDAQ
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX) to Post Q3 Earnings: What's Up?
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals CPRX will report its third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 9, after the market close. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings surprise history has been mixed so far. The company’s earnings missed expectations in two of the trailing four quarters, beat the same in one and were in line with the estimates in the remaining occasion. Catalyst has a negative earnings surprise of 5.41%. In the last reported quarter, Catalyst delivered a positive earnings surprise of 17.65%.
NASDAQ
Rover Group, Inc. (ROVR) Reports Break-Even Earnings for Q3
Rover Group, Inc. (ROVR) reported break-even quarterly earnings per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.01. This compares to break-even earnings per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 100%. A quarter ago, it...
NASDAQ
Here's Just How High CD Rates Could Go in 2023
Inflation is at a four-decade high and the Federal Reserve has been aggressively raising benchmark interest rates in an attempt to cool things off. And as a result, deposit interest rates have become significantly higher over the past year or so, making risk-free investments such as CDs far more attractive than in recent years.
Carvana stock falls as car prices drop and interest rates rise
Analysts said Carvana shares could actually be worth as little as a dollar, and trading had to be halted multiple times as the stock fell.
Australian insurer warns of 'distressing' data threat
A major Australian health insurer warned Tuesday of a "distressing" threat by a purported hacker to release data within 24 hours from a hack affecting 10 million people. On Tuesday, an anonymous poster on a hacking blog -- widely cited by Australian media -- said "data will be publish in 24 hours".
NASDAQ
This Dividend King Has Another Headwind to Fight
Although Procter & Gamble's (NYSE: PG) latest quarterly results weren't quite as good as the previous ones, the consumer goods giant still found success as it could pass rising costs on to consumers. On that basis, the company reported a strong fiscal first quarter (Q1 FY2023). However, one uniformly negative change was the strength of the dollar. This headwind is likely to get worse before it gets better.
